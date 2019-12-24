BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: Clippers, Novans, Mounties & Lions have potential to compete in respective divisions

For the first time, the R.I. High School Boys’ Basketball Coaches Association conducted a preseason poll that was released in advance of the first day of tryouts.
There was a state-wide poll that takes aim at the 16 teams that have a shot to comprise the newly expanded 18-team open state tournament. Boiled down even further, all three divisions received the Top-10 treatment.
The big-picture takeaway is that for the first time in a number of years, the Times/Call readership can salivate at the possibility of contenders residing in all three divisions. When was the last time you could make such a declaration?
In Division I, Cumberland and Woonsocket check in at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively. In most years, residing in the second tier of the state’s top division has translated into an invite to the state playoffs. The Clippers and Villa Novans squared off in last year’s Final Four and feature enough returning talent to suggest that another promising season awaits.
The Division II poll features Shea at No. 3. The Raiders did not receive a first-place vote, though they feature arguably the state’s best player in senior guard Erickson Bans. How much input Bans gets from his supporting cast figures to go a long way in determining Shea’s fate.
It’s clear that the Division III coaches are subscribing to the belief that you can go in a number of different directions and not be wrong. Five teams ended up with at least one first-place vote.
Lincoln received five first-place votes, the same number as Mt. Hope. The Huskies edged the Lions by one point (114-113) to earn top preseason honors. Mount St. Charles received two first-place votes to place third.
Now that the groundwork has been laid, it’s time to get down to brass tacks and take an in-depth look at each of our local entries. The profiles are broken down by division and alphabetical order and begin right now:
DIVISION I
CUMBERLAND
Head coach: Gary Reedy
2018-19 league record: 9-9 (Division I-B)
2018-19 postseason results: Defeated Smithfield, 65-50, in D-I preliminary round; lost to Bishop Hendricken, 61-53, in D-I quarterfinals; defeated East Providence, 63-62, in open state tournament play-in game; defeated Bishop Hendricken, 62-55, in open state tournament first round; defeated Toll Gate, 65-51, in open state tournament quarterfinals, 65-61; lost to Woonsocket, 58-51, in open state tournament semifinals.
Returning players: Dante Aviles-Santos, senior guard; Brendan Raftery, senior forward; Cody Plumer, senior forward; Shane Meerbott, senior forward; Tyler Provost, senior guard; Shane Calabro, senior guard; David DePina, senior forward; Willie Andrews, junior guard; Jackson Walsh, junior forward; Colin Mories, sophomore guard; Seth Anderson, sophomore forward;
Notable newcomers: Jack Proctor, sophomore forward; Jaden Pimental, sophomore forward.
Outlook: The Clippers welcome back four starters from last season’s surprising run to the Final Four of the open state playoffs. With experience in the backcourt and a strong collection of big men, it’s not out of bounds to imagine a third straight trip to the Ryan Center. … A starter since his sophomore year, Aviles-Santos owns plenty of big-game experience. He can stroke it from deep and knows how to get to the rim. Reedy has also been impressed with the leadership displayed by Aviles-Santos, who was appointed a captain along with Keeler and Provost. … Reedy has seen a big jump from Mories, particularly with his shooting. … Raftery (6-foot-5) and Anderson (6-foot-7) will be tough tandem as Cumberland should own the size advantage on most nights. … Andrews is as steady as they go. Don’t be surprised if he makes a big shot at some point this season. … Among the reserves, Reedy will be counting on Calabro, Provost, and DePina. … Also keep an eye on Plumer and Proctor. Both listed at 6-foot-2. … Parker Carlson slides into the No. 1 assistant’s chair that was previously occupied by Kyle Landry.
Coach’s take: “We have guys who understand their roles and I think that’s going to help us. If our bench holds up, we’ll hold up.”
ST. RAPHAEL
Head coach: Ruben Garces
2018-19 league record: 1-17 (Division I-B)
2018-19 postseason results: None.
Returning players: Neiko Ward, senior guard/forward; Jeffrey Codman, senior guard/forward; Richard Delacruz, senior forward/center; Devin O’Malley, senior forward; Jaden DeLomba, junior guard; Makhi Goncalves, junior guard; Kai Meerbott, junior guard/forward; Andre Gray, sophomore forward.
Notable newcomers: Jalen Sherman, junior forward; Julian Melendez, junior guard; Paul Thompson, sophomore center; Trevor Weigner, sophomore guard.
Outlook: A new day is dawning at SRA as Garces takes the coaching reins from Tom “Saar” Sorrentine, who held the top post at the catholic school over the past 34 seasons. … A graduate of Providence College where he helped the men’s basketball program reach the 1997 Elite Eight, Garces wants his first St. Raphael team to be scrappy and play with high intensity at all times. “Just don’t get lazy,” he said. “Be unselfish.” … No question, Ward is the Saints’ top scoring threat. He’s fully capable of getting hot from the outside, but what’s the plan when teams start to devote extra defensive coverage? “We can put three or four guys out there who can really shoot it,” said Garces. “Spacing the floor is going to be key.” … Whether it’s setting up a teammate or creating for himself, DeLomba will be featured plenty. … O’Malley is sidelined until early January. … Delacruz and Gray are the bigs who Garces will be leaning on the most. “We want them to set screens and contest shots,” said the coach. … On Goncalves, the starting point guard, Garces said, “He’s paid his dues. He’s ready.” … More help at point guard will become available after Melendez is done sitting out after transferring from Barrington Christian Academy.
Coach’s take: “The key for us is being able to shoot the ball. We’re going to press, run, and shoot threes. We need to make sure we don’t foul when we’re trapping.”
WOONSOCKET
Head coach: T.J. Ciolfi
2018-19 league record: 13-5 (Division I-B)
2018-19 postseason results: Defeated Mount Pleasant, 58-57, in D-I quarterfinals; lost to Bishop Hendricken, 75-62, in D-I semifinals; defeated La Salle, 42-29, in open state tournament first round; defeated Barrington, 82-71, in open state tournament quarterfinals; defeated Cumberland, 58-51, in open state tournament semifinals; lost to North Kingstown, 77-57, in open state tournament finals.
Returning players: Ousmane Kourouma, senior center; Jacob Bissonnette, senior guard; Marcus Harmon, senior guard/forward; Justus McLaurin, senior forward; Jaylen Lopez, senior guard; Eric Agyemong, junior forward.
Notable newcomers: William Carter, senior forward; Devehn Bun, senior forward; Jared Downing, junior guard; Jayvonn Botelho, junior forward; Abou Jobe, junior guard; Davonte Lavallee, sophomore guard.
Outlook: Get ready for a new brand of Novan basketball. The days of living and dying based on guard play has given way to a seismic shift where the frontcourt is now the priority. For a coach who is comfortable with giving up 81 points so long as his team scores 82, Ciolfi is completely at peace with the notion of muddying up the waters and winning those 55-50 rock fights. … With Dwayne Robinson-O’Hagan no longer around after graduating last spring, Kourouma must go from being a defensive stopper to someone who must score consistently. “He’s definitely our best player. The key will be for him to stay out of foul trouble because I’d like to play him 32 minutes a game,” said Ciolfi. … A bouncy sort, Agyemong owns as much 1-on-1 ability as anyone. Defenders figure to have a hard time staying in front of him. … Confidence is the key with Harmon, who has the ability to emerge as one of the Novans’ top threats not named Kourouma and Agyemong. … Directing everything at point guard will be Bissonnette. … Ciolfi is enthusiastic about Downing, who figures to be of the first options off the bench. … Per the coach, expect Botelho to flash his strength at any chance he gets. … McLaurin was last year’s leading scorer on JV. … Lavallee owns the kind of long-range skills that figure to earn him minutes as a reserve.
Coach’s take: “We’re going to be big and physical. The question is whether we can score. At some point, we’re going to need a big shot from the outside. Hopefully we can make it.”
DIVISION II
BURRILLVILLE
Head coach: Kevin Randall
2018-19 league record: 7-11 (Division II)
2018-19 postseason results: Lost to Shea, 85-63, in D-II preliminary round.
Returning players: Sam Clifford, senior guard; Ethan Lambert, senior guard; Jake Keens, senior guard; Jack Bergin, junior guard/forward; Colby Bouzan, junior forward.
Notable newcomers: Jaron Zifchock, senior forward; Matt LaSata, junior forward; Jeff Cabral, junior forward; Riley Chamberlin, junior guard; Jared Deschamps, junior guard; Cam Dickey, junior guard; Michael Hedquist, sophomore forward; Wes Cournoyer, sophomore guard; Dean Ayotte, sophomore forward.
Outlook: For those who believed the jump from D-III to D-II would prove to be too much, Burrillville succeeded in turning doubters to believers. Last season’s group overcame a slow start in league play before things turned for the better. The end result was seven wins and a spot in the Division II tournament. Knowing that they can compete in a higher division is something the Broncos figure to lean upon heading into their second season as a D-II participant. … Clifford is a returning first-team all-league selection. As he goes, so goes the Broncos. “He’s the floor general. Everything runs through him,” said Randall. … Ayotte is the Burrillville big man who’ll get first crack at making something happen when the ball is thrown inside. … Randall is hedging on Cournoyer to fill the role previously occupied by Jake Gelinas. “Jake was one of the best shooters in the state,” said the coach. “We’re going to put a lot on Wes’s plate. I’m hoping he can take some pressure off Sam.”… Bergin can score from close range and the outside. “He’s also a good defender,” noted Randall. “On any given night, he can pop off for 15-20 points.” … Bouzan earned his keep as a sophomore last season. He’s expected to make a big jump with outside shooting serving as his best skill. … Holding the rank of captain will be Clifford, Lambert, and Bergin.
Coach’s take: “All the guys we’re suiting up for varsity have a shot to play. It’s a matter of how practice goes and the rotation should shake itself out from there. We’re much more prepared to start the season than we were a year ago and definitely have high hopes.”
SHEA
Head coach: Steve DeMeo
2018-19 league record: 12-6 (Division II)
2018-19 postseason results: Defeated Burrillville, 85-63, in D-II preliminary round; defeated Tolman, 87-68, in D-II quarterfinals; lost to Narragansett, 68-40, in D-II semifinals; lost to Mount Pleasant, 78-61, in open state tournament first round.
Returning players: Erickson Bans, senior guard; DeJuan Hayes, senior guard; Trentin Curry, senior guard/forward; Jacob Lopes, senior forward; Kenny Silva, junior guard/forward; Pedro Tavares, junior forward.
Notable newcomers: Maliek Monteiro, junior forward; Marcus Gonsalves junior forward; Mohammed Gueye, junior forward; Enrique Sosa, sophomore guard; Emani Correia, junior guard.
Outlook: There have been plenty of adjectives used to describe Bans, who has been in the headlines since Day 1 of his freshman year. As he closes in on scoring the 2,000th point of his stellar career, he does so with a burning desire to go out as a winner. As a freshman, Bans was a major reason why the Raiders advanced to the finals of the 2017 open state tournament. Since then, the Raiders have suffered back-to-back first-round losses in states. Armed with the mindset that there is no tomorrow as far as high school is concerned could result in Bans making defenses pay in ways they haven’t seen before. Now that’s a scary thought. … Hayes and Curry are perfect complimentary pieces. They’re battle-tested with Hayes serving as a secondary ballhandler while Curry knows how to get to the rim and finish. … On Silva, DeMeo offered, “He just keeps on getting better every single day.” … Monteiro and Correia are ticketed for minutes off the bench. … When DeMeo turns to Gonsalves, he expects rebounding and toughness. … Gueye enrolled at Shea last month after previously living in Senegal. “He’s raw, but he’s 6-foot-5 and has good skills,” said DeMeo.
Coach’s take: “Guys like Erickson, DeJuan and Trentin, they know it’s their last go-around at Shea. They’ve been working hard and hopefully a great season comes to fruition.”
TOLMAN
Head coach: Bill Coughlin
2018-19 league record: 8-10 (Division II)
2018-19 postseason results: Defeated Chariho, 71-64, in D-II preliminary round; lost to Shea, 87-68, in D-II quarterfinals.
Returning players: Salim Chahksi, senior center; Thomas Kodua, senior guard; Jamel Hairston, senior guard; Stanley Barbosa, senior guard/forward; Brian Rivera, senior guard; Isai Prince, senior forward; Su Faal, senior forward; Leandro DePina, junior forward;
Notable newcomers: Moises Gomes, senior forward; Carlos Torres, junior guard; Maarten Lopes, sophomore guard; Jalin Baptista, sophomore guard; Rodney Wilson, sophomore guard.
Outlook: If the Tigers are going to find success this winter, it’s going to be because they’re getting plenty of stops. The goal is to slow things down and take full advantage of those classified as rim protectors. … Barbosa, Chahksi, Faal, and Prince are Coughlin’s leading candidates when the game is on the line and the Tigers desperately need a bucket. Of the trio, Barbosa owns the best three-point range. Faal has a good inside/outside game while Chahksi and Prince can finish at the rim. … Running the point will be Hairston. “So far, he’s been a pleasant surprise,” said Coughlin. “He knows he’s not the first option.” …As a free safety with the Tolman football team, DePina understands the importance of reacting quickly. Coughlin is expecting a similar approach on the defensive end when he inserts the 11th grader.
Coach’s take: “Defensively is where we’re going to have to hang our hat. We’re hoping it’s a case where two of our guys are outworking one of theirs. Sometimes I feel bad when I yell at them because they’re such nice kids.”
DIVISION III
BLACKSTONE VALLEY PREP
Head coach: Kevin Payette
2018-19 league record: 7-11 (Division III-South)
2018-19 postseason results: Lost to Central Falls, 62-55, in D-III preliminary round.
Returning players: Abdoulaye Sall, senior forward; Sory Traore, senior guard; Jarell Jose Carlos, senior guard; Donovan Baptista, senior guard; Xavier Mendez, junior forward; Christopher Rodriguez, sophomore forward; Jordan Mendes, sophomore forward.
Notable newcomers: Carson Crossley, senior guard; Daniel Garcia, junior guard/forward; Jadin Cornelio, junior guard; Xavier Lara, sophomore guard/forward; Kalil Fofana, freshman guard.
Outlook: The Pride welcome back nine players from last year’s team that handled its maiden voyage as a RIIL participant just fine. What appears to be a luxury for Payette quickly loses its luster when factoring in injuries to key members and off-court matters that hopefully are resolved come early January. … When Sall is at full strength, he can be a force on both ends. Right now, he’s sidelined with an ankle injury. … Traore’s story is interesting. He played three minutes in last year’s season opener before suffering an ankle injury that would end up sidelining him for the balance of the campaign. Before he went down, he drilled a three-pointer on what was the first and only shot he would hoist. “He could be a huge asset for us,” said Payette … Defensively, Baptista is expected to set the tone. … On Fofana, Payette is bullish on the ninth grader’s potential. In a perfect world, he would be serving as the backup point guard. “We’re going with him so he’s going to have to learn on the fly,” said Payette. … Rodriguez wears his passion for the game on his sleeve. … Mendez earned first-team all-division honors last year. “He’s going to get a lot of attention and deservedly so,” said Payette. … Carlos started some games last year and will be counted on for his leadership.
Coach’s take: “Last year, our older players got a sense of what it takes to win. I think we have pretty good size with our forwards and hopefully we can take advantage of that.”
CENTRAL FALLS
Head coach: Jeff Doucette
2018-19 league record: 12-6 (Division III-Central)
2018-19 postseason results: Defeated Blackstone Valley Prep, 62-55, in D-III preliminary round; lost to Ponaganset, 67-44, in D-III quarterfinals.
Returning players: Luis Gonzalez, senior forward; Jason DePina, senior forward; Darryl Fleurantin, senior forward; Jaquell Christal, senior center; Warner Galva, junior guard;
Notable newcomers: Hector Osorio, senior center; Chris Araujio, senior center; Travonne Randolph, senior forward; Justin Cruz, senior center; Edwin Negron, senior guard; Angel Castano, junior center; Luis Pabon, junior guard; Jo-Alexis Angueira, sophomore guard; Chunn Anderson, sophomore forward.
Outlook: Tons of new pieces and plenty of seniors are the two main takeaways when sizing up this year’s C.F. roster. The search for a go-to scorer is still ongoing following the graduation of Dutchie Arroyo, yet as Doucette pointed out, the goal is to take full advantage of the cadre of centers who are in the fold. “Guys like Jaquell, who’s 6-foot-3 … I want to feed them as often as possible,” said Doucette. … The captains are Gonzalez, Fleurantin, and Christal. “They’re football players and have been in the system with me over the past four years,” said the coach. “Luis is more of an in-your-face type of leader while the other two guys are more leaders by example.” … Galva is a good three-point shooter and a very solid defender. He will be asked to run the point.
Coach’s take: “They’re very unselfish and I generally think they like each other. We don’t have that so-called superstar so they’re going to have to ride with the hot hand. So far, they’ve been doing that. They’ve got each other’s back.”
DAVIES TECH
Head coach: Bill Meekins
2018-19 league record: 1-17 (Division III-North)
2018-19 postseason results: None.
Returning players: Royce Ingram, senior center; Temilola Matanmi, senior center; Raheim Rainey, junior guard; Moustapha Mane, junior guard; Ericsen Semedo, junior guard; Victor Gomes, sophomore forward.
Notable newcomers: Boubacar Baro, junior forward; Isaiah Gonsalves, junior guard/forward; Ryan Barros, junior guard.
Outlook: For the past few seasons, the Patriots have relied on their all-division talent in Rainey to shoulder a significant amount of the scoring load. While Rainey will once again serve as Davies’ go-to scorer, Meekins believes the emergence of Gonsalves and Gomes should help keep opposing defenses honest. … At 6-foot-4, Ingram’s job is to clean up on the offensive glass and immediately go back up with the ball. … Mane will come off the bench. “He’s a good dribbler and can handle the ball,” said Meekins.
Coach’s take: “We look a little bit better than we did last year. We used to rely on Raheim to do everything. Now we have three people who can put the ball in the hoop.”
LINCOLN
Head coach: Kent Crooks
2018-19 league record: 12-6 (Division III-East)
2018-19 postseason results: Defeated Mount St. Charles, 66-59, in D-III quarterfinals; lost to Toll Gate, 46-43, in D-III semifinals.
Returning players: Josh Jahnz, senior guard; Vinny Nassi, senior guard/forward; Cody Anter, senior guard/forward; Octavio Brito, junior forward; Kyle Wilson, junior guard;
Notable newcomers: Randall Hien, senior guard; Aidan Bridges, senior forward; Fabio DeCarvalho, junior guard/forward; Dylan Balon, junior center; Jaeden DaCruz, junior forward.
Outlook: Lincoln ended up three points away from reaching the last year’s Division III final. Watching the tape, Crooks was able to spot multiple instances where the difference could have been made up and then some. … While the Lions return several contributors who have made headlines in the past, depth could be a concern. … Jahnz is once again leading the charge at point guard. A player who’s as tough as they come and takes care of the ball, Jahnz is currently sidelined with a shoulder injury. The hope is that he doesn’t miss too much time. (Editor's note: Jahnz returned to the court Monday versus Prout). … It sure sounds like Brito is ready for an expanded role. He owns the type of athleticism that figures to lead to matchup nightmares for the opposition. … Known around the hallways as the four-year starting quarterback and a very good baseball player, Hien has elected to hoop it up this winter. Crooks believes his leadership skills will pay major dividends. Hien will also see time as the backup point guard. … Nassi is a proven shooter who slides into the starting role after coming off the bench last season. … Anter is another returning starter whose scoring production will be essential. … Crooks is looking for something from the following: Balon, Bridges, and DaCruz. All of them played JV last year. “It’s their time to shine,” said Crooks. … Jahnz and Anter are the captains. … DeCarvalho is a transfer via the Azores. “Hopefully he’ll be able to learn the ropes, mesh, and give us something,” said Crooks.
Coach’s take: “There are expectations whether you’re talking about the poll the R.I. Basketball Coaches Association put out or based off the success we had [in the Mount St. Charles Summer League]. To me, they don’t mean a thing. There are so many variables that things can change on a dime. All it takes is one injury for your season to spin in a different direction. The only thing that matters is daily improvement.”
MOUNT ST. CHARLES
Head coach: Henry Coleman
2018-19 league record: 13-5 (Division III-East)
2018-19 postseason results: Lost to Lincoln, 66-59, in D-III quarterfinals.
Returning players: Ben Ellis, senior guard; Aidan Cox, senior guard; Tommy Burke, senior guard; Nick Platek, senior forward; Jordan Perry, senior guard; Gary Kalmer, junior center; Jack Bennett, junior guard; Owen Noecker, junior guard;
Notable newcomers: Jared Beaudoin, junior guard; Alec Rizzi, junior guard; Nathan Tessier, sophomore guard; Nathan Kilburn, sophomore center; Alexander Gasbarro, sophomore forward.
Outlook: A division winner a year ago, the Mounties welcome back their fair share of key pieces that lends credence to the belief that another banner season could be in the works. … Whether it’s Cox, Burke, Bennett, Perry or Ellis, Mount has a few options when the game is on the line and the need for a basket is paramount. “From night to night, a number of guys can get hot and lead us down the stretch,” said Coleman. “The nice thing about this team is that we have plenty of flexibility.” … The captains are Burke, Platek, and Bennett. … Cox is a four-year varsity contributor who can handle both guard spots. … Ellis is one of the top shooters in the division but has worked hard to become known as an all-around offensive threat who also takes pride in his defense. … Kalmer and Platek are the top choices when the Mounties are looking to score inside. … Between Gasbarro’s work ethic and positive attitude, plus his willingness to be coached, Coleman believes the sky’s the limit in terms of his future. … There’s a new addition to the coaching staff as Coleman welcomes Ian Vescera, a 2015 Mount graduate.
Coach’s take: “The biggest thing we stress is to keep it simple … play to your strengths and play together as a team. If we can do that, we can be pretty tough, especially come playoff time.”
NORTH SMITHFIELD
Head coach: Brandon DiPaola
2018-19 league record: 8-10 (Division III-Central)
2018-19 postseason results: Lost to Exeter/West Greenwich, 57-53, in D-III preliminary round.
Returning players: Aldrec Viera-Dones, senior center.
Notable newcomers: Nathan Masi, senior guard; Jadil Martinez, senior guard; Brayden Balme, senior guard; Liam Zonin, senior forward; Jack Pucceti, senior forward; Josh Carufel, senior guard; Peter Deslauriers, junior guard; Cam Reynolds, sophomore guard.
Outlook: Last spring’s graduation of two 1,000-point scorers in Ethan Savoie and Steven Goulet means a new era is dawning for North Smithfield. … In terms of roster makeup, the Northmen are old on paper with DiPaola listing seven seniors. When you cut to the chase, only one of those 12th graders has been battle tested at the varsity level. … The offensive attack now shifts to the frontcourt and specifically Viera-Dones, who sits less than 350 points away from reaching 1,000 in his Northmen career. “Every single one of our plays is working through him,” said DiPaola. … Martinez, Reynolds, Zonin and Balme were part of the North Smithfield boys soccer team that advanced all the way to the D-II final, while Puccetti and Carufel were members of the NS/MSC co-op football team that captured the D-IV Super Bowl. To have so many players with a winning pedigree in the fold figures to serve the NS hoopsters well. “We’re changing our system based on the number of pure athletes we have,” said DiPaola, noting that fans should expect to see a more up-tempo approach. “To have Aldrec down there to protect us will be good.” … Carufel is the main point guard and will be in the same starting backcourt as Deslauriers, who along with Masi have been dubbed the Northmen’s top perimeter threats.
Coach’s take: “So far, this group has been playing very well together. We don’t have an Ethan or a Steven where we’re looking to them every possession, but they’re a fun group to coach. They know who they are. They’ve accepted their roles and they play hard.”
