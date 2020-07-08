BOSTON – All signs point to Andrew Benintendi getting another opportunity to hit leadoff when the Red Sox open the 2020 season later this month.
Last year, the Red Sox inserted Benintendi at the top spot with the results suggesting that it was a bad mix. In 48 games as Boston’s first batter, the outfielder batted .256 with a .355 on-base percentage. Those numbers shrank considerably as the first hitter of the game – .119 batting average with just one extra-base hit.
This time around, the option of swapping Benintendi for Mookie Betts – the course of action chosen by former Red Sox manager Alex Cora – does not exist. Betts
is now property of the Los Angeles Dodgers, hence the door is open for Benintendi to redeem himself and set the table for a lineup that figures to boast one of the game’s top 3-4-5 combinations in Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, and Rafael Devers.
“For me, I’ve always said that it doesn’t matter once you get that first at-bat out of the way,” said Benintendi during a Zoom call with the media at Fenway Park Wednesday. “What I can learn [from 2019] is getting to the dugout quicker so I can get all my stuff on and get on-deck so I can watch the pitcher.
“Obviously this time around, it’ll hopefully go a lot better than it did in the past,” he added.
As a college freshman in 2014, Benintendi started 27 games in the leadoff spot. Regarded as a naturally patient hitter when he broke into the majors in 2016, Benintendi saw a sharp downturn in just about all aspects of his offensive game in 2019.
His batting average dipped 24 points from his 2018 output. He appeared in 10 few games in 2019 than he did in 2018, yet he struck out 34 more times in 2019 compared to the previous season.
“I’ve watched my swing from the past … even gone back to video from college,” said Benintendi. “It’s small things … the angle of my bat and where I’m striding. Just trying to find a happy medium where the bat spends more time in the zone.”
If the pitching-thin Red Sox are going to emerge as a contender during this 60-game sprint of a season, it goes without saying that Benintendi’s ability to get on base ahead of the heart of the lineup will be crucial.
“Obviously your typical leadoff hitter … growing up it was about seeing pitches and working the pitch count. Now, pitchers are so good and throw so hard that for me, I’m going up attacking like it’s my second or third at-bat,” said Benintendi. “I try to keep it as simple as possible like every other at-bat.”
Current manager Ron Roenicke said Wednesday that he already has an idea of the names he’ll be inserting into his Opening Day lineup. A few days back, he met with hitting coach Tim Hyers and assistant hitting coach Pete Fatse.
“We talked about [Benintendi batting first] back in spring training,” said Roenicke, noting that the Red Sox on certain days could be looking at an all-lefthanded hitting outfield with Benintendi along with Jackie Bradley Jr. and newcomer Alex Verdugo.
Benintendi spent part of his Wednesday hitting off a pitching machine as part of on-field batting practice. He expects his timing to only improve as the quest continues to make up for lost reps.
“I feel my swing is in a better spot than it was leaving spring training back in March,” he said.
