BURRILLVILLE — Rivalry week at Levy Rink couldn’t have started any better for the Burrillville hockey team.
After a trying start to the season where the Broncos only picked up one point in their first three games, the Broncos’ biggest public-school rival – Smithfield – made the short trip up Route 7 Thursday night. And with the Broncos’ biggest rival – Mount St. Charles – coming to town Saturday night, whether Burrillville was a playoff contender or not likely came down to how they played in both games.
Bronco junior forward Ryan Boutiette scored a hat trick in the first two periods, while senior goalie Dylan Nault was superb in the third period and wound up making 30 saves. The Broncos picked up their first Division I win with a 3-2 victory over the Sentinels.
“This game was incredible,” Boutiette said. “We’ve been looking at this game since the start of the season. We started off the season really rocky, but this was really good for us and gives us a lot of motivation. This game was all about hard work and forechecking. Forechecking creates the opportunities and it worked our way tonight. We needed to start strong and put pucks to the net.”
“It was one of those games that was kind of chippy and all over the place, so a game like this where the teams are so close comes down to bounces and making plays. Ryan made some real nice plays,” Burrillville coach David Farrell said. “He basically took over the game. Fortunately, we were the team with the guy who had it tonight and that was the difference.”
Burrillville (1-2-1 Division I) beat the Sentinels at Levy for the second straight season. Another team the Broncos have had success against recently at Levy, the Mounties, comes to town Saturday night for a 7 o’clock showdown. The Mounties, who have lost on two of their last three trips down Route 102, host Moses Brown Friday night and are still smarting from a 6-1 loss to La Salle.
Smithfield (2-2 Division I) defeated the Mounties earlier in the season, but the transitive property doesn’t apply to Division I hockey.
“I don’t think we’ll have to wave the pom-poms before that game because we won’t need to when we play Mount,” Farrell said. “There’s a lot of history there and kids just really get fired up to play them. It’s just a matter of us making plays, being really strong in the defensive zone and blocking shots. We need to do a better job of the details than we did [Thursday night]. We need to play better than we did here. This one changes the mood of the whole locker room.”
The Sentinels posted impressive wins in Maine over St. Thomas Aquinas and Connecticut’s Notre Dame Catholic in December, but have struggled since the start of 2020. The were defeated by reigning Massachusetts Division II champion Canton, 5-2, and then Bishop Feehan prior to coming to Levy.
Burrillville grabbed the lead just 2:10 into the opening period thanks to a great forecheck from Boutiette and defensemen Ben Andersen and Mitchell Farrell. The defensive pair created a chance for Boutiette, who slotted a close-range shot past goalie Nick Costa.
Smithfield tied the game 7:41 into the second period when a screened Ben Thibeault shot snuck past Nault. It appeared the Sentinels were in complete control when Cam Ducharme was called for a penalty moments later, but Boutiette latched on to a loose puck in the neutral zone, raced in and snapped a shot over Costa’s right shoulder from the right circle for a short-handed goal.
“I’d just saw the puck chip out and my coach always says to keep the puck deep, but I knew I had a chance so I just used my speed and got around him,” Boutiette said. “Luckily, it went in.”
“Ryan just made a good athletic play and buried a shot – that was a huge lift for us,” Farrell said. “That was a momentum gainer because things can go the other way quickly in hockey. Sometimes you need someone to make a play and he did that.”
Boutiette wasn’t done carrying the Broncos because with 25 seconds left in the middle period he scored another unassisted goal to give Burrillville its first two-goal lead in a league game this season.
Predictably, Smithfield controlled long stretches of the third period, but the Broncos held on to their two-goal lead until seconds after Cam Menard’s tripping penalty expired. With the senior trying to get back in the play, Smithfield freshman Chase Rinker ripped a shot past Nault to make it 3-2 with 4:16 remaining.
Unlike last weekend’s tie to Moses Brown where the Broncos threw away a point by giving up a late lead, they held strong and secured the victory.
“It’s a great win for us when we absolutely needed one,” Farrell said. “Smithfield is our most important rival because we consider ourselves at the top of the public-school programs in the state. We take them seriously and their kids take us seriously. It’s fun playing Smithfield, but it’s tough playing them.”
Smithfield 0 1 1 – 2
Burrillville 1 2 0 – 3
First period – B, Ryan Boutiette (Mitchell Farrell, Ben Andersen), 2:10.
Second period – S, Ben Thibeault (Chris DiSano), 7:41; B, Boutiette (unassisted), sh, 8:15; B, Boutiette (unassisted), 14:35.
Third period – S, Chase Rinker (Ben Mercurio), 10:44.
Saves – S, Nick Costa (21 saves); B, Dylan Nault (30 saves).
