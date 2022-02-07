Big scoring outputs help PC's Bynum, Bryant's Pride earn conference player of the week honor

Monster scoring games will get you recognized by those who vote on weekly conference honors. See Providence’s Jared Bynum and Bryant’s Charles Pride.
Fresh off tearing through Georgetown for a 32-point bludgeoning Sunday, Bynum was named Big East Player of the Week. Also Monday, the NEC selected Pride as the conference’s top player from the past week after a spellbinding two-game stretch where he averaged 38.0 ppg, 11 rebounds and three steals in a pair of road wins for the Bulldogs.
Bynum becomes the second Friar in as many weeks to be recognized with the conference’s top weekly honor after Justin Minaya earned last week’s nod. The bulk of his explosion at the Hoyas’ expense came during the second half as he personally outscored Georgetown, 27-22, after halftime. At one point, Bynum scored 13 straight points for Providence which rose four spots to No. 11 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
A redshirt junior, Bynum shot 11-of-15 from the field and 7-of-8 from three-point range against the Hoyas. In last Wednesday’s road win at St. John’s, Bynum went 4-of-5 from the beyond the arc to finish with 19 points and four assists.
“It’s a surprise to us when he’s not making shots,” said PC head coach Ed Cooley after the Georgetown game, the seventh straight win for the Friars and the 10th Big East win against one defeat.
With leading scorer Peter Kiss suspended for Bryant’s two-game road swing through Saint Francis U and defending NEC champion Mount St. Mary’s, Pride strapped on a cape and delivered a pair of high-volume scoring performances that helped the Bulldogs keep the pressure on current conference leader Wagner.
A junior, Pride established Bryant’s Division I record for most points in a single game when he burned Saint Francis for 44 points. His encore featured 32 points in a one-point win at Mount St. Mary’s. Pride finished with double-doubles in both games, collected 12 boards on Thursday and 10 on Saturday. He currently leads the NEC with eight double-doubles.
“Chuck just willed himself to 44 points. He wouldn't take no for an answer tonight,” said Bryant head coach Jared Grasso after the first of two monster nights for Pride.
