WOONSOCKET — Julia Bernard wasn’t sure college was in her future, so when she was just a freshman at Woonsocket High School Bernard told her mother, Sara Ragland, that she wanted to join the Peace Corps after graduating.
Ragland supported her daughter’s ambition – but there was catch.
“She wanted to travel a lot around world and I was fine with that, I just told her ‘I want you to know some self-defense,’” Ragland said.
Instead of assuaging her mother’s concerns by putting minimal effort into a few years of basic martial-arts training, Bernard committed herself to learning one of the most challenging forms of martial arts – Krav Maga. In just three years of training at America’s Best Defense in Attleboro, Bernard is on the precipice of earning her black belt in a form of martial arts popularized by the Israeli Defense Forces.
Earning a black belt in Krav Maga would be more than enough for most high school students, but Bernard isn’t a normal high school student. The Villa Novan senior is a starting outside hitter on the Division IV champion volleyball team, a softball player, a dog trainer/groomer at her mother’s business and a part-time employee at Dunkin’ Donuts.
“I don’t know how I have all the time to do these things, but you just do it,” Bernard said. “You find things that make life a little more convenient and you work with it. It’s a lot of writing things down.
“We have a big, giant whiteboard in the middle of the house and mini-whiteboards all over the house. The key to doing everything is writing it down.”
“I don’t know how she does it all between balancing school, working and the martial arts,” Ragland said. “I don’t know how she does it because she’s up before I am and in bed after I am. I know she’s putting in 16-hour days and keeps on going.”
Bernard grew up in the area, but she and Ragland moved to Old Forge, N.Y. a tiny town that’s the antithesis of Woonsocket. Old Forge, which is nestled along the Middle Branch Moose River in the Adirondack Mountains, is an hour drive along Route 28 to the New York Thruway in Utica. It was in Old Forge where Bernard developed a love of volleyball and dog training.
By the time she moved back to Woonsocket in August of 2017, Bernard was well on her way to becoming a certified dog trainer. Even though she had already missed captains’ practices, Bernard tried out for the volleyball team and quickly earned the admiration of coach Wendy Mooney, an all-state player in her time at Woonsocket High.
“She’s one of the most thoughtful, nicest kids I’ve been around in a while,” Mooney said. “I can’t say enough good things about her when it come to helping others and being thoughtful. She]s so dedicated and such a super-intelligent kid. She’s very coachable and she wants to do her best. She just got it.
“She has a good sense to life and how to live and how to be care free.”
Bernard, who also started playing softball for coach Dan Belisle, started a business with her mother out of their Woonsocket second-floor apartment called Urban Tails where they trained, groomed and boarded dogs. Bernard easily accrued the 400 active hours of interning with her mother to become a certified dog trainer.
The business has become so successful that they are opening a facility near Patriots Diner and Cumberland Farms on Cumberland Hill Road in Woonsocket. The business may be moving, but there will still be plenty of dogs in the house because Bernard has seven dogs of her own.
Every morning at 7 o’clock she lets all seven dogs out and takes her personal protection dog, 2-year-old Georgie, a basset hound and pit-bull mix, on a walk. The dogs range in age from 14-year-old Otis, a retired personal protection dog, to a 10-month-old basset hound.
“I’ve grown up with dogs my whole life and my mother grew up with dogs her whole life,” said Bernard, who went on to tell a story about how a few years ago she and her mother were brought to Colorado with one of their scent dogs searching for a missing child. “When you have seven dogs in a house they’d better be quiet and they have to be trained.”
“You know you have a well-trained dog when no one knows you have a bunch of dogs in your house,” Ragland. “There’s no running around and they all know what the boundaries are.”
Ragland, who finds time to sit in the stands at Savaria Gymnasium to watch all of her daughter’s volleyball matches, beams with pride when talking about the accomplishments of the 18-year-old. Ragland is so proud of her daughter that she has a tattoo on the inside of her right arm that reads: ‘It has all been for her, my favorite part of this life, my gift to the world, may she stay forever wild and free, 3-8-03.’
Ragland, who added “I told her no tattoos because I made this person and she’s beautiful and I don’t want to tattoo it up,” grew up doing Taekwondo, but when it came time to pick a martial art, Bernard chose to learn Krav Maga. She quickly developed a love for the discipline and in two months she’ll test for her black belt.
If you’re lucky enough to be friends with Bernard, don’t try to call her on a whim to get together at a friend’s house. When you work two jobs, take care of seven dogs and spend hours learning a martial art, time with friends has to be planned out days in advance.
“Getting together with friends usually has to be a planned ahead type of thing,” Bernard said. “I can set aside the dogs and make sure everything is done that needs to be done so I can meet with friends.”
Bernard also spends her Saturday mornings working a shift at the Park Square Dunkin’ Donuts, but she had to call out this past Saturday because she was captaining the Villa Novans in their first division final in 17 seasons. Bernard, who was her team’s best player in a semifinal win over Tiverton, guided the Novans to an incredible come-from-behind victory over No. 1 Providence Country Day to claim the Division IV final in five games.
“I only have her for half a year and I wish I had her for four more years,” first-year Woonsocket coach Wayne Poitras said. “She’s a phenomenal captain and a phenomenal person in general. I have no idea how she has time to do what she does, but I know everything she does, she does well. That’s the kind of kid she is.”
In her senior season, Bernard produced 50 kills, 28 aces and 32 digs for a team that lost just one match. Because of other commitments, Bernard isn’t playing softball, but she wants to continue playing sports. She intends on enrolling at CCRI in the fall with the goal of playing volleyball at a four-year college in either 2022 or 2023.
Bernard, who is ranked in the top 20 percent of her graduating class, still intends on joining the Peace Corps at some point, but she said she will never be too far away from dogs.
“She’s always been one of those kids that just enjoys doing all of these things,” Ragland said. “She’s just a wholesome, good kid who enjoys life.”
