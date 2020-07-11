We as members of The Times/Call sports staff have received some considerate, grateful responses for writing and printing features about our Blackstone Valley senior student-athletes, those who because of the pandemic have been so cruelly affected by the cancellation of their spring sports seasons.
Because of it, we were affected, too. No games, no athletes, no thrilling, heartwarming, seat-squirming or heartbreaking stories.
We didn’t have the opportunity to cover any events – highlighting kids such as Lincoln High weight phenoms Kyle Moison and Ally Plante; North Smithfield pitcher Quinn Parent; St. Raphael Academy baseball players Cam Wilson and Braxton Fontaine; Burrillville lacrosse star Aidan Tupper or golfers Noel Teter and Jake Trimble; Tolman baseball catcher Jeff LaRose or softball pitcher Hannah Coken; Cumberland tracksters Shakira DePina, Noah Kell or Nicolette Ducharme; or Woonsocket “ballers” Latrell Lopez and Maddie Thibodeau.
And there were so many more.
But we did have the chance to improvise, just as the kids, teachers and coaches did. So we came up with the idea of honoring our seniors via their thoughts, memories and choice of coping. Hopefully, with those stories, we offered you as readers a glimpse as to how they felt when their respective campaigns were “zapped,” how they overcame that deep pain and have since chosen to move forward.
The amazing thing I found? Each and every individual had a different, extremely fascinating story, and for that I’m grateful. We all are.
That being said, I’ve decided to deliver an emptying-the-notebook Baker’s Dozen this time around, and the items focus on area athletes’ and coaches’ deepest thoughts looking both back and ahead, not to mention some student-athlete’s more recent performances.
***
• Lincoln throwing coach Brian Grant revealed recently that the New Balance National Interscholastic Outdoor Track Championships, which had been pushed back from mid-June to late July and moved from North Carolina to South Dakota, has been canceled – to no one’s shock.
“It wasn’t feasible for the USATF to conduct, not with all of the thousands of athletes attending, and all of the protocols and testing they’d have to follow,” he said. “The (USA Track & Field Federarion, Inc.) has their own set of rules to follow to put on a meet of that size, so they had to cancel it.
“It’s really a shame it couldn’t be held.”
***
• All was not lost, however, for local athletes who would have attended the prestigious event. Grant and Woonsocket throwing colleague Marc Piette decided to keep their charges as sharp as possible by registering them for the USATF-sanctioned Throwhawk Mini Meet held in New Haven on Sunday, June 21.
Attended by hundreds of high school kids from all over the region and beyond, Villa Novans’ senior-to-be Logan Coles claimed the 17-18 age division title in the hammer toss with a distance of 229-10, while recent Lincoln grad and Auburn University scholarship winner Kyle Moison placed runner-up (216-3). Coles’ former teammate Jesse Houle (PR of 211-6) finished fourth overall, while WHS junior Tarik O’Hagan landed fifth (202-4).
***
• On the girls’ side, LHS senior Hayley Chartier wowed her fellow competitors – and Grant – with a lifetime-best hammer “splat” of 153-2 for fourth in the girls’ 17-18 age division, while teammate and June graduate Ally Plante took fifth with another PR of 151-6.
“Both were best-ever throws by over 20 feet,” Grant noted. “With Hayley, I was surprised, but I wasn’t. I knew she had it in her, and – with Ally – not as much because she had been around there (in practice).
“Remember, this is without all the usual amount and intensity of practices after school,” he added. “The kids have been on their own, but I really liked what I saw.”
Plante, by the way, is heading to Sacred Heart University in the fall – and she will compete.
***
• Among the other Lincoln Class of 2020 graduates who will move on to compete in college: McGovern Brown (Providence College, men’s swimming); Randall Hien (Siena College, baseball); Morgan Soares (American International College, soccer); Abbey O’Hern (St. Michael’s College, (Vermont), women’s soccer); Chris Lezon (Rivier University, men’s volleyball); Nick Gaitanis (University of Rochester, cross country/track); Molly Thibaudeau (Bridgewater State University, softball); Anna Vygoder (Rhode Island College, women’s swim and tennis); Lilye Lasko (Curry College, basketball); and Jackie Andrews (RIC, track & field).
***
• Recent Tolman High grad and wide receiver Danny Akinsheye admitted being supremely grateful that his family moved from Cranston to Pawtucket before his junior year. He had suffered a broken leg as a freshman at Cranston East, and – due to complications – he couldn’t play until his junior campaign with the Tigers.
He claimed the Thunderbolts had captured the D-I Super Bowl crown during his tenure there, and the Tigers “were a laughing stock.”
Akinsheye, though, noted his transition to the school on the Blackstone River was mighty smooth, and he thanked the patience of head coach Jay DeLawrence and his staff for “easing” his way into a starting role.
He repaid his new coaches and teammates with a supreme junior and senior season; in the latter last fall, he assembled 12 touchdowns and 841 receiving yards, and now is looking forward to playing at Nichols College in Dudley, Mass.
“They showed me nothing but love and support; for that, I’m most thankful,” he said.
***
• Fellow Tolman graduate Jeff LaRose indicated recently he has one major regret about his sports career, and that is that he never chose to try out for the football program. Baseball was his sport, and he wasn’t going to change.
“That’s the one thing I wished I did,” he sighed. “Being around the football players, they seemed more like a true team, more like a brotherhood, and I really liked that. Looking back, I really wish I had played.”
***
• LaRose also explained how he had committed to play baseball at Pine Manor College north of Boston, but recently discovered that it will no longer offer the varsity sport, so he is rethinking his plan to attend the Community College of Rhode Island. CCRI has expressed interest, he said.
***
• Cumberland High boys’ lacrosse coach Scott Carpenter called the spring sports season cancellation “devastating for my program.”
He said his seniors were primed to go out with “something special,” and that his underclassmen “were finally going to get some reps, which would be a chance for them to gain some confidence. That would only help them, knowing they could fill in the roles they hope to with the loss of the 17 seniors.”
***
• According to Blackstone Valley Prep varsity baseball coach/athletic director Ed Laskowski, Areeb Farooqui wasn’t the only senior he expected to excel in his outfield this spring, the Pride’s first ever in the R.I. Interscholastic League. So was Zeric Gomes, who he said had improved a great deal.
***
• Lions’ throws guru Grant explained that, despite Andrews’ long haul through her junior and senior years, that because of a serious knee injury and the onset of COVID-19, he believes his former standout can excel for the Anchorwomen.
“She had the ability to be very good at RIC,” he said. “I’ve had a number of athletes who have gone onto excel there, and one example is Eddie Cummings; he graduated in 2012, and he went on to win the NCAA Division III (individual) hammer championship.
“They’ve got a really good group of male throwers there, and Jackie’s going to fit right in.”
***
• Area high school- and (young) college-aged baseball players are ecstatic about having the opportunity to play baseball this summer. We’re closing in on the time where the usual American Legion regular season would come to an end and the state tourney would begin.
Unfortunately, the Legion World Series, usually in Shelby, N.C., and all of the regional tournaments were canceled back in April, but – thanks to many of the Legion skippers around the Ocean State – they assembled the non-Legion affiliated R.I. 19-20 Elite Baseball League.
Eight of those 11 squads will take part.
“When I found out, I was pumped to get back out and start practicing with everybody,” stated Upper Deck shortstop Shane Calabro, who just graduated from Cumberland. “We’re going for a ‘three-peat’ this season.”
(UD had captured the previous two state Legion titles).
“Technically, it won’t be exactly the same – we have no chance to go to regionals, but it’d be nice to win states again,” he continued.
***
• Though no one knows the status of fall varsity football, veteran Shea coach Dino Campopiano wants to begin conducting his summer training camp after the Fourth of July holiday.
He also said he would submit a safety/registration plan to SHS Athletic Director Kate Corry, Principal Jackie Ash and the schools superintendent for approval in the coming days.
Good friend Gennaro Ferraro at Burrillville already has begin, and with plenty of safety measures in place.
• Baseball is back – and not just for players.
While those representing the Howard-Rogers Senior and Junior division teams practiced at Max Read Field one recent weekday evening, there were plenty of fans sitting in lounge chairs or talking about the programs’ prognoses this summer as they prepare for play in the brand new R.I. 19-20 Elite Baseball League.
Call that a much-desired answer to the cancellation of the annual national World Series, regional and state championship tourneys earlier this year.
The crowd, including former Pawtucket Police Det. Bobby Brown and his wife, city worker Chuck Thibeault and his dad and others, indicates just how badly this area wants to get outside and take in some ball.
