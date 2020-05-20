BELATED BRONCO HONOR: Clifford recognized for reaching 1,000-point plateau

BURRILLVILLE — A lot of time has elapsed since Sam Clifford planted his 1,000th career point, for a variety of reasons, but he recalls the moment like it happened the night before.
The standout senior point guard and his Burrillville High mates had traveled to Wakefield to face Prout in their final road tilt of the Division II regular season on Monday night, Feb. 17, and Clifford felt a double dose of anxiety.
Not only did he need 11 points to achieve the milestone, but his Broncos also needed a victory if they wanted to qualify for the upcoming D-II state playoffs.
“Yeah, it was pretty stressful, but I remember exactly what happened; it came on a layup,” Clifford stated. “My teammate, Wes Cournoyer, had stolen the ball deep down the left side of the court, and I just took off. He fed me, and it just went in.
“I also remember being mobbed by my teammates, and how happy I was because the pressure was off,” he added with a grin. “I was feeling it. The better news was I finished with 19, and we won (60-48), so we made the playoffs.”
It had been a long time since that small, impromptu celebration, but BHS Athletic Director John Abbate and head coach Kevin Randall decided recently it was about time they officially honored Clifford’s accomplishment. They did so Wednesday afternoon inside the Bronco Dome when Randall presented a commemorative ball that read, “Burrillville High School. 1,000-POINT CLUB. SAM CLIFFORD. 2016-2020.”
The only thing missing: The exact number of points, which happened to be 1,050.
He also beamed at the 1,000-point club banner hanging from the Dome’s rear rafters; his name already had been placed on it, and he seemed both thrilled and touched.
Obviously, in these extraordinary times of COVID-19 and quarantining and facemask-wearing, not many folks arrived to witness the event, but people most important to him did. They included his mom and stepdad, Tracey and Derek Hayward, father Patrick Clifford, older brother Conor and kid sister Avery, not to mention Randall, varsity football head coach Gennaro Ferraro and Abbate.
“I’ve already got the actual ball I scored the bucket with, but this ceremonial ball means just as much if not more,” Clifford said shyly. “Only six people in Burrillville High School history have done it before, so that means I’m in pretty elite company. That means a whole lot to me.
“To think I didn’t even play as a freshman; I was on the JV team, but I sure didn’t see much playing time,” he continued. “I didn’t expect to make varsity as a freshman because I knew I wasn’t that good, but that did motivate me to get better, and I did. I ended up starting my sophomore, junior and senior years.”
Offered Randall, who coached Clifford the past three winters: “He averaged 21.7 points per game and had 499 total points this season, which may be an all-time high for this school; that hasn’t been confirmed, but it’s believed to be. He’s only the third male ever to reach 1,000 points, and he was a captain as a senior.
“It’s tough to put into words what he’s meant to me, to us,” he added. “Let’s put it this way: Our motto is trust, belief and accountability, and he lives and breathes all three things. When he scored his 1,000th, it was a result of an overall team play. It was the first half, he needed 11 points, we needed it to go to the playoffs and he came up huge for us – again.
“He started as a sophomore and led us to the Final Four in D-III, and then we got bumped up to D-II (his junior year) and he again led us to the postseason. He’s raised his level of play to something I’ve never witnessed before.
“Sam is the best player I’ve ever coached – period – and it’s because he’s an extremely hard worker. For him, he just has a natural scoring ability, one you rarely see in a high school kid. After his junior season, we held an exit meeting; that’s where identify the weaknesses of all the players and what they need to work on during the off-season.
“For Sam, it was his 3-point shooting. I told him he only shot about 22 percent from the 3-point range as a junior, and that if he wanted to raise his ppg average, he’d have to work on it. So what did he do? He busted his hump during the off-season and raised it to the mid-30s this season. That’s pretty crazy when you think about it.”
Randall also pointed out that his superb student-athlete earned first-team All-League and second-team All-Division laurels during this, his final campaign, “which makes him one of the top 10 players in all of D-II.
“I know this (ceremony) has taken a while for us to hold, but these are crazy times we’re living in,” he said. “Some of these seniors are being robbed like no other senior class ever has, not having their final spring sports seasons. Although it’s sad, but it’s nice we can do something small like this for him and his family.”
Randall wasn’t alone in his praise for this most special senior. Clifford also played football, started varsity his final two years and garnered first-team All-Division accolades at wide receiver as a senior. He finished his last campaign with 41 receptions and 620 yards for 11 touchdowns as a pass catcher and three picks at cornerback.
“He was so dependable, and an unbelievable teammate,” offered Ferraro, adding Clifford also made the All-Academic Team. “We had to switch him his senior year; he was supposed to be our starting quarterback, but something happened, we told him we needed his help and he accepted the switch to receiver and corner to make us better.
“He didn’t have to do that, but chose to; that shows you how selfless he is. He helped us to a 9-1 record, but we lost in triple-overtime to Mount Pleasant in the D-II semis. Still, we wouldn’t have had the season we did without him.”
As for Clifford, who will attend the University of New Hampshire in Durham this fall, he just claimed of his interscholastic success, “It just shows how much support people have given me over the years.”
Randall said it best, pointing to the banner: “Now his name is in the Dome forever.”
Call it a very appropriate place.
