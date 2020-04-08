For the next two months, Brian Boucher’s home address should be whatever arena he’s in providing expert commentary ‘Inside the Glass’ for the NHL on NBC’s Stanley Cup Playoff coverage. Instead, Boucher – like the rest of America – is confined to his home while the country deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The NHL playoffs were originally scheduled to begin Wednesday night, but the regular season was postponed on March 12 with no return date in sight. If – or when – the hockey season resumes, there will clearly need to be a training camp for the teams to prepare for the two-month grind that is the Cup playoffs.
Boucher, who was a member of the 2010 Eastern Conference champion Philadelphia Flyers, said teams with talented young players and teams with strong defensive systems will be successful when the league returns. Because they can’t get ice time right now, players will be susceptible to muscle injuries when they return.
“I’d think younger teams would be able to adjust quicker than the older guys, but what’s bigger than that is teams with good structure and coaching will factor in a little bit more,” Boucher said from his suburban Philadelphia home Wednesday morning. “If a team is dialed into their systems defensively, they might not be dialed in offensively, but they can defend well to stay afloat until they figure things out.”
Boucher, a Woonsocket native, was a standout goalie for the Mounties when they were ranked top-4 in the nation in 1993 and 1994. He went on to have a 17-year pro career that was spent mostly in Philadelphia, but also saw him stop pucks for the Phoenix Coyotes, Calgary Flames, Chicago Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets. San Jose Sharks and Carolina Hurricanes.
He believes goalies will have the most catching up to do because not only do they have to get back into game shape, but they need to feel what it’s like to move around and stop shots with their equipment on.
“I can’t speak to how it is for forwards and defensemen, but for a goaltender there’s multiple things that this effects – groins, hips and doing things while having the gear on,” Boucher said. “It’s a different feeling on the body to have the gear on and when you don’t have it on for a while, it feels heavy. On top of it, just the timing of playing. It takes a while to get that back. Right now, you’re not facing shots and you’re not on the ice, so it’s going to take a while for goaltenders.”
When the season was suspended, last year’s Eastern Conference champions, the Boston Bruins, were on their way to the President’s Cup. Led by David Pastrnak, Tuukka Rask, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, the Bruins led the NHL with 100 points, six more than Stanley Cup champion St. Louis.
A fourth trip to the Cup final in the last 10 seasons seemed attainable a month ago, but now Boucher said it’s virtually impossible to predict who will play for the Cup this year.
“It’s anybody’s guess who’s going to come out of this and do well,” Boucher said. “When I look at Boston, they still have some young guys who can recover quickly, but they also have a good mixture of veterans. I don’t even know how you handicap it. If you’re the oddsmakers, I don’t know what you do because it’s going to be crazy if we come back and play.”
When he wasn’t ‘Inside the Glass’ providing an ice-level perspective of a game, Boucher was living in Newport where his daughter, Brianna, was a freshman at St. George’s in Middletown. He was renting his New Jersey house to a player on the Philadelphia Flyers, who moved back home when the season was postponed.
Living on Aquidneck Island gave Boucher an opportunity to observe the first season of the Mount St. Charles Hockey Academy, a program he was instrumental in developing.
Boucher said the program exceeded his expectations with the U18 team ranked third in the nation and qualified for USA Hockey Nationals, which would’ve finished up over the weekend if they hadn’t been canceled. The U16 team was ranked fifth in the nation and the U15 team was in the top-10 and just sent Brady Berard to the National Team Development Program.
“It exceeded my expectations, truthfully,” said Boucher, whose son Tyler just finished up his season with the U17 NTDP. “[Program co-directors] Devin [Rask] and Matt [Plante] did a terrific job of assembling a coaching staff. To have three teams in the top 10 in the country in the first year of a program like that, I never would’ve expected that. I would’ve been thrilled with them just fielding four teams and seeing how it plays out in Year 1 and be happy with that.”
The Hockey Academy teams weren’t the only on- ice success story at Adelard Arena because the varsity hockey team returned to the state final for the first time since 2016. Boucher’s nephew, senior forward Nolan Boucher, played a key role in leading the Mounties past Hendricken in the state semifinals. Boucher was at Game 1 of the series, a 5-1 Mount triumph.
Boucher said the goal of Mount President Alan Tenreiro is for all the programs to be success, which includes getting the girls hockey program back to where it was a decade ago.
“I’m thrilled for the varsity team, too, it was unfortunate they didn’t get to see it through to the state championship,” Boucher said. “Look, Alan has made it clear that he wants different on ramps and off ramps for all these kids who play at hockey at Mount St. Charles. The goal is to have state champions at the varsity level and teams competing at Nationals on the Academy side.”
