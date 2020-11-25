Blowout of Fairfield in season opener allowed Friars to see where the pieces fit

Instant analysis from the Friars' season-opening 97-56 win over Fairfield:
• Ten scholarship players hit the court at Alumni Hall with no one recording fewer than 12 minutes. That tells you that Ed Cooley was on a fact-finding mission as it relates to trying out different lineup combinations after weeks of teammates squaring off against one another in practice.
The one lineup decision that stood out the most occurred with just over seven minutes remaining with the Friars up two (21-19) and searching for a spark. Out on the court were David Duke, Jared Bynum, and Brycen Goodine. That's three guards with Duke in essence playing the role of small forward.
Going with a three-guard attack helped turn the tide completely in PC's favor for good behind a 16-4 run that featured plenty of Nate Watson, who registered a career-best 23 points. The more that PC applied distance on the scoreboard, the more Cooley continued to tinker.
It's highly unlikely that Providence's rotation will be stretched out to great lengths when the true money games are on the docket, yet it was clear that the blowout of Fairfield enabled Cooley to see if the puzzle pieces do indeed fit.
"You get a comfortable lead, you want to look at possibilities … COVID and injury possibilities. Those things come into play when you're trying to develop a rotation," said Cooley. "We have depth. It's just a matter of who's playing well."
***
• The Friars are relying on so many newcomers to the program, thus it seemed imperative for Bynum, Goodine, Noah Horchler, Ed Croswell, and Alyn Breed to gain confidence heading into a significant step up in competition. The Friars will face nationally-ranked Indiana next Monday in the relocated Maui Invitational.
Cooley should be pleased how his newcomers handled their first appearance in a Friar uniform. With eight assists compared to zero turnovers in 24 minutes, Bynum was flawless when it came to waiving the conductor's wand. Making an impact off the bench were Horchler (11 points, nine rebounds), Croswell (10 points, six rebounds), and Goodine (three steals, two assists). Breed went scoreless in 12 minutes, though he didn't back down with two rebounds and three fouls.
"Jared admitted he was a little nervous. He hasn't played a game since [March 2019 with St. Joseph's]. Getting his game legs and confidence out there … we need him to be good," said Cooley. "He did his job."
***
• Arguably the biggest surprise on the day was Cooley's decision to summon Kris Monroe for David Duke, who picked up his second foul with 15:54 remaining. A foot injury cost Monroe most of last season after playing limited minutes the previous season as a freshman.
By the game's end, Monroe had "feel-good story" written all over him. He got into a steady scoring groove early in the second half to finish with a career-high eight points on 3-of-5 shooting (1-of-2 from three).
"Kris is a junior. He's been around the program. He's been doing well in practice. He improved this summer," said Cooley. "I think he's earned the right to be a guy who comes in and gives us a spark. I thought he did his job."
***
• The punishment that Watson and Croswell doled out at the Stags' expense should serve as a reminder that interior play is not dead in today's college basketball. The Friars had a clear-cut advantage and they made sure to exploit it. They finished with 50 points in the paint and outrebounded Fairfield by 14.
"Offensively and defensively, Nate was the leader we expect him to be. We jumped on his back," said Cooley.
Wednesday won't be the only time that Providence owns the upper hand in the size department. It will be incumbent for Cooley and his staff to understand the opposition's makeup, then go tell Watson and Croswell to do their thing.
"If we're facing a smaller opponent, we have to take advantage of it," said Watson, who was 8-of-11 from the field and 7-of-9 at the free-throw line.
***
• The Friars opened up by missing 15 of their first 23 shots. On the flip side, the Stags felt right at home, shooting 9-of-18. Not having Duke on the court was one of the main reasons why PC got off to a shaky start, yet the ball movement was largely stagnant while Fairfield seemed to have no trouble attacking the rim.
By the game's end, the slow start was reduced to a distant memory. Cooley talks all the time about the importance of guarding the three-point line. Fairfield made just 2-of-15 shots from downtown.
"I thought we had some jitters early before coming on," said Cooley.
***
• Cardboard cutouts of fans and dogs are cute, yet they aren't going to let you know if there's a good play or a bad call.
"It was an adjustment, but I would say the adjustment had to come before the game. Once the game starts, you have to bring your own energy," said Cooley when asked about playing with no actual fans in the stands at Alumni Hall. "When we play at the Dunk, it's a very exciting place … an energetic building. In general, people feed off enthusiasm and energy. The more we play without [crowd support], the more comfortable we get."
***
• Cooley sure seemed to be struggling to get his point across while wearing a mask. At times, the camera panned to him and showed the coach sans a face covering.
"I'm a very vocal coach and I'm trying my hardest to keep it on as much as I can. There's an echo and I don't know if you can command the way you want to command. It's really hard to coach that way," said Cooley. "I'll try to have a mask coach to help keep it on, but natural instincts kick in. I just have to do a better job. It's very challenging for me."
***
• In tribute to the late John Thompson, Cooley kept a towel close to his side throughout the game.
"Coach Thompson was an incredible mentor and someone I respect … somebody who opened up many opportunities for many men and women," said Cooley. "That towel, he was the first person I thought of when I walked out there. That's something I'm going to cherish this entire year."
