Blackstone Valley Thanksgiving Football Menu

  • Updated
TDay

Cumberland and Woonsocket renew their Thanksgiving football rivalry Thursday morning at Barry Field (10 a.m.)

 Photo by Ernest A. Brown

TUESDAY’S GAME

SHEA AT TOLMAN

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Max Read Field

All-time series: Shea leads, 10-9

First meeting: 2002

2021 meeting: Tolman won, 20-7

2022 records: Shea (4-6 overall, 3-3 Division II-B); Tolman (4-5 overall; Division III-A)

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

DAVIES TECH AT JUANITA SANCHEZ/PCD CO-OP

Time: 5 p.m.

Location: Classical High School

All-time series: Juanita Sanchez/PCD leads, 1-0

2021 meeting: Juanita Sanchez/PCD won, 22-20

2022 records: Davies Tech (6-3 overall; 6-2 Division IV); Juanita Sanchez/PCD (3-5 overall; 3-5 Division IV)

CENTRAL FALLS/BVP CO-OP AT LINCOLN

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: Ferguson Field

All-time series: Lincoln leads, 8-3

First meeting: 2010

2021 meeting: Lincoln won, 40-12

2022 records: Central Falls/BVP (8-2 overall; 7-1 Division IV); Lincoln (6-3 overall; 5-2 Division III-A)

ST. RAPHAEL AT MOSES BROWN

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Brown University

All-time series: Series tied, 4-4

First meeting: 2012

2021 meeting: St. Raphael won, 34-7

2022 records: St. Raphael (9-2 overall; 5-1 Division II-A); Moses Brown (11-0 overall; 7-0 Division III-B)

THURSDAY’S GAMES

CUMBERLAND AT WOONSOCKET

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Barry Field

All-time series: Cumberland leads, 35-18-4

First meeting: 1964

2021 meeting: Cumberland won, 55-0

2022 records: Cumberland (5-4 overall, 4-2 Division II-A); Woonsocket (4-5 overall; 3-3 Division II-B)

BURRILLVILLE AT PONAGANSET

Time: 10 a.m.

Location: Ponaganset High School

All-time series: Burrillville leads, 21-14

First meeting: 1986

2021 meeting: Burrillville won, 42-0

2022 records: Burrillville (2-8 overall; 1-5 Division II-A); Ponaganset (5-4 overall; 4-3 Division III-B) 

