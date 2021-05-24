CUMBERLAND — The reality more than lived up to the hype.
Cumberland ace Michael Clapprood knew he was going to have to have his best stuff of the season with Smithfield ace righty Matt Belleavoine toeing the slab for the talented Sentinels in Monday’s Division I showdown.
The Clippers, who just two days earlier handed the Sentinels their first loss of the season, battled back from an early deficit to tie the game in the fifth inning, but Belleavoine proved to be just a little better.
The junior, after John Golato hit the go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning, added an RBI single, and then finished off a complete-game effort in the Sentinels’ 3-1 over the Clippers at Tucker Field.
“We just talked to the kids and let them know that there’s nothing to be mad about and this is the same feeling we had after losing the first three games – they had the timely hits today and we didn’t,” Cumberland coach Jared Cardoso said. “We had some opportunities and we didn’t take advantage of scoring chances. There’s not too much to be mad about, we just need to take advantage of opportunities.”
“These are the types of games that happen when you have a pitcher on the mound like they had,” Clapprood said after allowed eight hits and three runs, while striking out four in a complete-game effort. “Runs come at a premium and it’s unfortunate coming out on that losing end.”
Cumberland (4-4 Division I) know life won’t get any easier on Wednesday night because the Clippers make the short trip across the Blackstone River to take on a strong Lincoln team at 6:30 at Ferguson Field. While the Clippers won’t have either of their dominant starters available to throw, the Lions are also assuredly going to start Jake Foster, who shut down Moses Brown for five innings last week.
“We’ll get a good practice in [today] and get ready for the next one,” Cardoso said. “We’re ready to go. There’s not much else to say. We have to prove a point, we can’t drop below .500.”
Smithfield (6-1 Division I) went to the plate hacking on Saturday against Clipper senior Jackson Walsh and that approach proved to be the wrong one because they only had four hits and suffered their first loss of the season. The Sentinels showed a little more patience on Monday and made Clapprood find the zone before getting aggressive.
Joe Pitrone worked a lead-off walk to start the game, but was stranded at third base when Clapprood struck out Jack Dwyer to end the inning. Smithfield grabbed the lead in the second when Jordan Golato started the inning with a double and came around to score on a fielder’s choice to second by Chris Olean.
That was the final run Clapprood gave up until the seventh inning.
The problem for the Clippers was Belleavoine was just a little better early in the game. Cumberland didn’t record its first hit until the fourth inning when Clapprood singled and advanced to second on a Cam Harthan hit. Walsh struck out after trying to lay down a sacrifice bunt before Shea Bessette grounded into a double play to end the inning.
Cumberland finally tied the gamed in the fifth inning when Marc DiSalvo (bunt single), Ryan Larson (walk) and Joey Machado (bunt single) loaded the bases with one out. After a strikeout, Clapprood hit an infield single to the left side to plate DiSalvo. Belleavoine avoided further damage by striking out the dangerous Harthan.
“This was a playoff game and that’s a good team and we had a blast playing them this series,” Cardoso said. “That’s the type of game you’re going to have to win in the playoffs and it’s nice to see that at this point in the season.”
Cumberland had the go-ahead run at second base in the sixth inning, but that was as far as a Clipper would get for the rest of the game.
Clapprood gave up a lead-off single in the seventh, but he threw out Bradyn Shaboian at second on an attempted sacrifice bunt. Clapprood then struck out Matt Antunes, but a walk to Pitrone was followed by back-to-back RBI singles by John Golato and Belleavoine.
“It was a good piece of hitting by them to score the runs,” Clapprood said. “I hit my spots and sometimes you just have to tip your cap to that type of hitting. Like the coaches said, we trust each other more than we did at the beginning of the season. We’re doing everything we need to do to win, but today we just came out on the losing end.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
Smithfield 010 000 2 – 3 8 0
Cumberland 000 010 0 – 1 4 2
Matt Belleavoine and Jordan Gelato; Michael Clapprood and Shea Bessette.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.