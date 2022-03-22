Bill Mandigo never coached women’s hockey before he stepped on the Middlebury College campus in the fall of 1988.
The Burrillville native arrived at Middlebury to become the football team’s new defensive coordinator and as an added responsibility, he was put in charge of the women’s hockey team that was coming off a trip to the NCAA championship game.
Football might’ve brought Mandigo to picturesque Middlebury, Vermont, but he’ll be remembered not only by fans of the Panthers, but also the college hockey community as one of the greatest women’s hockey coaches in the sport’s history. The 1977 Burrillville High graduate won three straight Division III national titles (2004-06) and last weekend he added another line to his future U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame biography.
After the last two NCAA Tournaments were canceled because of the pandemic, the No. 1 Panthers went undefeated during the regular season, won the NESCAC Championship and then defeated Minnesota’s Gustavus Adolphus,
3-2, in overtime Saturday night to win the national title at Kenyon Arena in Middlebury.
“The kids so appreciated the idea of being together and playing together and they just embraced each other and loved each other so much,” Mandigo said Wednesday afternoon. “All year long we were waiting for the hammer to drop and for the season to stop again. Our kids appreciated just being there every day and they understood it could all be taken away so quickly.”
The title game was a microcosm of the last three seasons for Mandigo and Middlebury. In 2020, the team was the No. 2 seed in the national tournament and primed to make a deep run, but just two days before the national quarterfinal against Endicott, the NCAA canceled the tournament forcing Mandigo to do “the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. I had to tell that team on Thursday that the tournament was canceled. It was devastating and that’s what makes this so satisfying.”
In Saturday’s final, one of the best players in the country, All-American forward Madie Leidt, scored on a rebound in the third period to give the Panthers a one-goal lead. That lead lasted until there was one-tenth of a second left in the game when Molly McHugh scored on a rebound to dramatically send the game into overtime.
Everything Middlebury had done since the 2020 tournament was canceled – the skates in the fall of 2021 even though there would be no season and carrying 30 players on this season’s roster to give everyone a chance to be part of the family – helped the Panthers win the national title, 3-2, on Ellie Barney’s goal 13:17 into overtime.
“These kids were so happy to just be with each other and they’ve been so supportive of one another,” said Mandigo, who became the first women’s coach to win over 600 games earlier this season. “When people ask me what’s the difference, I’ve said all along our best player is Madie Leidt and we have her and no one else does. This is just the most resilient group I’ve ever coached. We basically won 18 of our 27 games by two goals or less. Going undefeated in hockey is just insane. It’s these kids.”
Mandigo has built a U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame resume at the liberal-arts school located 35 miles south of Burlington, Vermont. His career started with the help of another Burrillville High great, Wesleyan football coach Frank Hauser.
After starring in three sports at Burrillville High – “my favorite sports season in high school and college was always the next one,” – Mandigo did a postgraduate year at the Hill School before playing three sports at Wesleyan. It didn’t take long for Mandigo, who said his best sport was actually baseball, to realize his future was in coaching because he immediately became the coach of Hill’s prestigious boys prep hockey team before returning to Burrillville in the fall of 1987 to become a math teacher and a football and boys hockey coach.
One year later, Mandigo was on the move again after Hauser informed him that Middlebury, Wesleyan’s NESCAC rival, was looking for a defensive coordinator. Mandigo won the job and he was also in charge of the school’s women’s hockey team. Mandigo understood hockey, the only problem was he had never coached a women’s team.
“I have three brothers and no sisters, so I wasn’t sure what I was doing,” said Mandigo, who played hockey for Burrillville legend William “Babe” Mousseau. “I loved that first team I coached and their picture is still on my wall. The captain of that team was Samantha Chapin and she helped me so much. What I learned is you don’t coach women any differently than men. I go out on the ice with the men and we do the same things they do and they do the same things we do.”
After a rough season in 1995 when the Panthers went a mediocre 11-12, Mandigo built an ECAC dynasty, winning the conference’s next seven titles before the dawn of the NESCAC and Division III women’s hockey.
It didn’t take long for Middlebury to become a regional and national force at the Division III level. After early exits from the first two NCAA Tournaments, Middlebury went on an incredible run from 2004-06. The Panthers won three consecutive national titles with a combined record of 76-9-3.
“It’s about finding good players and this is a great school from an academic standpoint with a great culture of hockey,” Mandigo said. “We’ve built it and we attract good players who are good students. Because we play on a wide ice surface [95 feet], we’re a puck-possession team and we’re pretty smart in the way we play.
“We employ several different forechecks and we do a really good job in the defensive zone. To play here you have to be able to skate and you have to want to compete at a high level.”
Mandigo had plenty of opportunities to climb the women’s hockey ladder over the last 20 years, but the 2022 AHCA Division III National Coach of the Year never had any interest in leaving Middlebury because he built something in a community that was perfect for him and his family.
“I went to a NESCAC school and I coached three sports here and it’s Shangri-La,” Mandigo said. “There have been opportunities to leave, but this is where I live. Our facilities are great. We have a home on 10 acres and in a lot of ways this is like the Burrillville I grew up in. There are a bunch of villages with elementary schools that feed into one high school in Middlebury.”
The Panthers continued to rack up NESCAC titles and NCAA Tournament appearances over the next 15 years, but a new dynasty emerged in New York powerhouse Plattsburgh. The Cardinals, who lost to Middlebury in the 2006 final, won seven of the next 13 national titles.
Middlebury made it to the championship game twice, but were rebuffed by the Cardinals in 2007 (2-1) and Elmira in 2013 (1-0).
“It’s not like we weren’t trying to win a national title, we were in the final four a number of times, so it wasn’t for a lack of effort,” Mandigo said. “Winning our league is a huge deal because we play in such a great league. Our kids have been successful, but we just hadn’t won the Saturday night game in a long time.”
And that’s what made the cancellation of the 2020 tournament so painful for Mandigo and the Panthers because they believed they were going to make a deep run. After reaching the NESCAC final, Middlebury was the No. 2 seed in the national tournament when it was canceled. While Division I returned to business last season, Division III remained sidelined.
The only saving grace for Mandigo was golf, a sport he’s coached at Middlebury since leaving his football post in 2008.
The Panthers reunited at Kenyon Arena in the fall to set their sights on a national title. And something funny happened, the Panthers didn’t lose a game to close out 2021. They didn’t lose in January, and they didn’t lose in February. That run continued in March with the NESCAC championship win over Amherst and ended with the program’s first national title in 16 years with a dramatic overtime win over Gustavus Adolphus.
It was the perfect end to the perfect season for a Burrillville High graduate who never forgot his roots.
“Every time I go back to Burrillville, I tell people ‘I’m headed home,’” Mandigo said. “I’ve lived in Middlebury for 34 years, but Burrillville will always be home for me. Playing for coach Mousseau and Joe Dudley is always in the back of my mind. I’ll always remember the Burrillville hockey names – Farrell, Eccleston, Menard and Zifcak.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.