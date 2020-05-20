BELATED BRONCO HONOR: Clifford recognized for reaching 1,000-point plateau

Burrillville head basketball coach Kevin Randall, left, presents Sam Clifford with his 1,0000 point commemorative basketball during a ceremony in the Broncodome Wednesday. Clifford was joined by family members, including from left, his brother Conor, his father, Patrick, younger sister Avery, his mom, Tracey and his step-father Derek Hayward. Hanging above them is the new 1,000 point club banner with Sam Clifford’s name on it. There are only seven names on that banner and only three males. Clifford scored 499 points in his seniorr season to finish with 1,050 career points.