WOONSOCKET — From the preseason scrimmages in the first week of December in Maine until the state semifinal series with No. 3 Bishop Hendricken, senior forwards John Belisle and Trey Bourque were Mount’s most consistent players.
So, when the Mounties found themselves trailing by a pair of goals entering the third period of Saturday night’s Game 2 in the best-of-three series, the No. 2 Mounties turned to their leading scorers to bail them out.
Bourque scored the first goal of the third period, before corralling a perfect saucer pass from Belisle in overtime to lift the Mounties to a 3-2 victory and their first appearance in the state final since 2016.
“We just told ourselves going into the third period that we’ve been in this situation so many times before and we know we can do it. We just stayed calm, played our brand of hockey and got it done,” Bourque said. “It feels great to reach the state final because we’ve been waiting for it for the last four years. This is all we’ve ever wanted and now it’s time to go get the championship.”
“A lot of the change they’ve dealt with this year has been tough to deal with, but they did it,” Mount first-year coach Matt Merten said. “This is such a great group of kids and I’m so proud of how they’ve overcame everything that had to deal with, it speaks to the character of the kids and their families. We’re proud of them, but we’re not done and we know that.”
The Mounties now head to Brown’s Meehan Auditorium Friday night to take on a talented La Salle squad that has been to the state final in each of the previous three seasons, winning a championship in 2018.
The defending state champion Hawks fell short of the state final for the first time since 2013. The Hawks built a two-goal lead going into the final period and Merten said the lead would’ve been bigger if not for the play of sophomore goalie Jason Mandeville, who was superb for a second straight night.
Mount cut the deficit in half midway through the final period when Belisle retrieved a puck from a scrum behind the net and found Bourque, who one-timed a shot past goalie Zach Marzano.
Just over two minutes later, Josh Mills raced into the offensive zone and connected with junior CeeJay Laquerre to tie the game. Mount appeared to have all the momentum, but the game would’ve been lost if not for a great stick check by Belisle on Harry Giuliano when the Hawk looked like he was going to score into an open net.
“We had the momentum and I feel like in the final 10 minutes of the game they didn’t have much going,” Bourque said. “We controlled the game over and took it into overtime.”
Mount won the game on a superb goal, as Belisle played a perfect saucer pass into space behind a Hendricken defenseman. Bourque beat his man, latched on to the puck and scored on the forehand to end the series and lift Mount to their fourth victory of the season over the Hawks.
“When we first started practicing four-on-four it was really rough,” Merten said of the overtime format. “I don’t know how much time they had to work on that, but we knew our first job was to possess the puck. John and Trey are like peanut butter and jelly because they’ve been together for so long. You had to see the pass, it was incredible.”
