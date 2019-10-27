FOXBORO – Bill Belichick reached a significant coaching milestone on Sunday. He also deviated from the stoic script he normally reads from to reflect on winning 300 games as an NFL head coach – regular season and postseason – before the focus shifted to getting No. 301.
“Fortunately, I didn’t play in any of those games. That’s a good thing for us,” said Belichick after New England pushed aside Cleveland, 27-13. “The players are the ones who win games and I’ve had a lot of good assistant coaches … ones in Cleveland and certainly here. Honestly, players win games in this league and I’ve been fortunate that I’ve coached a lot of great ones.”
Belichick saluted the Gillette Stadium Faithful as he walked to midfield to shake hands with his Cleveland counterpart, Freddie Kitchens,
following the final whistle. The rarified air that he’s been orbiting for a very long time became even more exclusive on Sunday as Belichick became the third coach in NFL history to win at least 300 games, joining Hall of Fame skippers Don Shula (347) and George Halas (324).
It’s ironic that Belichick’s personal milestone came at the expense of the same Cleveland franchise that give him his first shot as an NFL head coach and subsequently fired him after five years on the job. Considering how sour things went with the Browns – Belichick posted a 36-44 record with one playoff appearance in Cleveland – it’s been remarkable to see the script flip so decisively.
With New England, Belichick has now won 232 games in the regular season and 30 more in the playoffs. Talk about your abundance of victories.
“He’s the best coach of all time and it’s a privilege to play for him for as many years as I have. He’s taught me so much on and off the field, just been a great mentor for me. Being here 20 years ago – it was his first year, it was my first year. It’s been a great journey. Just proud of him, everything he’s accomplished,” said quarterback Tom Brady. “Amazing to think that he coached for another place and they didn’t think he was good enough, and then he comes here and does a great job. It’s a great celebration for him and certainly hard-earned, well-deserved.”
To wide receiver Julian Edelman, Belichick remains as driven at ever. It doesn’t matter what Belichick’s age is (67) or how many years he’s been in the league. The fire to succeed still burns as brightly as ever.
“I don’t know what keeps him motivated. That’s one of the things that is the most extraordinary thing about him,” said Edelman, who caught two touchdown passes Sunday. “He never lets complacency kick in. It doesn’t matter what time of year it is. That’s something I really look up to when it comes to him.”
Edelman believes there’s only word that best sums up Mr. 300.
“Machine,” said Edelman. “He just keeps doing all the work all the time. He never lets up and never cuts a corner. That’s why he’s him.”
Longtime special teams contributor Matthew Slater chose “consistent” as his word to describe Belichick.
“You know what you’re going to get from him and you know what is expected of you. There is no guesswork involved in that,” said Slater. “His consistency, his character and his preparation and just his love for the game of football … to do it that long is really impressive.”
Brady, who passed for 209 yards and two scores on Sunday, didn’t hold back when asked if Belichick’s attention to every single detail has seeped into the way he approaches his life.
“He’s had a big influence on me. He’s taught me about pro football. He’s taught me about leadership, consistency, and dependability. All the things I think he really preaches to us as a player is what we get out of him as a coach. His consistency, dependability, trust, confidence – all those things over a long period of time really add up,” said Brady. “He’s just a very stable figure when he gets up and speaks to us. It’s about trying to win games, and I think we all appreciate that.
“And the only thing better than 300 is 301. So, we’ll be back at it this week,” Brady added.
