CUMBERLAND — Sophomore quarterback Evan Spencer’s return to the lineup wasn’t going to cure everything that ailed the Cumberland football team during a three-game October losing streak.
Sure, Spencer was going to make life easier on offensive coordinator/coach Josh Lima and talented junior running back Andy Ray, but Spencer’s return wasn’t going to magically fix the issues on the other side of the ball that cost the Clippers in losses to Cranston West, St. Raphael and North Kingstown.
In Friday night’s crucial Division II clash with playoff-chasing Mount Pleasant, Spencer did his part by tossing a third-quarter touchdown pass to All-Stater Patrick Conserve and rushing for a two-point conversion earlier in the game, but the Clippers secured a 27-14 victory at Tucker Field because the defense – led by Conserve and fellow senior Patrick Giroux – kept the explosive Kilties at bay until garbage time late in the fourth quarter.
“We’ve built this program off strong defense and we’ve always been accountable and it was great to bounce back the way we did and it was great to have our quarterback back,” Giroux said after punctuating the victory with an 11-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter. “We did a great job just containing them because they’re a team that has fast receivers and a fast quarterback that is built on big plays.”
“Coming off the last few weeks, we just wanted to focus on resilience,” said Conserve, who switched to number 81 after moving from guard to tight end. “No matter if they got a big rip on us, we were going to get back to playing our brand of defense and play Clipper football. I’m proud of the guys for keeping their composure and playing football.”
Cumberland (5-3 4-2 Division II) earned the No. 3 seed from Division II-B and will travel to red-hot Westerly Friday night in the D-II quarterfinals. Cumberland’s win was also cheered on the East Bay because East Providence, which finished 3-3, earned the No. 4 seed and will travel to I-A champion Portsmouth.
Without Spencer, who was injured in the loss to St. Raphael to start the losing streak, the Clipper struggled to play complimentary football. That wasn’t an issue in the first quarter against the Kilties because the team’s backbone, Ray, produced a big run on the opening drive of the game and then galloped 12 yards for a touchdown to give the Clippers a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. Spencer added the two-point conversion.
Andrew Nocera picked off Adonai Lopez on the ensuing drive, which led directly to Ray scoring a four-yard touchdown run with four minutes left in the quarter to extend the lead to 14.
“We reminded the guys going into this game that we won four games in a row to start the year, so we’re OK,” Lima said. “Our senior leadership did a great job and they bought into what we were telling them and that showed today. We got off to a fast start and a lot of the games we won to start the year, we got off to a fast start. We needed to start fast and we did. The guys played well.”
Cumberland’s defensive mettle was tested for the remainder of the first half and Giroux and Conserve guided the home side to a shutout. The Kilties drove the ball down to the 10-yard line, but a couple of penalties and a sack handed the ball to Cumberland at its own 38.
The Clippers fumbled the ball on the final play of the quarter and the defense went back to work. Mount Pleasant earned first-and-goal at the 4 but more penalties and incompletions led to another turnover on downs.
“All of the seniors talked about giving it our all because it was senior night and that’s what we did,” Giroux said. “We needed to play the way we did in the first half because of the three-game losing streak. It was a great way to bounce back.”
Mount Pleasant junior running back Jadiel Diaz scored a four-yard rushing touchdown on the first drive of the second half to cut the deficit to eight, but the Clippers put the game away on the ensuing drive when Spencer led his squad on a 67-yard drive that culminated in a five-yard touchdown pass to Conserve to build a 21-6 lead.
“Playing on the line was fun because I was a guard and I pulled all the time, but now I get to run around the field even more, which is a great experience,” Conserve said. “We definitely practice our main plays a lot in practice so we’re crisp with them during the game.”
The fourth quarter was filled with penalties and mistakes and each side scored a touchdown. Giroux scored an 11-yard touchdown on a botched hand off and then Lopez tossed a 73-yard touchdown pass to finish the scoring.
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.