Attorney: Prospect of Alyn Breed returning to PC basketball program remains in play

PROVIDENCE – While continuing to deal with legal limbo, the prospect of Alyn Breed returning to the Providence College men’s basketball team for his senior season remains in play.
“That’s his number one goal,” said Bill Lynch – Breed’s attorney – when contacted by the Call/Times on Tuesday.
Breed remains suspended from the PC basketball program in light of multiple charges that resulted in the 21-year-old guard getting arrested and making an appearance in District Court on consecutive days in early April. Lynch shared that Breed is back home in his native Atlanta and finishing out his academic responsibilities for the current semester remotely.
“He’s been working with Providence College and finishing out his courses without interruption,” said Lynch. “We’re hoping he’ll be back at Providence for the start of the new [school] year which has always been his plan and intention.”
As for when to expect a possible resolution to the case involving Breed, the Attorney General’s office is targeting late July to present the matter to the grand jury. On the surface, the potential of waiting an exorbitant amount of time – Breed was arrested on April 1 – before reconvening in court could result in Breed continuing to remain away from the Friar basketball program. Traditionally, Providence has granted permission for basketball players to be on campus during the summer to take classes and work out individually and as a group.
“The basketball issue is secondary. To Alyn and his family, it’s about getting this completely straightened out and putting this behind him. The initial publicity wasn’t accurate and harmful,” said Lynch. “He didn’t want this to interfere with his intent to get a college degree. So far, he’s been able to stay on track with Providence College’s assistance. He also wants to finish his last year as a member in good standing with the PC basketball team.”
