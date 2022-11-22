Blackstone Valley Thanksgiving Football Menu

TUESDAY’S GAME
SHEA AT TOLMAN
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Max Read Field
All-time series: Shea leads, 10-9
First meeting: 2002
2021 meeting: Tolman won, 20-7
2022 records: Shea (4-6 overall, 3-3 Division II-B); Tolman (4-5 overall; Division III-A)
WEDNESDAY’S GAMES
DAVIES TECH AT JUANITA SANCHEZ/PCD CO-OP
Time: 5 p.m.
Location: Classical High School
All-time series: Juanita Sanchez/PCD leads, 1-0
2021 meeting: Juanita Sanchez/PCD won, 22-20
2022 records: Davies Tech (6-3 overall; 6-2 Division IV); Juanita Sanchez/PCD (3-5 overall; 3-5 Division IV)
CENTRAL FALLS/BVP CO-OP AT LINCOLN
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location: Ferguson Field
All-time series: Lincoln leads, 8-3
First meeting: 2010
2021 meeting: Lincoln won, 40-12
2022 records: Central Falls/BVP (8-2 overall; 7-1 Division IV); Lincoln (6-3 overall; 5-2 Division III-A)
ST. RAPHAEL AT MOSES BROWN
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Brown University
All-time series: Series tied, 4-4
First meeting: 2012
2021 meeting: St. Raphael won, 34-7
2022 records: St. Raphael (9-2 overall; 5-1 Division II-A); Moses Brown (11-0 overall; 7-0 Division III-B)
THURSDAY’S GAMES
CUMBERLAND AT WOONSOCKET
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Barry Field
All-time series: Cumberland leads, 35-18-4
First meeting: 1964
2021 meeting: Cumberland won, 55-0
2022 records: Cumberland (5-4 overall, 4-2 Division II-A); Woonsocket (4-5 overall; 3-3 Division II-B)
BURRILLVILLE AT PONAGANSET
Time: 10 a.m.
Location: Ponaganset High School
All-time series: Burrillville leads, 21-14
First meeting: 1986
2021 meeting: Burrillville won, 42-0
2022 records: Burrillville (2-8 overall; 1-5 Division II-A); Ponaganset (5-4 overall; 4-3 Division III-B)
