Bill Belisle - highly successful head coach of Mount Charles hockey program - passes away at age 92

WOONSOCKET – Bill Belisle, the longtime and highly successful head coach of the Mount St. Charles hockey program, died Wednesday afternoon. He was 92.
Behind the bench at Mount for 44 seasons, Belisle coached his last high school hockey game as recently as 2019. His remarkable run included many significant milestones, none more so impressive than the 26 consecutive state titles that MSC achieved from 1978 until 2003. All told Mount St. Charles captured 32 RIIL championships under Belisle’s watch.
A member of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame and part of 2019’s inaugural R.I. Hockey Hall of Fame class, Belisle mentored countless numbers of promising players with several of them going on to skate at the highest level. More than 20 Mounties went on to be drafted by NHL clubs with two of them selected with the top overall pick – Brian Lawton in 1983 and Woonsocket native Bryan Berard in 1995.
“Personally, I remember Bill from my time as a student, then as a teacher and coach, and again when I returned to Mount as president,” said Mount St. Charles President Alan Tenreiro in a statement released Wednesday night. “He was always there as a guide and was an exceptional mentor to students and staff, and to family and friends. The world has lost one of its greatest coaches, and Mount will feel the loss for decades to come.”
Per Mount St. Charles, information about remembrance services will follow as it becomes available. More on this story as it develops.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.