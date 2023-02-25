WOONSOCKET — The Mount St. Charles hockey team showed in the first half of the third period of Friday night's must-win Division I clash with Barrington why the young Mounties could be a threat to many of the state's top teams in the playoffs.
The Mounties, however, are going to have to win a play-in game to get a shot at one of those top teams because of the way they played in the second half of the period and overtime.
Thanks to goals from freshman forward Brayden Slack and senior Colden Lawrence, the Mounties built a two-goal advantage and were just seven minutes away from playing rival Cumberland in a best-of-three quarterfinal series.
And then the Eagles, who were playing for the right to host a play-in game, battled back with a pair of late goals from junior forward Trevor Snow to send the game to overtime. Both teams had chances to win in the extra session, but the Eagles skated out of Adelard Arena with a dramatic 5-4 overtime victory on a power-play goal with 31 seconds left by sophomore Henry Kelsey.
“We still gave up a two-goal lead in the third,” said Mount coach Matt Merten, who was displeased with the power play awarded to the Eagles in overtime along with a no call late in regulation that led to Snow's tying goal with 1:59 left. “We had opportunities to get the puck out of our zone. We always focus on the six feet on each side of the blue [line] and we didn't get that puck out. Those are issues.
“We lost battles, we lost the corner battles and we lost focus on a certain number of times. There are definitely some inconsistencies and you lose a two-goal lead.”
Mount St. Charles (7-9 Division I) came into Friday's game knowing they needed to beat the Eagles and hope Prout lost in regulation to powerhouse La Salle for the Mounties to earn a quarterfinal spot. The Crusaders led the No. 2 Rams 1-0 going into the final period, but La Salle scored five goals in the final period to do the Mounties a favor.
Mount, however, couldn't capitalize, so now they have work to do if they want to see the Rams in the semifinals. They are the No. 7 seed and will host struggling No. 10 Smithfield Monday night at Adelard. The Sentinels are coming off back-to-back blowout losses to No. 3 Cumberland, including a 5-1 defeat Friday night.
“I think they're capable of [turning it on the playoffs], it's just about minimizing the mistakes,” Merten said. “We could've lost this game earlier in overtime if [goalie Owen] Skodras doesn't make a great save on a breakaway. You can't have that kind of breakdown and I know we needed to get the two points. I like getting right to it in the playoffs. I'd rather play Monday then have to wait a period of time. When the sting is fresh, that's a motivator. We're going to take it and play Smithfield.”
Barrington (6-9-1 Division I) will host No. 9 East Greenwich in a play-in game with the winner facing reigning state champion and top-seeded Bishop Hendricken in the opening round. The Avengers had a chance to jump ahead of the Eagles Friday night, but No. 5 Burrillville won for the sixth time in seven games, 2-0. The Broncos and No. 4 Warwick co-op begin a best-of-three quarterfinal series Friday at Thayer Ice Arena.
Mount St. Charles, which hammered the Eagles 6-2 at Portsmouth Abbey on Jan. 7, opened the scoring Friday night when freshman Cam Sousa and sophomore Jack Potter created a chance for freshman Harrison Dumas to finish. The Eagles responded with a shorthanded goal from sophomore Chase Watts early in the second period.
Junior Antonio Lombari helped his side regain the lead at 4:49 of the period when he made a superb pass to Slack to finish for the first of his two go-ahead goals. Watts answered with a power-play goal with less than two minutes left in the period.
“We did a lot of good things and we scored a lot of beautiful goals,” Merten said. “The second goal at the beginning of the second period was really nice – drew the goalie out and snuck it back door. I thought Brayden Slack had a great game and he's starting to go. Our second line has been really productive.”
Slack, after a good forecheck by Nate Murray, ripped a shot past goalie Domnic Bruzzi 4:50 into the final period o put Mount ahead 3-2. Lawrence followed with an unassisted power-play goal, but then the Mounties started to get careless in their own zone.
A poor clearance allowed Tucker Squires to find Snow in the left circle and the Eagle ripped a shot into the roof of Skodras' net. Snow tied the game with a power-play finish with 1:59 left in regulation and Kelsey won it with a power-play goal in overtime.
“We have to stay out of the box and not have defensive breakdowns,” Merten said. “They were pinching down on us and we needed to get it high off the glass, chip it and go for a skate. We lost those battles in the area six feet from the blue line and that hurts. You have to learn that when the playoffs come, you can't have mental letdowns. Little things get magnified.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
