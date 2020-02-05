WOONSOCKET — Rarely does the Mount St. Charles hockey team get a reprieve when it steps out of league play.
That, however, was the case Wednesday night at Adelard Arena against Hamden, Conn., a team that Mounties play every season. The Green Dragons came into the interstate contest having lost four games in a row and the hosts showed no mercy.
It took Mount junior winger CeeJay Laquerre just 1 minute, 44 seconds of the opening period to rip a shot past senior goalie Maxx Ricci and the Mounties didn’t stop scoring. Senior leading scorer Trey Bourque finished the night with three goals and two assists, while linemate John Belisle and defenseman Everett Misto each added three assists in a 7-1 victory.
“We didn’t know a lot about them, so we just wanted to play our system,” Mount coach Matt Merten said. “We got the puck deep and we were able to cycle the puck well. That was the big difference in the game; they didn’t want to play us below the dots, so we spent a lot of time down there. We got a lot of chances from those positions.”
Mount St. Charles (7-3 Division I) won’t return home until Valentine’s Day when Burrillville makes the trip up Route 102 for a 7 o’clock contest. In between, the Mounties will make the short trip to North Smithfield Saturday night to take on winless Moses Brown/East Providence co-op and then Tuesday night they will travel to the North Shore of Massachusetts to play St. John’s Prep.
Merten knows the Mounties simply need to keep winning games with the aim of securing the No. 2 seed and a bye into the D-I semifinals.
“We’re in the last six games before the playoffs, so we have to start building momentum again and continue to get better,” Merten said. “We have a tough test [against St. John’s Prep], which will be great for us. Regardless of the result, we need to play games like that as we build toward trying to compete with La Salle and Hendricken.”
Hamden (7-9) received a third-period goal sophomore centerman Kellen Sargolini, but by that time the Mounties had already built a seven-goal lead. Sophomore goalie Jason Mandeville 16 saves to earn his second victory in net.
While Mount dominated most aspects of the game, they really dominated special teams. The Mounties were 2-for-5 on the power play, they scored a short-handed goal and they killed off six penalties, including 1:18 of a two-man advantage at the end of the first period and the start of the second.
“We’ve been focusing on special teams the last few weeks,” Merten said. “Having [Chris] Baxter at the top of our power play – his threat of a shot – is big for us. It opens up the space for Trey and Johnny on the wings. We killed off the two-man advantage in the first and a lot of that had to do with Johnny winning face-offs and getting those first 30 seconds over. We really just wanted to play our game against an opponent we didn’t know.”
The Mounties grabbed the first power-play goal at 1:44 when Misto and Bourque created a score for Laquerre and Bourque doubled the lead at 11:15 for what turned out to be the game-winning goal.
Bourque produced a power-play goal at 4:14 when Belisle and Baxter found him in the left circle for a blast past Ricci. The senior gave up Bourque’s hat trick at 8:15 and was replaced by sophomore Ben Bielen, who gave up Laquerre’s second of the night 10 seconds later.
Sophomore Matt Mahoney added a short-handed goal just 3:42 into the third period when Bielen misplayed a puck and the Mountie took advantage. Micaiah Bascombe finished the scoring when he ripped a slap shot from the left circle past Bielien after a nice pass from defenseman Jacob Maddalena.
Mandeville, who play his former school Saturday night, was looking for his second straight shutout, but Sargolini snuck a shot past him at 8:52 to provide a consolation goal for the Green Dragons.
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
Hamden 0 0 1 – 1
Mount St. Charles 2 3 2 – 7
First period – MSC, CeeJay Laquerre (Everett Misto, Trey Bourque), pp, 1:44; MSC, Bourque (John Belisle), 11:13.
Second period – MSC, Bourque (Belisle, Chris Baxter), pp, 4:14; MSC, Bourque (Misto, Belisle), 8:15; MSC, Laquerre (Bourque, Misto), 8:25.
Third period – MSC, Matt Mahoney (Bryan Testa, Baxter), sh, 3:42; MSC, Micaiah Bascombe (Jacob Maddalena, Edward Mulligan), 8:28; H, Kellen Sargolini, Brandon Sargolini, Joseph Reynolds), 8:52.
Saves – H, Maxx Ricci (21 saves); Ben Bielen (19 saves); MSC, Jason Mandeville (16 saves).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.