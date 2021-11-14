CRANSTON — Burrillville sophomore do-it-all playmaker Maddie Keegan finally has family bragging rights.
Keegan was in the Rhode Island College stands when her older sister, former Burrillville standout Sydney, helped the Broncos overcome Scituate in the Division II final in 2017.
Saturday morning, the younger Keegan not only helped the Broncos win a division title – she was the reason Burrillville was celebrating after 80 tense minutes in a 1-0 win over No. 2 St. Raphael at Cranston Stadium.
With 15 minutes left in regulation, the Broncos were awarded a free kick 30 yards from freshman goalie Paige Troiano’s net.
Keegan stepped up and rocketed a shot off the underside of the crossbar. The ball bounced back into play and was deposited into the net by junior Sam Murphy. There was indeed a goal, but it was Keegan’s because her shot was hit with such ferocity that it crossed the goal line after crashing off the cross bar and bouncing back into play.
“They told me on the sideline it was my goal and I was like ‘No way,’” Keegan said after producing her team-high 18th goal of an undefeated campaign. “I was speechless. I was aiming for the goal and I was going for the top corner and it just hit. I’m speechless right now. I kicked it and hoped it went in. That [shot] was definitely traveling. I’m glad that the players didn’t know it went in and they kept going after it.”
Burrillville (19-0 Division III) is bring a division championship plaque back to the northwest corner of the state after three years of struggling to pick up wins. The Broncos won more games this postseason (three) than they won in the last three seasons in Division I and Division II (two). Players like Murphy and fellow junior Allie Trimble are happy to get the Broncos back on their feet a few months after winning the program’s first lacrosse title.
“It feels good to win each time, but obviously this one feels the best,” said Trimble, who was a big reason the shorthanded Broncos rolled past Narragansett in the semifinals. “This feels incredible because it’s what we’ve worked for all season. This is different than lacrosse because soccer is my favorite sport.”
“This feels great,” Murphy said. “We’ve had some rough past seasons and this year it’s just been nice to win.”
St. Raphael (15-2-2 Division III) only lost to one team all season as the Saints advanced to their first Division III final since winning the title in 2008. The Saints created dangerous chances on the right wing through senior forward Elizabeth Murphy, but Regan Polacek and the Broncos held the Saints scoreless for just the second time this season.
“The only thing we didn’t capitalize on was being the first to the ball,” St. Raphael second-year coach Ivannah Perez said. “I honestly feel like we were the better team. We were moving the ball around and we weren’t playing ping pong. I noticed there were times where the other team was just kicking it up and chasing. They were trying to capitalize on their speed.”
The Saints showed in their semifinal victory over Westerly that they are comfortable playing in a scoreless playoff game, but unlike that night at Max Read Field, St. Raphael simply couldn’t get Murphy, junior Andrea Serra Cervera and freshman Karina Contreras behind the Bronco defense that didn’t allow a goal all postseason.
After a nondescript opening half, the Broncos created three corner kicks in the opening eight minutes of the second half. Troiano, who allowed just two goals in 240 minutes of playoff action, kept her poise and kept the game scoreless. Troiano made seven saves, while Polacek was credited with five saves.
“This game was extremely tough,” Trimble said. “We were nervous and they were nervous and it was back and forth a lot. We finally put one in and got rid of the nerves.”
The game remained scoreless until the 65th minute when the Saints were called for a foul 30 yards from their goal. Keegan stepped up and delivered the game-winning goal. Murphy, who had to watch the semifinal win from her mom’s Infiniti in the parking lot because of quarantine, made sure the ball went in the net.
“It was really hard not being there, but it was nice seeing the girls pull it together and win,” Murphy said. “I wish I could’ve been there, but I knew they had it.”
“This is the most amazing feeling ever,” Keegan said. “My older sister was a state champion in D-II, so to say we’re both state champions is amazing.”
Not only is Keegan a champion, she’ll be remembered for scoring the lone goal in the game that returned the Broncos to the top of the division.
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.