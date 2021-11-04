WOONSOCKET – Sam Austin didn’t know on the short ride over to Mount St. Charles Wednesday afternoon that she would be starting in goal in the biggest game of the North Smithfield girls soccer team’s season.
Austin, a sophomore, only started one game during the regular season, but NS coach Nicole Higginbotham decided well in advance of Wednesday’s Division II preliminary-round game against the No. 8 Mounties that Austin would start – she just didn’t tell the sophomore until minutes before the start of the contest.
“I was a little nervous at the beginning, but after things started to get going I was good,” Austin said. “I found out only two minutes before the start of the game. I usually like to know well in advance so I can prepare myself, but it worked either way.”
“She was amazing,” Higginbotham said. “We’ve been training both of our goalies and Siranee [Caron] has done an outstanding job this season and Sammy has really stepped up. We just thought she was the better choice in this game. She’s so confident back there and you don’t see that often with a young player. I know that when the ball goes there, she’s going to be a presence.”
Austin, whose only other start came in a 40-minute blowout win over Woonsocket last month, came up with four crucial saves in the final 20 minutes of the pressure-packed contest. She ended the afternoon with eight saves and the No. 9 Northmen advanced to Saturday’s quarterfinal round with a 1-0 victory thanks to a first-half goal from Sandra Camastro.
The Northmen came into the season with dreams of competing for a regular-season title, but a rocky October meant they will have to win three road games to reach the final. Their next road game is against No. 1 Chariho Saturday.
“We’re here, we get to play Chariho again and we’re very excited,” Higginbotham said. “We deserve to advance in this tournament, but we have Chariho in front of us and we know their strengths and we are going to work hard to shut down their best player. If we can play the way we did against Middletown, we have a good chance.”
Mount St. Charles rallied from a 1-3-1 start to reach the playoffs, but injuries to key players – including senior leading scorer Anna Giacobbe – stunted the Mounties’ progress at the end of the regular season. Giacobbe played for the first time in two weeks Wednesday and she had a few good scoring chances in the final 20 minutes, but Austin rose to the challenge.
“It was a great game and it was up and down,” said Mount coach Phil Pincince, who is leaving to become the head coach of the women’s soccer team at Rhode Island College. “We had chances and you need to put one in if you want to win a playoff game. If you don’t, this is what happens. Pleased with how we responded today after all the injuries the last two weeks.”
Neither side created too many scoring chances in the first half, but the visitors scored on their lone dangerous effort. After a great build up through the midfield, senior all-division forward Sadie Crozier played the ball to Camastro, who smashed a shot from the top of the box past the dive of Mount sophomore goalie Carolyn Acker.
The rest of the game was all about Austin, who spent most of the season supporting her teammates from the sideline. Her first important save of the second half came in the 58th minute when Giacobbe unleashed an effort from the top of the box that needed to be stopped. Sophomore Sam Omar then whipped in a dangerous corner kick in the 64th minute that Austin claimed in traffic.
“She’s a brick wall,” senior captain Jackie deRonde said. “The big thing with her is she’s really calmed down and she’s realized it’s not the end of the world if we lose. She’s so much better and on her game when she’s not nervous. As a team, we’ve come to realize that we’re better when we’re playing for fun, otherwise we crumble. This is the best thing for us.”
Austin wasn’t done bailing out her teammates because she made another save to deny Giacobbe in the 78th minute and then – with seconds left in the contest – she dove to make a save, but the ball rolled past her. She instinctively reached back and corralled the ball. She punted the ball away and the referees blew the whistle to end the game.
“I was a little nervous at the end because the ball rolled over me and I had to turn and grab it,” Austin said. “That was pretty nerve wracking. This feels amazing, just so good to help the team.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.