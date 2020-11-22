PAWTUCKET — Through thick and thin, Olivia Badeau and Abby LaRose have been teammates on the softball circuit for as long as they can remember.
“Ever since we were three years old,” said LaRose.
Forging a partnership on the tennis courts? For these two Cumberland High seniors, this particular sporting endeavor marked unchartered territory. Thanks to spending many a moon together in the same dugout, there was no need to address any chemistry-related issues.
On an overcast Sunday afternoon at Slater Park, Badeau and LaRose sought to finish their stay in the RIIL Doubles Tournament with a flourish.
Things were looking good for a while as the CHS pair grabbed what amounted to a back-and-forth first set (7-6).
Any hope of extending the momentum ran into a rock-solid roadblock in the form of La Salle Academy’s Blaisedel Frampton and Maya Stepic. The Ram duo turned a two-games-to-one lead in the second set to a 6-1 win. They kept the pedal to the metal with a 6-2 triumph in the third set that clinched the 2020 championship.
“We showed up and did what we could. Obviously, La Salle is a very good team, but we were trying to go point-by-point and see what we could do,” said Badeau.
A Cumberland native, Frampton along with Stepic started to drop key shots with greater frequency, hence putting pressure on Badeau and LaRose to play as close to mistake-free tennis as possible. Badeau did have her moments, particularly when it came to serving. Despite the final outcome, the tandem should take comfort in the fact that they became the first Cumberland doubles team to reach the state finals since 1992.
“I’m going to remember this for a while. We play tennis solely for fun,” said Badeau. “Dealing with COVID as seniors gave us the effort and motivation to win even more.”
Added LaRose, “We have such a great team and a great coach [in Brandon Hannaway]. It’s really fun to play with everyone.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.