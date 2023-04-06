Berry looking forward to making impact with Friars after redshirting this past season

PROVIDENCE – The day before the season-ending loss to Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament, Quante Berry stood in the Greensboro Coliseum locker room set aside for the Friars and confirmed to the Call/Times that he wasn’t going anywhere after being redshirted this past season. His desire to stay put was relayed before Ed Cooley’s departure to Georgetown.
Despite the coaching change that led to the start of the Kim English era at PC, Berry felt comfortable enough to remain at the school that recruited him out of North Carolina’s Winston-Salem Christian School. Now it’s simply full speed ahead as the 6-foot-4 combo guard looks forward to experiencing his first true taste of life as a Big East player.
“It’s been huge for me … learning to get my body together and seeing what works and what doesn’t during the game,” said Berry back on March 16. “It was a very big learning year for me.”
Berry became the fourth true Providence freshman to be redshirted over the past three seasons. Unlike Jyare Davis (in 2021) and Legend Geeter (last year), Berry is following the lead of Rafael Castro where his first college game will come in a Friar uniform.
A Class of 2022 prospect, Berry verbally committed to the Friars during the summer prior to his final season at Winston-Salem Christian School. This past season, it was common to see him hoist three-point shots before the start of practice in an effort to improve his outside shot – a point of emphasis that undoubtedly endeared him to English and the coach’s desire to spread the court with perimeter threats.
“Before and after practice is when I got those extra reps,” said Berry.
Looking back at the rationale to use the 2022-23 season as a redshirt campaign, Berry understood there was a bigger picture to take under advisement.
“It was a big decision, but I think it was the right one as far as the program and myself. It was under good faith and good terms to help me get ready for next year,” he said.
Over the course of the season, Berry believes he gained roughly 20 pounds. The youngster gave credit to PC’s longtime strength coach Ken White for helping to transform the initial weight that was added to muscle.
“Definitely been able to see it translate as far as guarding those guys,” said Berry when asked about holding his own in practice against his more seasoned Providence teammates as the season progressed.
Mike Rice still has multiple reasons to follow the Friars after Jayden Pierre and Castro elected to be part of the first Providence team of English’s tenure. Rice knows both players from their time together with the Team Rio AAU program.
“Both really love Providence College and Providence as a city and Rhode Island as a state. They wanted to stay because as Jayden said, ‘This place is basketball crazy. Why else would I want to leave right now?’” said Rice. “Like most young college basketball players when you have a coaching change, there’s an unsureness about them. I give Kim English credit for verbalizing their future and Providence’s future with him at the helm. He [English] did a tremendous job selling the direction in terms of what he’s going to do for them [Pierre and Castro] development-wise.”
Rice talked to English briefly, saying his role concerning Pierre and Castro was nothing more than serving as a sounding board. Ultimately, the ball was in their court concerning their futures.
“When they got to know Kim, they were excited about the direction of the program,” said Rice. “These kids have all been through recruiting spiels and heard the pitches. Even more than the words, it’s the actions. It was the actions that helped get them to stay at Providence.”
Regarding the recent addition of 2023 prospect Richard Barron, there’s arguably no one more qualified to speak about the future Friar than George Baker.
Baker coached the 6-foot-5 Barron during his 17U season with the Meanstreets AAU program. Additionally, Baker has been around Barron as a high school assistant coach at Saint Ignatius Prep. It was Baker who helped convince Barron to come to Saint Ignatius when the latter was in the eighth grade.
“In many ways, Richard is just scratching the surface. I’m extremely happy for him. He had a connection with Coach English and that was one of the reasons why he wanted to go to George Mason in the first place,” said Baker. “He welcomed the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and for the coach [English] he wanted to play for.”
On the Garwey Dual recruiting front, Providence’s top competition to land the 2023 four-star guard is coming from Georgetown, St. John’s and Texas. Dual is being re-recruited a second time by the Friars after initially supplying a verbal commitment last June. Currently, Dual is out in Portland, Ore. in preparation for Saturday’s Nike Hoop Summit – an event that NBA scouts can attend but not college coaches.
