WOONSOCKET — After the first game of the Eastern Hockey Federation Elite season, the last thing the kids on the ’09 Providence Hockey Club Elite team were thinking about was becoming the sixth Rhode Island based squad to qualify for the prestigious Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament.
PHC, which features Cumberland residents Brody Berard, Dylan Slack and Cameron Slack, were hammered by MassConn United, 6-1, in its first league game in September. And with difficult tests against the Jr. Terriers and Jr. Eagles on the horizon, it looked like the dream of reaching “the Q” was gone.
“Coming into the season and knowing it was a Q year, we knew we weren’t the most talented team in the league. We got blown out in our first game and we thought it was a must win because we knew we still had to play the Terriers and the Jr. Eagles – the better teams,” said Brody’s father and PHC assistant coach Bruce Berard last week. “We started to win games and every weekend we talked about it more and it started to get real.”
That loss proved to be the beginning of PHC’s story and not the end of it because they responded the following day with a victory over the favored Jr. Eagles, 6-3. And then something funny happened, PHC didn’t lose another EHF regular-season game to finish first in the league and earn a spot in this week’s Quebec International Pee-Wee Hockey Tournament.
“We figured out that we needed to step up our game to accomplish what we wanted to accomplish and I think that all started to click in our heads,” Brody Berard said last week at Adelard Arena. “We started doing what we had to do and got our jobs done. To reach this tournament is exciting and all of the other guys are excited to go. We have to play well out there because there’s not point in qualifying and going there and not playing our best.”
When there isn’t a pandemic, the tournament takes place in March but there is a pandemic, so the organizers moved the tournament back to the middle of May. That means that most of the teams that arrived in the Canadian province Sunday hadn’t played a game in over two months.
PHC, which is ranked 21st in the nation by MyHockeyRankings.com, last played on March 8 when the squad dropped a 3-2 decision to the Jr. Terriers, who are also making the trip north. The younger Berard said the team practiced two or three times in the last two months, but they’re going to use scrimmages on Monday and Tuesday against teams from Hungary and Slovenia to get ready for the opener.
“We’ve skated a few times together since the season ended, but the first scrimmage game will be a chance for us to get back to rolling,” Berard said. “After that first game everything should be pretty solid. We want to have fun with this experience and take it pretty serious. I’m going there to win because you have fun when you win.”
PHC, which also features East Greenwich natives Cameron Omicioli and JD Plante, was done no favors when it came to scheduling because Berard and the Slacks will have to contend with one of the tournament’s favorites Wednesday morning at 10:30. PHC’s opponent, the Huron-Perth Lakers, based out of Stratford, Ontario, are the No. 1 ranked team in Canada with a gaudy record of 55-6-2.
“We’re going to have to battle,” the younger Berard said. “We’re probably going to be outskilled, but I think we can outwork them and whoever works hard and gets the job done wins the game.”
Bruce Berard, who was a standout defensive end at Woonsocket High School before graduating in 2001, was the team’s defensive coach, but he will be sliding into the head coach’s role because of cross-border travel issues. Cumberland’s Eric Slack will serve as the team’s lone assistant coach.
“It doesn’t change what we do,” Berard said. “Coach Jimmy [Pellegrino] was great all season and I ran the defense and he focused on the forwards. Eric Slack is our other coach and he kind of stays in the middle. It will be a little change for the kids and a different style, but it’s great.”
No matter what happens in Quebec this week, this won’t be the last time Berard plays at an elite international hockey tournament. The nephew of former Mount St. Charles great and former No. 1 pick in the NHL Draft Bryan Berard, practiced with the Mount Academy U14 team this season as a sixth grader. The right-shot defenseman will likely be the team’s seventh defenseman next season for a team that hopes to build on back-to-back trip to the quarterfinals at USA Hockey Nationals.
“Skating with them this season was an eye opener for me to figure out what I had to work on what I’m pretty good at all ready,” Berard said. “My feet aren’t the fastest, so skating with guys who are a bit faster than me helped me move my feet. We did everything just so much faster in practice, so that really helped make me a better player.”
Berard said he doesn’t feel any pressure putting on the Mount sweater nearly four decades after his uncle graduated as one of the best players in program history. As an homage to just uncle, he wears No. 34, which was Bryan Berard’s number when he played for six different teams in the NHL.
“This is just such a fun sport to play,” Berard said.
“He has such a gift to play hockey and it’s really fun to watch him develop,” Bruce Berard said. “It’s been really fun this year to watch him play and watch this team do what it did.”
