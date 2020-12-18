WOONSOCKET — Dan Belisle missed coaching basketball.
The life-long Woonsocket resident had to give up coaching the Villa Novan middle school girls basketball team more than a decade ago because he and his wife had two young kids to raise.
Even though he found time to coach the Woonsocket softball team to the 2010 Division III title and the 2016 Division II title, Belisle always wanted to get back on the hardwood. When Mike Cahill stepped down as Woonsocket High’s girls basketball coach last month, Belisle jumped at the opportunity to get back into the game.
“I missed coaching basketball,” Belisle said Friday afternoon. “I play basketball and I love to coach it. The fun part about coaching basketball is the practices.
“You meet every day and it’s fun to work together to make the team better. It’s a fast-paced sport with a lot of action and it’s a team game. I love coaching the defensive aspect and the teamwork aspect where the girls have to work together on the floor to accomplish their goals.”
Being a first-year coach during a pandemic isn’t easy, especially since practices won’t start until January and games will follow quickly. Belisle, who already has dealt with a truncated and challenging pandemic season as he led the Novan field hockey team to the Division III semifinals last month, is taking the challenge in stride.
“It’s going to be a little difficult, but to tell you the truth, we just want to get going and play, so I’m lucky,” Belisle said. “Nothing is going to bother me about lack of time and I’ll do my best to get us to play our best at the end of the season.”
In his role as a site supervisor, Belisle saw plenty of the Villa Novans last season at Savaria Gymnasium. Woonsocket was one of the top teams in Division III thanks to a dynamic transition attack led by talented freshmen Naveah Caro and Bella Mencarini. Don’t expect Belisle to reinvent the wheel, he said he plans on building on the foundation Cahill built for a program that advanced all the way to the Division III final before losing to Mount Pleasant.
“You’re going to see more of the same because I always believe in a strong transition game because it’s hard to run and execute plays in the half court.” Belisle said. “The goal is to get out in transition and outnumber the defense. That’s the strength of this team and that’s how it’s going to be built.”
The team also features talented upperclassmen like Peyton Cahill, who is the niece of former coach Mike Cahill and the daughter of former assistant coach Bobby Cahill, along with Abby Desjardins and Tianna Carpentier.
Belisle coached Carpentier and Desjardins for two years on the softball field, which should help with the transition.
“It’s going to help a lot because they’re going to know what to expect from me and they’re going to help with certain things as far as my expectations and rules,” Belisle.
Defensively, the Novans are going to rely on their speed because they lack size in the paint. Belisle said his preference is to play aggressive man-to-man defense, but he will mix in some zones when the situation is appropriate.
Woonsocket last won a title when Brooke Coderre and the Novans stunned La Salle to win the 2010 state title. The Novans couldn’t sustain that success and won just one game from 2013 to 2015. In 2018 the Novans produced their first winning season in six years and last season they went 13-4, advanced to the Division III title game and earned a spot in the Open tournament for the first time in program history.
“I’m very excited. We have some lofty goals that are very realistic,” Belisle said. “Theres a foundation that is set by the Cahills that I want to build on and there’s some young talent that I have to develop. There are girls in the ninth and 10th grade that are very talented and we also have some very strong upperclassmen.”
A former girls basketball all-state wing is being lined up to be Belisle’s assistant. Belisle said he couldn’t confirm the hire because it’s not official.
