FOSTER – It must be fun to have the entire course to yourself.
Based on what took place Tuesday at Ponaganset High, it’s a claim that can be made with authority by the Mount St. Charles boys cross-country team as well as the No. 1 girl in the Mountie running stable.
The MSC boys added to what’s already been a stellar season by sweeping Northern Division foes Ponaganset (18-49), North Smithfield (15-45) and Woonsocket (17-43) on Tuesday. On the girls side, Mount freshman Emmy Belvin wasted little time in blazing a trail that enabled her to cruise around the 3.1-mile course by her lonesome. In her first-ever appearance at The Reservation, Belvin proved to feel right at home as her winning time of 21:13 was two minutes and six seconds ahead of the runner-up finisher.
As much as there was cause for celebration after the Mount boys improved to 8-0 and Belvin ran away from the field en route to winning her second dual meet of her promising career, it was hard to ignore the “turn the page” aura that hung over head coach Amy Noecker and her program. Come Friday afternoon at the Cumberland Monastery, the biggest challenge of the regular season awaits with the Mounties scheduled to tango with the division’s premier powers in Cumberland and Smithfield.
Noecker knows that a meet with the Clippers and Sentinels means that the Mounties will not enjoy the luxury they did on Tuesday.
“Emmy will have some competition on Friday, but this was a good race to prep her for that. I know she can be there with [Cumberland and Smithfield],” said Noecker. “We worked on a few things during the [boys] race so that [seniors Ryan Slaney and Ceejay Laquerre] are prepared for the competition. It’s going to be their first time as well where there’s people next to them.”
Slaney pulled away from his teammate Laquerre to win the boys race with a time of 16:33 that was 30 seconds faster than Laquerre’s clocking. Senior Ben Happenny enabled Mount to pad its advantage in the team standings with a third-place showing (18:05) with top-10 finishes also recorded by Owen Noecker (fifth, 18:31), Matthew Donahue (eighth, 18:49) and Charlie Dakai (10th, 19:28).
Now in her fourth year guiding the Mount boys program, Noecker has seen enough growth from Chauvette and Laquerre through the years to believe the program could make some noise by the time they became seniors. In non-pandemic times, Dakai would have been playing football for the North Smithfield/MSC Co-op team. In no time flat, he’s emerged as a viable scoring option for the Mountie harriers.
“Charlie runs indoor and outdoor track for us and has been huge, but coming in, I knew our seniors were going to have a good year,” said Noecker.
Belvin was a bit of a known commodity on the cross-country circuit prior to enrolling at Mount. As a seventh and eighth grader at St. Philip School, she ruled the Catholic Athletic League with back-to-back titles.
“Each race this year, she’s pretty much had her own lead. It’s been her by herself,” said Noecker.
Building depth around Belvin is a top priority. Mount junior Annie Dark picked up running during the pandemic and quickly took to it. On Tuesday, Dark placed seventh overall (24:31).
Led by third and fourth place finishes from freshman Jasmine Burt (23:27) and junior Calla Puccetti (23:48), the Northmen swept the girls race against the Chieftains (25-31), Villa Novans (15-50) and Mounties (22-25).
For Woonsocket, senior Drew Paskanik earned a fourth-place finish in the boys race (18:30) while the Novans’ top finisher on the girls side was sophomore Brianlys Simono (fifth, 24:18).
