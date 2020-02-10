LINCOLN — With 12 minutes, 59 seconds remaining in Monday night’s Division III game with neighboring North Smithfield, the undefeated Lincoln boys basketball team was faced with a challenge.
Talented junior wing Octavio Brito, who’d already scored 18 points to give the Lions a double-digit lead, committed his second foul in less than a minute and was forced to the bench with four fouls.
While the Lions had plenty of bodies to replace Brito in the paint, they needed somebody to replace his dynamism on offense. That somebody was senior wing Vinny Nassi, who scored 12 of his team-high 19 points in the second half to keep the upstart Northmen at bay in a 67-46 victory at the Lions’ Den.
“When Tav is not on the floor, I understand that I’m the next guy up,” Nassi said. “I just use that as motivation. I knew I needed to take the role that he’s usually in. I understand the role and I take it very seriously and in the second half I just knew what I had to do to help this team win the game.”
“We’ve prepared for those situations – even a situation where they Velcro [Brito] with a player,” Lincoln coach Kent Crooks said. “We work on it all the time, but our starting five has to play textbook basketball and not commit those fouls and errors. At that point we just search for someone that is going to help us.”
Despite the foul trouble, Brito still poured in 18 points to go along with six rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block, while senior starter Randall Hien pitched in with 18 points. Starting point guard Josh Jahnz added six and Cody Anter only had three, but they were a big three points because the senior knocked down a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the Lions into halftime up 11 points.
Lincoln (14-0 Division III) is now just two victories away from clinching the No. 1 seed in the Division III playoffs. The Lions make the short trip across the Blackstone River to Central Falls for a 7 o’clock contest Wednesday night.
North Smithfield (3-11 Division III) now needs to win its remaining four games to return to the playoffs. Senior forward Aldrec Viera Dones was the game’s most dominant player with 23 points and 18 rebounds. Brayden Balme chipped in with 10 points, but a slow start put the Northmen in a hole they could never recover from.
The Lions jumped out to an 11-0 advantage and eventually the lead grew to 24-6 thanks to the play of Brito and Hien.
“We missed shots and we just couldn’t get it going early,” North Smithfield coach Brandon Dipaola said. “I thought we made a nice run later in the half. Credit to Lincoln, though, because they make every play possible when you go on runs. I thought we had a good run to end the first half and I thought we made a good run in the second, but they just capitalize on your mistakes. That’s why they’re undefeated.”
Just when it seemed the Lions were going to dominate another Division III opponent, Viera Dones and the Northmen went on an 10-0 run to make it a 24-16 game with 5:33 left in the half. The deficit remained at eight until the last second of the half when Anter hit a 3-pointer from in front of the Northmen bench.
“That shot was huge. Every time we can get a basket like that, it gives us momentum,” Nassi said. “It’s huge when you’re struggling and you need a basket, Cody’s always there. He’s a pure shooter and we need that momentum when we’re down in the dumps a little bit.”
Brito and the Lions started the second half on an 8-2 run to stretch the lead out to 17 before the junior ran into foul trouble and gave the Northmen a chance to settle down. The visitors had the deficit down to 11 before Nassi connected on a 3-pointer, but North Smithfield responded with a 4-0 run to make it a 10-point game.
That was as close as North Smithfield would get because Nassi and Hien sparked a 13-4 run to put the game away.
“Lincoln is the best one to five,” Dipaola said. “They have the best five who can all play basketball in the division. Kent does a great job with them. I wish them the best of luck because they’re going to be tough to beat in the playoffs.”
For the Northmen, who host Rogers Wednesday night, Nathan Masi and Peter Deslauriers hit 3-pointers, while seniors Jack Puccetti and Liam Zonin added buckets.
“All the credit to Brandon and his team because they’re a scrappy team that never gives up,” Crooks said. “They just kept pounding the rock and putting pressure on us and putting points on the board. I think they did a good job with our pressure because we’re learning to deal with that. We’re trying to increase our defensive arsenal.”
