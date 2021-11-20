WOONSOCKET — Jason Stefanek is a level-headed, quiet, Ivy League-bound senior at Mount St. Charles, but he made a bold statement following the Academy U18 team’s 4-3 overtime victory over Canadian powerhouse St. Andrew’s College Saturday afternoon at Adelard Arena.
“I think we’re probably the best line in the country,” Stefanek said after scoring the game-winning goal. “We’ve just had that connection from the start of the season and we just seem to get points every game.”
“It’s not debatable,” chimed in left winger Micah Berger after delivering two goals and an assist in the Prep Hockey Conference victory.
Well, maybe it’s not so bold if you’ve watched the way the three Mount seniors have played since the arrival of Berger from the New Jersey Rockets at the beginning of the school year. UMass-commit Cam O’Neill and Stefanek formed a formidable partnership with Tomas Trunda to win the U16 New England district title last season, but Berger has added a little more playmaking to a line that seems to find the scoresheet in important moments every contest.
St. Andrew’s had more scoring chances than the hosts, but when Mount created a good scoring chance, it was either finished or Saints goalie Rowan Kimens made a superb save. Along with Berger, O’Neill delivered three assists and Stefanek added that overtime winner from the left circle after a great pass from Berger in the right circle.
“This was a very fast, skilled game and these are the games you want to play,” O’Neill said. “Everybody on that team’s good and everyone on this team is good. [When Berger came in] I had high expectations and it’s been great that we’re living up to them so far. I still think it can get even better and it starts with playing like we did today.”
“This has been awesome and we have such a good group and everyone’s so close,” said Berger, who is the only uncommitted member of the line but that will likely change in the next few weeks. “I think that off-ice connection really helps when we get on the ice. I don’t even know how many fistbumps I gave on the ice today.”
Mount (20-5-3) came into the game ranked fourth in the country by MyHockeyRankings.com, but the squad was coming off a lackluster 2-1 defeat to Cushing Academy Wednesday. Starting goalie Jack Spicer was superb against the Penguins and he was even better for long stretches on Saturday on his way to a 33-save performance to secure the win.
St. Andrews dominated most of the opening 12 minutes, but the visitors made a mistake on the power play and with 7:43 left in the opening period, Mount senior Zach Aben scored an unassisted goal. The teams went into intermission tied at one when Max Seguin slid a pass across the crease for Eli Sebastian to slam home with 3:51 left in the period.
“This type of game is what this league is,” Mount coach Matt Plante said after his team earned its first PHC win in three tries. “These games are a grind and we are playing some high-powered teams. When’s the last time we had hockey of this caliber at Adelard? We talk about having a level of commitment and we had it all game, we just got victimized late by a bad bounce.”
Mount delivered one of its best periods of hockey this season in the middle of the period and the top line was a big reason why. The home side retook the lead 8:49 into the period when Lincoln’s Tommy DelFarno, who rejoined the team as an injury replacement for defenseman Seth Constance, delivered a stretch pass to O’Neill at the blue line. The winger sent Berger in on goal for a breakaway finish.
Berger doubled the lead with 2:25 left in the period when he snapped a shot from between the circles past Kimens. It was a superb finish from the Maryland native who was on the NHL Central Scouting Service’s watch list in September. A number of NHL and junior scouts were in attendance Saturday.
“Obviously it’s much more than just college, it’s juniors next year and I want to play pro hockey,” Berger said. “When I saw it, I knew it just meant the beginning and I have to keep working. There are other guys on this team who should be on the list, too. That came out in September and the NHL Draft is June, so there’s so much work left to be done.”
The third period got off to the worst possible start for the hosts because just 2:29 into the period St. Andrew’s took advantage of a bad bounce off Spicer’s stick and score a shorthanded goal. There was no luck involved in the game-tying goal because Sebastian found Fionn Keon between the circles and the Saint found a way past Spicer to send the game to overtime.
Seguin was called for tripping 58 seconds into overtime and Plante threw his top line on the ice to finish the game. The top line ran a play they’ve practiced hundreds of times where O’Neill finds Berger in the left circle. Just when everyone in the rink thought he’s going to shoot to finish off his hat trick, Berger slipped a pass to the crease where Stefanek simply had to redirect the puck into the net.
“I went back door and we made eye contact and he just found me with the puck,” Stefanek said.
“I liked both goals, but I really liked the assist the best,” Berger said. “It’s such a big moment in the game and when we got that power play, I stepped on the ice and just had a weird feeling and knew we were going to end it. Once I made that pass, I started celebrating before the puck even went in.”
O’Neill leads the team with 22 goals and 48 points, while Berger has a team-high 27 assists to go along with 44 points. Stefanek’s goal was his 11th, to go along with 24 assists.
“I played against these guys last year when I was with the Rockets and that line was so good,” Berger said. “Tomas brought that European style and I came in and I pride myself on being a really smart player. I’m good at reading off people and you saw that with the second goal when Cam bullied a guy on the forecheck and threw a pizza up the middle and I finish it. It’s just reading off each other and that’s what makes a good line.”
Life doesn’t get any easier because today at 12:30 p.m. Mount returns to Adelard to take on the No. 1 team in the country, Minnesota’s Shattuck St. Mary’s. The PHC event ends Monday afternoon with a game against Culver Military Academy.
