Baldelli: Implementation of pitch clock was a "Hall of Fame" idea

BOSTON – From Rocco Baldelli’s vantage point as manager of the Minnesota Twins, the MLB official responsible for incorporating the pitch clock deserves much more than a pat on the back or a high five. Even buying a steak dinner doesn’t begin to cover this new era where the desired consequences have been felt and embraced three weeks into the season.
“Automatic Hall of Fame induction for whoever did that. This is unbelievable,” said Baldelli prior to his Twins wrapping up a three-game series against the Red Sox with a Thursday day game at Fenway Park. “I’ve got the big foam finger that says ‘pitch clock’ on it and I’m waving it every day. This is fantastic.”
When the Woonsocket-born Baldelli broke into the majors as a 21-year-old hotshot rookie back in 2003, the average time of a nine-inning game – per Baseball Reference – was 2 hours, 46 minutes. In Baldelli’s first season as Minnesota’s skipper in 2019, games on average lasted 3 hours, 5 minutes. From 2016 until last year, all games averaged three-plus hours.
“I thought the game was challenging and difficult to watch as it got longer and longer. I don’t think that is what any of us who are on the field want the game to feel like,” said Baldelli. “As a fan, you probably wanted to see more action. You actually want to watch baseball being played and I think that’s the case now.”
With the pitch clock fresh on the scene, those at MLB ballparks are spending an average of 2 hours, 37 minutes heading into Thursday’s action. Sitting behind his desk in an office located in Fenway’s visiting clubhouse, Baldelli brought up one of the perks concerning the sweet symphony that’s being played in the quest to shorten the game’s length.
“[On average], our players are going to play 25 fewer games this year. We’re going to be home for three-and-a-half more days in our lives, or something like that,” said Baldelli. “You’re not getting home at midnight or 11:30. You’re getting home at 10:45. Having 30 minutes of your life back every day has been huge. It changes relationships. You actually see your family … little stuff like seeing my wife instead of her being dead asleep. The clubhouse guys who live here [at the ballpark], they get 30 extra minutes with their families that they wouldn’t get.
“I don’t see too many people complaining about this rule,” he added. “It’s something that’s golden for the players and the fans. The point has been accomplished. I don’t see anyone losing in this situation. I see only gains.”
In terms of enlarging the bases that has resulted in increased base stealing, Baldelli believes it helps unlock an athleticism component – a part of baseball that’s not always on the tip of everyone’s tongue.
“It promotes something in our game that’s gone away, but people are excited to see it come back,” he said
Pivoting away from the pro baseball trail, Baldelli was asked to revisit the time in his life when he was a senior at Bishop Hendricken High School and MLB scouts showed up in droves to see him every time he stepped onto the field during the spring of 2000. The attention was significant and rivals the life-under-a-microscope that greets current Hendricken senior Alex Clemmey each time he pitches. Clemmey is projected to hear his name called at some point during this year’s MLB Draft.
Baldelli says he’s spent time in Clemmey’s company – once during this past winter when he went back to visit his alma mater and once as recently as this past weekend when the Hendricken baseball team saw Baldelli at Yankee Stadium. From someone blessed with firsthand knowledge of what it’s like to attract a crowd of talent evaluators, Baldelli says the world of staying in control is your oyster.
“I tell high school players the same thing I tell the young guys [on Minnesota’s roster]. The better you do at simplifying your life and controlling the things you can control, and working harder than you ever imagined you can work, and being consistent with those things … those are the things that will lead to success over time,” said Baldelli. “The fewer worries you have, the better, but if you give your heart and soul, and focus on those particular things instead of shooting at too many targets, it’s something that can help everyone.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.