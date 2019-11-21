Blanchard "can't wait to get started" as Cumberland High's new athletic director

CUMBERLAND – Turning in his lengthy list of athletic responsibilities at Rhode Island College for the opportunity to shepherd the sporting landscape in one specific community, Eric Blanchard is assuming the reins of the athletics scene at Cumberland High School.
Blanchard, who was in the midst of his seventh year as the Assistant to the Athletic Director at RIC, has been officially appointed the Clippers’ new athletic director. His confirmation took place at last Thursday’s school committee meeting. Blanchard replaces Matt Campanelli, who served as Cumberland’s AD from 2015 until earlier this month when he left to become the general manager of Mount St. Charles Academy’s Adelard Arena.
“For me, it’s an exciting opportunity,” said Blanchard when contacted Wednesday. “I know Cumberland is a great town and has tremendous support when it comes to athletics. I felt it was something I couldn’t pass up or miss on.”
A native of Warwick who was a multi-sport athlete at Pilgrim High – he was a goalie on the soccer team and a pitcher/third baseman on the baseball team – Blanchard graduated from Rhode Island College in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education with a concentration in math. He received his master's degree in sports administration from California’s Concordia University-Irvine in 2014.
During the time he spent as an undergraduate on the RIC campus, Blanchard was a four-year member of the school’s baseball program. He profiled mainly as a right-handed relief pitcher with 45 career appearances that featured four starts.
With the Division III Anchormen, Blanchard went 7-4 with one save, a 5.51 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 80 innings of work. His best season came as a senior – 5-1 with a 3.38 ERA in 16 games. He ranks fifth all-time in program history with 41 career relief appearances.
When the time came to finding a job post-college, Blanchard was able to continue at RIC as an employee in athletics.
“I worked with (Anchormen athletic director) Don Tencher quite a bit in terms of the day-to-day management of the department,” said Blanchard, noting one of his areas of focus included game-day operations. “It was about making sure everyone was correct in what they were doing.”
Asked about the points he sought to convey to the Cumberland interview committee, Blanchard responded, “I wanted to stress that I’m great at building relationships, whether we’re talking about the coaches or the parents. Ultimately, all of that is to better the experience for the student-athletes. I want to help build a culture that creates a great environment.”
In addition to overseeing the various varsity and junior-varsity programs at the high-school level, Blanchard is also the primary overseer of what take place athletics-wise at the town’s two middle schools – North Cumberland and McCourt.
“Part of the excitement of sports is that it can begin at an early age. I know Cumberland has enjoyed plenty of success at the youth level and that rolls over into the middle schools,” said Blanchard. “What’s nice is that it’s all-encompassing.”
Blanchard’s first day at Cumberland will be Monday, December 2 – the first day that high school winter sports teams can officially begin practicing. He plans to reach out to Campanelli and will lean heavily on Lincoln High athletic director Greg O’Connor as he transitions to a new role at a new school. Like Blanchard, O’Connor worked in athletics at RIC before becoming the athletic director of a Blackstone Valley-based high school.
“Matt and Greg are going to be huge assets for me,” said Blanchard. “As far as coming in midseason, it’s going to be tough, but the both of them are going to be key for getting me up to speed with the [R.I. Interscholastic League] and with behind-the-scenes matters such as eligibility. I’m excited to talk with [Cumberland High principal Adolfo Costa] and work with the administration.
“Based on the support I received during the interview process, I can tell that everyone in Cumberland is committed,” Blanchard added.
A resident of Coventry, Blanchard is looking forward to getting to know the Cumberland coaches in a group setting before spending 1-on-1 time with each of them. He takes the primary leadership position in a thriving CHS athletic program that earlier this week saw four seniors officially confirm their commitments to play sports at the NCAA Division I level starting next year.
“They already have a history of success and it’s something I can’t wait to help build upon,” said Blanchard. “I can’t wait to get started.”
