LINCOLN — D’Anna Botelho wants to be part of the rebirth of the Woonsocket girls basketball program, and while Botelho, a senior, knows she won’t be on the school’s next Division I state championship team, she can help lay the foundation.
Botelho poured a little more concrete to that sturdy foundation Wednesday night against talented Lincoln at Lincoln Middle School. With the Novans desperate for points in any way possible, Botelho did something the rest of her teammates couldn’t do – make free throws – to help the Novans battle back from a seven-point fourth-quarter deficit.
At one point, Botelho made seven straight free throws and she finished the evening 8-for-10 to lead Woonsocket with 15 points. Despite Botelho’s heroics, the Novans still found themselves in a tie game with six seconds remaining in double overtime after Lincoln’s Elliana Wu made her second long-range jumper to tie the game.
Woonsocket sophomore Nevaeh Caro took a long inbound pass and was fouled going to the hoop. With one second remaining, the Novan made one of two free throws to secure an energy-sapping 40-39 Division III victory.
“I was really nervous every time I went to the line in overtime because so many people doubt me with basketball,” the affable Botelho said. “It seems like when I get pressured, I get nervous, but my teammates really calmed me down. When we were down, we came together and said let’s get it together to stay undefeated. We want this year to be different. Those sophomores want to play in a high division and we want to help them with wins like this.”
“This game was frustrating, but I’m proud of them because it was a good win,” Woonsocket coach Dan Belisle said. “DB [Botelho] was huge in the first overtime going 4-for-4 and she was one of the big reasons we won.”
Lincoln (2-2 Division III) led for the entire second half until Caro, who missed the second quarter because of a left knee injury, dashed to the hoop for a bucket with 63 seconds left to tie the game and send it to overtime. The Lions trailed the entire overtime until the final 10 seconds when Wu knocked down a 3-pointer to send the game to double overtime.
Wu scored all six of her team’s points in double overtime to finish with a game-high 20 points. The junior’s jumper from the right wing with six seconds left tied the game after Botelho went 1-for-2 from the line. The Novans then threw the ball down the court to Caro, who connected on a free throw with a second left to secure the win.
“The kids definitely battled and they fought until the end – and until the again and then almost to another end,” Lacey said. “The kids played really well defensively and boxed out when they had to. It was just one little bloop at the end of the game that hurt us.”
Woonsocket (5-0 Division III) can proclaim itself the Division III champions of the Blackstone Valley after sweeping its five games against school’s in the coverage area. The Novans’ final four games take place against teams outside the area starting with Friday’s visit to North Providence.
Belisle was pleased with the win, but he didn’t want to overlook the struggle his team had putting the ball in the basket in the second and third quarters. Outside of a pair of Botelho free throws, the Novans didn’t score in the second quarter.
“If we want to get to where we want to at the end of the season we’ve got to sharpen up this offense and make more baskets in the half court,” Belisle said. “We’re going to need the defense and the grittiness that we showed the rest of the season. That was a nice comeback and we overcame some tough breaks and bad decisions on fouls.”
Woonsocket grabbed an 8-6 advantage with 41 seconds left in the first quarter on a Caro transition hoop, but the sophomore hurt her left knee when she landed and she was forced to miss the second quarter. The Lions, behind the play of Wu and Taylor Stande, dominated the next two quarters to build a 20-13 lead headed into the final quarter.
The Novans scored five points in the first minute of the fourth quarter, but the Lions answered with a 4-0 run thanks to Wu and Makayla Horan. Missed free throws helped send the game to overtime, but Botelho and Lincoln’s Aisha Sarr hit free throws in the first overtime to set the stage for Wu’s heroics to send the game to a second extra session.
“If we clean some of our mistakes up we’re right there with the top teams like Woonsocket and North Smithfield,” Lacey said. “I think this division is up for grabs between the top seven or eight teams.”
