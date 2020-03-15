WOONSOCKET — When USA Hockey made the decision to cancel next month’s National championship events because of the coronavirus pandemic, it was devastating news for the Mount St. Charles Hockey Academy U18 team because not only were the Mounties ranked No. 3 in the nation, but this was their final chance to win a midget title before heading off to various junior programs.
For one Mountie, the dream of winning a U18 national title isn’t dead. Long before the coronavirus infected a single American, Mount defenseman Nate Benoit made the decision to return to the team. As one of just two juniors on the roster, Benoit had the option to stick around Woonsocket for another season or head to the United State Hockey League.
“Education is a big part of it and I think my mom will be happy with me graduating from here and not doing online classes,” Benoit said after a 4-0 victory over Boston Advantage earlier in the month. “She’ll be happy, but on the ice it’s unreal. There’s
nothing like playing for Mount. It’s an unreal environment where there’s so much hockey history and community support.
“I can definitely say I’ve talked to a couple of teams, but I left that stuff up to my adviser. I just try to focus on the hockey side of it on the ice.”
Even though five of his teammates already secured Division I scholarships, Benoit has been an integral part of Mount’s improvement after the calendar flipped to January. Had Nationals taken place next month in Rochester, Michigan, the Mounties would’ve been one of the favorites having won 19 of their previous 20 games.
Thanks to the steady play of Benoit, the Mounties beat the top two teams in the country – Shattuck St. Mary’s and the North Jersey Avalanche – along with the top team in Canada – St. Andrew’s College – in the True Prep Cup final.
“He brings a little bit of everything and checks all the boxes,” Mount coach Matt Plante said. “He’s matured with the mental part of the game a lot this year. That was an issue that we needed to work with a lot at the beginning of the season and it’s so much better now. Everything – his mental maturity, his game management, his discipline – he’s blossoming before everyone’s eyes.
“He’s big, he’s physical, he can shoot the puck and he can move the puck. He’s evolving into a really good two-way defenseman. He’s obviously got Division I potential and he might even have pro potential.”
Plante is incredibly honest with his athletes, so when Benoit hears those words, it motivates him. After all, Plante played a part in developing three players who played on the United States squad in the 2019 IIHF World Juniors. He also coached current pros like Flyers forward Joel Farabee and AHL defenseman Chase Priskie.
“I’d definitely say my coach does a good job holding me accountable,” said Benoit, who played for the Northern Cyclones before coming to Mount. “In all aspects of the game he’s hard on me and he expects the most out of me. Coming in here, that’s exactly what I needed. I’d say it’s definitely helped my game a lot.
“When he says things like that about me, it’s definitely a huge compliment especially coming from my coach if you know anything about him because he’s coached some unreal players. That’s really nice of him.”
Benoit, who has already drawn interest from an elite Ivy League school, leads the Mounties in penalty minutes, but his discipline has improved in 2020. He was one the Mounties’ best players in the True Prep Cup final at Merrimack College and he also played well in the Northeast Pack tournament last month.
Mount has a nice mixture of ultra-aggressive offensive defensemen like Cole Crusberg-Roseen and stay-at-home hitters like Jackson McCarthy. Benoit sees himself as a blend of both styles. In 61 games, the 17-year-old produced 14 goals and 31 assists with 111 penalty minutes.
“I think I’m a really good puck mover, that’s kind of where I fit in on the ice,” Benoit said. “Obviously there are kids on the team that are goal scorers and we have some hitters, but I’d say I see the ice well and can move the puck. That’s really what helps me out there.”
While goalie Ethan Pearson and forwards Victor Czerneckianair and Michael Citara would be valuable additions to any team, the biggest need for Plante next season is a player like Benoit. Most of the core of the No. 5 ranked U16 team is coming back to school, but at least two of the top defensemen are headed to the USHL.
After building chemistry with a completely new group this season, Benoit will have to do the same again next season with a squad that already has an identity. The good news for the Bow, N.H. native is that he lived in the same building as most of the team and shared a suite with a pair of U16 standouts.
“It’s going to be weird and it’s going to be different because I’m going to be having a lot of the same experiences with new people, but it will be fun,” Benoit said. “Hopefully it will be a good experience.
“We all live in one building, so it’s kind of hard to not know who my in-coming teammates are. I would definitely say chemistry is something I’m going to have to develop next year with these guys, but we do have some Monday free skates where the teams mix. I’m excited for it.”
