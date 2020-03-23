Basketball isn’t the sport that’s defined Randall Hien during his Lincoln High athletic career, yet unlike the gridiron and diamond, it was the hardwood where he encountered championship success

LINCOLN — In the high school hallways located off Old River Road, Randall Hien’s athletic reputation is impeccable and held in the utmost regard.
It’s rare to find a high schooler who lays claim to the ultra-rare status of four-year varsity starting quarterback, but Hien can. We’re also talking about someone who came up through the town’s well-established Little League program and harbors hopes of continuing his baseball career at the highest possible level upon graduating from Lincoln High later this spring.
Then there’s basketball, better known as the third sport in Hien’s holster. When your time as a Lion athlete has been defined by touchdowns in the fall and base hits in the spring, something is bound to get lost in the spin cycle. For Hien, basketball falls in that category.
The jury remains out on whether Hien and his fellow R.I. high school competitors will be afforded the chance to make springtime memories. Regardless, Hien will walk away from LHS as a champion – in his self-anointed third sport.
How’s that for poetic justice for this Lion athlete for all seasons? Someone, mind you, who Lincoln boys basketball head coach Kent Crooks anointed as a shot of B-12 when sizing up what Hien brought to the equation this past season – one that saw the teenage lad return to the fold after spending the previous season in training mode for baseball.
“Obviously you would love to win in your first sport, but the fact that I was able to become a champion is great,” said Hien, sitting in his home gym – aka the Lions’ Den – the day before Lincoln faced East Providence in the Sweet 16 portion of the R.I. open state basketball tournament.
Sans Hien, Lincoln’s road to seizing the brass ring – the 2020 Division III basketball title – would have been infinitely harder. The proof lies in the Lions advancing a few steps further than the 2018-19 unit that was knocked out by Toll Gate in the D-III semifinals.
The top-seeded Titans prevailed by a slim 46-43 score. Anyone who closely tracks the Lincoln program has expressed confidence that in some fashion, Hien somehow and some way would have made his mark on what proved to be a narrow margin on the scoreboard.
“He would have definitely helped a lot, especially in our last loss of the season,” said Lincoln senior guard Josh Jahnz, also Hien’s best friend. “A few defensive possessions could have been the difference in us reaching the championship.”
After spending his freshman and sophomore seasons on Lincoln’s basketball roster, Hien elected to spend the winter months of his junior year exclusively on improving his baseball craft. It was a decision that wasn’t entered into lightly. It was done with an eye towards his goal of competing at the Division I college level.
“I got stronger, added 15 pounds, and hit and hit some more,” said Hien.
To Crooks, Hien’s rationale was perfectly understandable. Baseball, not basketball, represented Hien’s best hope at what hopefully would next materialize down the athletic pike. Still, Crooks wasn’t ready to say goodbye completely, not with a senior season still on the table.
“I wished him nothing but the best but told him our arms are always open in case you want to come back,” said Crooks.
There wasn’t a clean break for Hien in the sense that he stopped following the Lions’ feats on the hardwood. Far from it, in fact. If he wasn’t in the stands to physically root on Lincoln, he was sending Jahnz a text message to apologize about not making that night’s game due to a baseball workout. Even if it wasn’t in the day-to-day, practice-after-practice and game-after-game sense, Hien vowed to remain connected.
“It was a tough choice. I missed basketball a lot, but sometimes you have to think about the future,” said Hien. “With baseball, in terms of recruiting, I wasn’t at the place I desired to be.”
It was last summer when Hien informed Crooks that the coach could count on him for the upcoming basketball season. When a rare break arose in his travel commitments with L&M Baseball, Hien swung into action at the Mount St. Charles Summer Basketball League.
In what can now be viewed as a foreshadowing of what transpired earlier this month, the Lions claimed the summer league title with Hien part of the winning equation.
“It was like Christmas in July,” was Crooks’ reaction upon learning that someone who he taught at Lincoln Middle School and would go on to coach in high school would be rejoining the Lions’ basketball flock.
Per Jahnz, there was no need to twist Hien’s arm in the hopes that he would play basketball as a senior. No nametags that read “Hi, My Name Is …” were necessary. Hien has been basketball teammates with this year’s collection of seniors dating back to sixth grade.
“We’re all his friends so it made coming back easy for him,” said Jahnz. “He really was the missing link.”
When the basketball season tipped off, Hien served as a spark plug off the bench. With Hien standing 5-foot-8 and Jahnz at 5-foot-6, the rationale to avoid having two players of smaller stature in the same backcourt was a gamble best avoided. What if teams with bigger guards decided to establish position against Hien and Jahnz in the low post?
When league play started in early January, Crooks rolled the dice and placed Hien alongside Jahnz at the game’s onset. The reward ended up far outstripping the risk of relying on two guards of just about the same height.
“Randall has so many tangible qualities that he’s simply too good to keep out of the starting lineup,” said Crooks.
From providing an energetic spark on the defensive end, to executing with precision whenever the Lions called for a backdoor play on offense, Hien was the poster child for a Lincoln squad that displayed poise and precision at just about every turn. He also served as a de facto coach on the floor. If there was a dead ball situation, Hien would often head over to Crooks to talk strategy.
“He’s so cerebral. His questions clarify things for other kids. He even makes you think as a coach,” said Crooks. “Football quarterback and baseball star … he really was the missing link for us.”
A prime example of that came during this year’s Division III title contest. When Johnston’s Derek Salvatore began stringing together baskets in the second half, Hien asked Crooks if he should take on a new defensive assignment. The switch worked as Salvatore was held scoreless over the final 3:48 of regulation and the entire overtime period as Lincoln took the ‘ship, 51-48.
“Playing quarterback and second base, he has good awareness and knows what’s going on at all times. That definitely helped us a lot,” said Jahnz.
It was during the basketball playoffs when Hien was asked by his oldest brother Charlie about his propensity to read and react based on the situation. Simply stated, the influence of playing quarterback knows no boundaries.
“The game of football helped all of the other sports to slow down. If the game is going too fast, that’s when you’re not able to see things that you might otherwise notice. When I was able to slow the game down, that’s when I’m able to say, ‘Oh, we should run this’ and give recommendations to the coach,” said Hien. “In football, everything revolves around making split-second reactions. It’s the same thing in basketball. Both are fast-paced games. If you don’t make adjustments, the other team will and they’ll be able to beat you to it.”
Hien didn’t win a high school championship in football. It remains to be seen if he’ll get one final crack at a baseball title.
He will, however, exit Lincoln as a member of a team that was the last one standing. The fact that the title came in his least-heralded sport? It’s pretty sweet.
“To win a championship with my friends, it’s the best feeling,” said Hien.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
