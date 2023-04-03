Barron excited to follow Kim English to Providence

PROVIDENCE – For Richard Barron, it was a question from new Providence College head coach Kim English that cut right to the heart of the matter.
“Can you play in the Big East?” Barron recalls being asked. “He [English] just instilled confidence in me from the jump. That helped me make my decision.”
Originally ticketed to play for English at George Mason, Barron will instead head to PC where he’ll suit up for the head coach who recruited him out of high school. A 6-foot-5 guard who isn’t afraid to mix it up on the court, Barron announced via Twitter on Monday night that he would be joining the Friars next season as part of PC’s high school Class of 2023 haul.
Barron told the Call/Times that he informed English last week of his desire to still be coached by him. A native of Chicago who shined at the prestigious St. Ignatius High School and hooped it up for the Meanstreets AAU program, Barron said the process of saying “yes” to English for a second time proved to be a straightforward process he elected to re-open his recruiting after asking George Mason to be released from his National Letter of Intent.
A strong specimen who weighs 220 pounds, Barron believes he can help the Friars on multiple fronts.
“I think I can play inside and outside … someone who shoots the ball well and can use my frame to play down low,” he said. “I think I’m position-less.”
Besides English and PC assistant coach Dennis Felton, Barron is also familiar with Bryce Hopkins, the star on the Friars who like himself also hails from the Windy City.
“That’s my good friend. I’m looking forward to playing with him. He’s someone I’ve looked up to … one of my big brothers in the basketball game,” Barron said about Hopkins. “I was originally going to go to his high school [Bishop Fenwick]. Our parents are really good friends. Bryce has been super supportive over the past couple of years.
“Honestly, it feels good to know some people where you’re going, especially with a coaching change … going to a school where I know people and I’m comfortable around them,” Barron added.
DePaul – the Big East school in Chicago – was the first Division I school to offer Barron.
“I always believed I could compete at that level. For [English] to bring me with him, it’s a stepping stone and shows me the way that he thinks I can grow and my potential,” said Barron.
Barron becomes the second 2023 prospect to commit to the Friars, joining South California Academy’s Donovan Santoro. Those two will be part of a 2023-24 nucleus that includes returnees Hopkins, Devin Carter, Corey Floyd Jr., Jayden Pierre, Rafael Castro and Quante Berry, along with two George Mason imports in Justyn Fernandez and Josh Oduro.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
