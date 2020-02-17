Big East punishes Friars with $5,000 fine for court storming

PROVIDENCE – There was about a minute remaining in Saturday night’s Providence-Seton Hall game when PC athletic director Bob Driscoll looked to his left and saw major trouble brewing.
A number of students had moved down from their seats and began congregating in large numbers along the outskirts of the baseline.
The objective was clear – storm the hardwood portion of the Dunkin’ Donuts Center after the final horn sounded and the Friars’ win over the nation’s 10th ranked team was secured.
At the exact same time when the fans were ready to go onto the court, Driscoll made a beeline from his customary end-of-game perch – the tunnel closest to the PC bench – to where public address announcer Frank Carpano sits. Please, don’t come onto the court. Carpano repeated this command a few times, but the plea was to no avail.
After not one but two episodes of court storming in the Friars’ 74-71 victory over the Pirates, the Big East confirmed Monday that Providence College had been assessed a $5,000 fine in compliance with conference rules. When PC upset No. 3 Villanova at The Dunk in Feb. 2018, the school had to dig into its pocket following a similar court-rushing scene.
“I know being on the court is a really special occasion for them. I don’t want to disparage their youthful enthusiasm, but I would have hoped they would have responded to the request to not go on the court,” said Driscoll when reached Monday.
The first time PC students rushed to center court, it resulted in a disruption of a game that was still not complete. The final horn did sound, but the officiating crew deemed that PC freshman Greg Gantt had fouled Seton Hall’s Quincy McKnight with what ultimately proved to be two-tenths of a second left.
Order was temporarily restored after PC head coach Ed Cooley grabbed the microphone at the scorer’s table. In a loud voice, Cooley implored the uninvited guests to clear the scene ASAP. The game was still not over. That became quite clear when Seton Hall went to the free-throw line for three attempts based off Gantt’s foul and the technical foul PC was assessed due to the student’s actions.
The students would have learned their lesson. After McKnight sank all three shots to cut a six-point deficit in half, PC ran out the remaining time. Once again, the students charged out.
“You get caught up in the excitement, but it wasn’t something I was happy about,” said Driscoll, who was in the middle of the on-court fray and armed with the purpose of restoring order in quick fashion. “Once the mob takes over, you’re at their mercy. It’s a dangerous situation on a lot of fronts, but luckily no one got hurt and fortunately we won the game.”
With another ranked team (No. 19 Marquette) set to invade the Friars’ home floor on Saturday, Driscoll says the time is now to be proactive in order to avoid another court stampede. The first step will be to meet with Cooley, athletic department officials, and student leaders. Discussions will also need to take place with Dunk leadership.
“We need to do a better job working with the Dunkin’ Donuts Center staff to make sure we have the proper representation at the end of games. Maybe we need to have more people there. There’s got to be a way to discourage that with a stronger presence,” said Driscoll. “I know in some other places, they have more security or police there. We just have to plan better for those kinds of situations. If they don’t listen, you can still stop them from getting on the court.”
Asked about getting fined by the Big East for the second time in three seasons, Driscoll replied, “I want to do what the league wants. We’re not trying to tamper down anyone’s enthusiasm, but we do have a rule in place for a reason and that’s to respect the game.”
Just like after Saturday’s game, Cooley prior to Monday’s practice expressed his willingness to pay the fine.
“I know it got out of hand at the end, but it’s hard to get mad at them,” said Cooley on Saturday.
“If Ed wants to pay, God bless him,” said Driscoll. “Maybe we’ll make a donation to a local charity and put it to good use. Ed did say that and it’s really his call at the end of the day. We’ll pay it one way or another.”
