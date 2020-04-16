When the Mount St. Charles hockey team gathers years from now to reminisce about the 2019-20 season, the Mounties won’t start talking about how the campaign ended off the ice.
They’ll start with the final few seconds on the ice in Game 2 of the state semifinal series against Bishop Hendricken at Thayer Arena.
They’ll talk about The Pass. The Shot. The Celebration.
With a spot in their first state final since 2016 on the line, the Mounties found themselves tied in overtime when senior forward John Belisle took a pass from fellow senior captain Everett Misto and skated into the offensive zone. We’ll let Belisle take the story over from there.
“I skated into the zone and I saw [leading goal scorer] Trey [Bourque] out of the corner of my eye flying to the net,” Belisle said. “That’s when I decided to stop and bring the defenseman toward me. I knew I had to saucer [pass] it because I knew if I didn’t it would be intercepted by the goalie or the back checker.
“I knew I had to elevate it and it ended up flat on Trey’s stick and Trey never misses. “There couldn’t be a better ending than that. The excitement – at the time – of knowing we were going to compete for a state championship was incredible.”
It was a pass Mount St. Charles first-year coach Matt Merten saw preformed all the time in practice by US Hockey Hall of Famer Bill Belisle – John’s grandfather – over three decades ago at Adelard Arena.
“Coach Bill had an amazing saucer pass,” Merten said. “As great as Johnny is at it, he still wasn’t as good as Coach Bill. He could saucer that thing and it would land flat perfectly for whoever his linemate was. I can only imagine what it was like when he was in his prime. That play is part genetic and part hard work.”
That pass – along with many other plays he made during a spectacular senior campaign – is the reason Belisle is the 2019-20 Call/Times Boys Hockey MVP. The senior had a team-high 19 assists and 30 points during the regular season and produced a team-high three assists in a sweep of the Hawks in the state semifinals.
“Johnny’s vision and his ability to pass the puck are amazing,” Merten said. “He could’ve had at least 20 more assists on passes he made that we didn’t finish. His vision is his greatest quality. Whether he’s looking at a player or not, he just knows where to put the puck. And his connection with Trey and the non-verbal communication with the two was amazing to watch.”
Belisle’s senior campaign started with some adversity and ended with adversity, but in between he delivered just like his older brothers – Brendan, Brian and James. Unlike his older brothers, Belisle didn’t get the chance to play his final season for his father, Dave, and Bill Belisle, who coached the squad to more than 1,000 victories in his 43-year career.
Instead, Belisle and the team’s 12 other seniors were under the tutelage of Merten, a former Mount All-Stater goalie. The team also had to move out of its locker room to make way for the Mount St. Charles Hockey Academy U18 and U16 teams.
“Personally, I feel like I proved a lot of people wrong because there was a lot of skepticism the last couple of years and we had a great season,” Belisle said. “It was the best hockey I’ve ever played and the best condition I’ve ever been in. It was good to do it with the new coaching staff [including Brian Belisle] and it was great that my grandfather and my dad could watch me just as their son and grandson.”
All of the changes seemed to catch up to Belisle and the Mounties in the first two weeks of the season, as they dropped decisions to Smithfield, Daniel Hand (Madison, Conn.) and Massachusetts powerhouses Arlington Catholic and St. John’s Shrewsbury.
Everything turned around in the Mount Holiday Face-Off, a tournament the Mounties struggled to contend in over the last two seasons. After vanquishing Bishop Guertin and Franklin in the first two rounds, the Mounties were just minutes away from beating Western New York powerhouse St. Joseph’s Collegiate, but ended up dropping a shootout decision.
Belisle and the Mounties turned the page to 2020 and – outside of a pair of losses to La Salle – they were untouchable in the state. There were plenty of personal highlights for Belisle, including an incredible breakaway goal against Prout, but the biggest highlight was the senior night victory against Hendricken to clinch the No. 2 seed.
“Senior night was unbelievable because we hadn’t won on senior night in a while,” Belisle said. “Everyone played so well in that game. It was either that or the Holiday tournament that stands out for me. Any game at Adelard stands out, but nothing beats the time at practice or in the locker room with the boys.”
In his final game at Adelard, Belisle produced an assist in a 5-1 victory over the Hawks in the state semifinals. He followed it up with two assists in a comeback victory the following night to advance Mount to a state final that was c
anceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Belisle went out a state champion after the RIIL crowned the Mounties and the Rams co-champions, but it was that Saturday night in March at Thayer that Belisle will always remember.
“There couldn’t be a better ending than that,” Belisle said. “It’s just as good to end it like that – a comeback win down two goals in the third period. That was probably the best hockey we’ve ever played in the third period and overtime. It was great to celebrate with our team and our fans. To be able to celebrate in that tight little locker room with our team, that was one of the best wins I’ve ever been a part of. A little more satisfying to know the senior class ended on that.”
