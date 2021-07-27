Mount St. Charles graduate Nate Benoit personifies the meteoric rise of the Academy hockey program.
Two years ago Benoit was a lightly-recruited defenseman for the Northern Cyclones when he decided to come to Woonsocket to join a hockey program that had yet to skate a single shift at Adelard Arena.
Over the weekend, Benoit and the entire hockey program were rewarded for their hard work over the last two pandemic-plagued years. The Bow, N.H. native was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL Draft by the Minnesota Wild. Benoit was one of five former Mount students to be drafted.
“It was awesome and so nice that I could have all my family with me to celebrate,” Benoit said Sunday night from New Hampshire.
“I was just with everyone and my mom screamed when it happened it was just really awesome. It’s really nice to see and it’s fun to celebrate what happened, but I know this isn’t an end point. The work continues for me.”
Academy co-directors Matt Plante, who is the U18 coach, and Devin Rask, who is the U16 coach, had plenty of success running South Kent Selects, but they never had more than three former players drafted in a single weekend. In just their second season in Woonsocket, they blew that number out of the water thanks to the hard work of the kids and the program’s eight coaches.
Zach Bolduc, who was with the U16 team for just six weeks in 2019-20 before leaving for Rimouski in the QMJHL, was selected with No. 17 pick by the St. Louis. The following day, four more players who spent at least one year at Mount were selected. Canadian defenseman Guillaume Richard, who was on the U16 team in 2019-20, went in the fourth round to Columbus and 2019-20 U18 defenseman Joaquim Lemay went later in the round to Washington.
After Benoit went in the sixth round, his teammate on this season’s U18 team, centerman Owen McLaughlin, was selected in the seventh round by his hometown Philadelphia Flyers.
“We’re pretty elated,” Rask said Monday morning. “It’s pretty unbelievable to have five kids drafted. All the hard work our staff put in with the transition and it’s rewarding to see the players get rewarded for their effort. When the draft ended on Saturday night, I was kind of shocked by what happened. It was just incredible.”
“I can sum it up in one word – surreal,” Plante said Saturday night. “It’s incredible for it to happen in the second year of the program. The staff and the kids have worked so hard through two difficult seasons that have been interrupted by the pandemic and preserved.”
Benoit is clearly the poster child for what Plante and Rask are trying to build. The North Dakota commit came to Woonsocket without a Division I college offer and turned himself into one of the top midget players in the country. The turning point, according to Plante, was the True Prep Cup in January 2020.
The Saints defeated the No. 1 team in the United States – Shattuck St. Mary’s – and the No. 1 team in Canada – St. Andrews – on back-to-back days. After that tournament, every school in the country was chasing Benoit and the NHL started to take notice. He had 51 points last season and then added 32 more this season for a squad that made it all the way to the USA Hockey Nationals semifinals.
“I believe a lot in manifesting, so if you don’t believe in yourself you’re not going anywhere,” Benoit said. “That whole tournament was a big thing for me and that Mount team I was on. The momentum coming from that event helped me hit my next level. That was a crazy experience and helped our entire team.”
Benoit’s blue-line teammate that season, Lemay, wasn’t a draft prospect when he left Woonsocket for Salmon Arm in the BCHL, but Plante said he started received phone calls from NHL scouts earlier in the year about the Quebec native. Lemay, who is headed to Nebraska-Omaha, impressed scouts with his elite skating, but Plante said there’s more to his game.
“He obviously has elite feet and can push the pace on the offensive side, but what impressed me about Joe was how good he was defensively,” Plante said. “He may not be as physical as Nate, but he did a great job with his stick and he always found a way to get between a skater and the puck.”
Richard, who is playing at Providence College this year, may have been the steal of the draft, as he was expected to be a second- or third-round pick after helping Canada win the IIHF U18 in Dallas. Rask had the pleasure of coaching Richard last season and knew the Quebec native had all the tools to reach the game’s highest level.
“He’s just a smooth-skating, mobile, puck-moving defenseman who has great vision,” Rask said. “He’s going to be a special player and it’s great that he’s going to be so close in Providence. The scouts I talked to thought he would go higher, so [Columbus] is getting a very good player.”
Bolduc only spent six weeks at Mount two years ago, but as Rask put it, “it was an awesome six weeks.” Bolduc came to Mount with the intention of playing NCAA hockey, but his plans changed quickly and he returned to Canada to go the major-junior route.
“He was a special player and you knew Bolduc was going to be a first-round pick,” Rask said. “He has the talent and just like Guillaume, he’s a phenomenal kid from a phenomenal family. It would have been fun to have him for more than six weeks because he was such a special player.”
McLaughlin centered Plante’s top line this season and produced 16 goals and 38 assists for a squad that advanced to the national semifinals. McLaughlin, who also spent some time with the National Team Development Program, is headed to Sioux City in the USHL this season before going off to Penn State.
“Thrilled for Owen and his family that he gets drafted by the Flyers near where he grew up,” Plante said. “That’s a special thing for a player. He’s a kid with elite vision and poise with the puck. It was great having him in the program last season.”
