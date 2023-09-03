BEST BIRTHDAY GIFT: Slack brothers earn birthday win over Berard, Mount

WOONSOCKET — Providence Hockey Club forward Cam Slack, of Cumberland, looked across the Adelard Arena ice Saturday morning and simply said one thing to Mount Academy U14 defenseman Brody Berard
“I talked to him on a face off and just said ‘Happy birthday,’” Slack said.
“I just told him ‘Happy birthday, too,’ but this wasn’t the way I wanted to spend it,” said Berard, who also hails from Cumberland.
Berard and the Slack twin brothers – Cam and Dylan – share more than a birthday and a hometown. For years, the trio was a big part of the Providence Hockey Club’s success, but for the first time in their careers, they were enemies because Berard, a Mount eighth-grader, is now a star defenseman for the U14 team, while the Slacks are playing their final season of bantam hockey for PHC.
The Slacks have picked up numerous impressive victories on the ice and on the diamond – they did just play in the Babe Ruth 13U World Series – but Saturday’s 5-2 win over a powerhouse Mount squad ranked high on their list of accomplishments.
Cam Slack scored a power-play goal 50 seconds into the third period to help PHC extend its lead to two. Thanks to a hat trick from Massachusetts star forward Caiden Pellegrino, PHC’s 2009 full-season squad skated out of Adelard with a stunning 5-2 victory.
“I’m a little surprised we did this,” Dylan Slack said. “I don’t know why this happened, but they have a lot of the best players in the country and we just have a family here and we work hard together. The challenge for us going forward is to stay focused, keeping working hard in practice and do what we need to do to get better.”
“A lot of people weren’t expecting us to win, so this is up there with a lot of big wins we’ve had,” Cam Slack said. “We played good defense, we blocked a lot of shots and we did a good job of getting the puck out of the zone.”
After falling behind thanks to three incredible goals from Pellegrino, who is an eighth-grader that will be chased by every big-time prep school and full-season program in 2024, Mount battled back with a pair of second-period goals from one of the top forwards in the country, Rocco Pelosi. Mount, however, never found a rhythm under new coach and program director Devin Rask.
Berard, who was one of the best players at U14 Nationals last season, knows there’s a lot of room for growth after just the first week of the season.
“It’s pretty humbling to go back to my roots and play against those guys,” Berard said. “They’re really good hockey players and I’m happy they won, but I feel like we should’ve won the game. We’re going to come back stronger and better. We’re trying to get to know each other and I think, today, everyone tried to show everyone what they’re about.
“We didn’t play a team game and that’s why we lost. The first couple of games are going to be learning about how to play with each other. I knew they were going to bring it to us hard, but I didn’t think this would be the end result.”
Berard said he was going to spend the rest of his birthday working out in the gym and watching the older Mount squads square up against Boston Hockey Academy. The Slacks also weren’t celebrating too much because they left Adelard Arena and immediately went to Whipple Field in Smithfield for an Ocean State Makos AAU practice.
It didn’t take Pellegrino very long to make his mark on the game because the forward needed just 1:59 of the opening period to score his first goal. Mount proved to be its own worst enemy later in the period when Pellegrino created an offensive-zone turnover and ripped a shot past Nate Chizik.
Pellegrino finished off his hat trick 6:44 into the second period and the PHC defense did the rest. The defense just happens to be run by Providence College coach Nate Leaman, who’s son, Ty, is a key member of the team.
“It’s great to have him as a coach because he always has us working hard and in the right place,” said Dylan Slack, whose older brother, Jayden Struble, is a defenseman in the Montreal Canadiens system. “He’s great in practice to help us develop. He really helps us with our one-on-one defense. It’s a lot of simple stuff that really helps me get better.”
Pelosi grabbed a goal back at 11:40 and then Berard created a chance for Pelosi to finish with one minute left in the period to cut the deficit to one. Mount, however, committed a late penalty that would comeback to haunt them early in the third period.
After a 15-minute delay to start the third because of a Zamboni issue, PHC rebuilt its two-goal lead when Pellegrino smartly played a pass into the slot for Cam Slack to jam home.
“Once we set that play up, we knew we could score on it,” Slack said. “Caiden made a really good pass and I just found it. I went far side because that goalie is very good, but I saw space on that side and I just let it go.”
“It was a nice goal on his birthday and I’m super hyped for him,” said Berard, who was in the stands cheering for the Slacks when Cumberland Little League won the state title last year.
Mount travels to PHC on Jan. 7 and the teams will likely meet again in the knockout round at New Englands next March. While Mount is a heavy favorite to win another New England title, PHC knows it can compete for a spot at USA Hockey Nationals in April.
“We have a good group of kids and this team is good enough to make it to Nationals,” Cam Slack said.
