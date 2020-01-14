Balanced effort carries Woonsocket boys basketball team past Cumberland

CUMBERLAND – If you would have told Woonsocket High boys basketball head coach T.J. Ciolfi that his Novans would end up winning on the road by double digits despite a modest six points from his best player, he probably would have thought you were going crazy.
Alas, this particular WHS edition is starting to feature all of the best characteristics you want to see in a team.
Anchored by a balanced attack that featured seven players scoring between five and 12 points, Woonsocket coasted to a 62-48 victory over rival Cumberland at the Wellness Center Tuesday night.
“That was a good team effort,” said Ciolfi after moving 3-2 in Division I with the last two wins transpiring on the road. “I’m playing eight, nine guys and they all did something.”
The seventh meeting between the Clippers and Novans over the past 13 months was largely one-sided as the visitors took a 34-29 halftime lead and extended it to 48-31 with under nine minutes remaining.
The closest that Cumberland got was 10 points with five minutes to go before Woonsocket made one final push that resulted in both teams emptying their benches.
The Novans received 12 points on four 3-pointers from senior Jacob Bissonnette, while classmate Justus McLauren netted 10 points. Much of the offensive load is usually carried by senior Ousmane Kourouma, but he only registered six points.
“Usually we’re asking Ousmane to do everything offensively,” said Ciolfi.
For the second straight game, Woonsocket received a solid contribution from its bench, which outscored Cumberland by a wide margin (18-5). Among the reserves, the key catalyst was junior Eric Agyemang with nine points.
“Our big focus right now is that I want guys to do what they’re good at and not do things they’re not good at,” said Ciolfi. “It sounds simple, but Justus is very good when it comes to getting to the basket. When he stopped settling for jump shots, he started getting layups. The same thing with Eric … he’s going to come out if he takes a 15 footer. You’re either going to do what you do best or you’re not going to do anything.
“If we’re the best version of us, we’re going to be fine,” Ciolfi added.
As for the Clippers, they welcomed back Colin Mories after the sophomore guard missed the past few weeks with a foot injury. The problem on this night was that Cumberland settled for way too many perimeter shots and received very little production from the bigs.
The home team attempted just six free throws compared to 18 for Woonsocket. Senior Dante Aviles-Santos led the Clippers with 23 points but he was his only player on his team to reach double figures.
Cumberland controlled the pace early on but quickly saw a 11-5 lead get chopped down thanks to Bissonnette, who found the range with two makes from deep on his first two tries.
After the Novans moved to within a single point, the Clippers regrouped to go up 23-19 behind baskets from Aviles-Santos and Mories. That’s when Woonsocket took firm control behind a 17-6 surge that was capped right before halftime when Jared Downing fed Abou Jobe for a layup after a Cumberland turnover.
The struggles for the Clippers extended into the second half. The first points weren’t recorded until Aviles-Santos converted a layup with 11:27 remaining. All told, Cumberland missed 12 of its first 13 attempts. Not all of them were of the rushed variety, per head coach Gary Reedy.
“The first 12 minutes of the game were pretty good for us, then we made some bad decisions,” said Reedy, his Clippers now 1-4 in league play. “For the most part we had great looks. We just weren’t hitting.”
