BURRILLVILLE — The state’s three premier parochial boys hockey powerhouses rarely lose games and it’s even rarer for Mount, La Salle and Hendricken to lose to a public school.
But there’s one program, Burrillville, that has found a way to beat one of those teams in the last five seasons. The Broncos, who are the two-time reigning mythical public-school state champion, extended the run to five with Friday night’s 2-1 victory over the retooled Mounties at Levy Rink.
The Broncos are relying on a battle-tested formula to compete in Division I again this season. Coach Dave Farrell is hoping a talented defense with familiar faces can keep the Broncos in games long enough for an experienced top line to score crucial goals. The formula worked for the first game, but there are plenty of tough tests ahead.
“Our challenge all season is to win the battle of the dumps, we’re going to need to get pucks deep and play from there,” Farrell said after Friday’s victory. “That’s going to be important for us all season because we’re running two, maybe two-and-a-half, lines. The only way you can change is to get pucks deep. Our kids are going to battle and I’m really happy for them.
The Broncos, who dropped a 5-4 non-league decision to East Greenwich Saturday night, lost the best defenseman in the state, Ben Andersen, to the Winchendon School, but Farrell is still blessed with a strong group of blue liners. Fresh off a strong split season for the Rhode Island Hitmen, senior Mitchell Farrell will be the team’s anchor in the back, as he was in Friday’s victory.
Talented freshman Sean Farrell – the coach’s son – showed glimpses of the type of puck-carrying defenseman he will be in Friday’s win. Farrell had a superb fall season playing for a Providence Hockey Club U14 team that will battle Mount’s U14 team at the New England District tournament in March. Fellow freshman Cam Potter also played well Friday, but senior Cole Laprade drew special praise from Farrell.
Laprade was the team’s fourth defenseman last season, but his play against Mount earned him more ice time.
““We have some things we need to clean up in our zone, but I thought Cole Laprade was fantastic,” Farrell said. “He doesn’t have a ton of experience, but he played a bunch of games last year and played really well. He took a big step forward. All of those guys back there played pretty well and the two freshmen did a good job back there and they looked comfortable.”
The winning goalie in Friday’s game was senior Bryden Hopkins, who only started one league game last season. Hopkins only allowed a second-period goal to all-division winger Micaiah Bascombe, but then shut the door on Mount to record his first varsity victory. Freshman Devlin Mansloff is the future of the program, but Hopkins showed in Friday’s win that he’s the present.
“We tried to tell Bryden that it’s the guys in front of him’s job to limit and mitigate the point-blank chances and protect the slot,” Farrell said. “It’s his job to stop everything on the outside. If he can do that and tie up pucks like he did in this game, then we’ll be all right. He competes and he fights. We don’t need great goaltending, we need good goaltending.”
Burrillville’s biggest challenge will, once again, be goal scoring. Senior center Cam DeSante, who had a productive split season with the Rhode Island Hitmen, recorded a pair of assists in Friday’s win. Junior winger Jack Farrell and sophomore winger Ethan Murphy scored goals as part of the top line.
The second line has plenty of potential, but they failed to take advantage of a number of good scoring chances Friday night. Speedy Steve Rodrigues, sophomore Joey DeCesare, junior Ryan Stone and senior Cade Piling are all being counted on to score. Sophomore Ryan Frenette amd freshmen Pat Murphy and Patrick Poisson are also in the mix to play regular shifts up front.
“I thought our young did really well,” Farrell said. “I’m really happy for them because they were all a little star struck – especially our freshmen and even the sophomores were a little excited. They all did a good job fighting through that. There were definitely some nerves and there were some sloppy plays, but we’re just happy to get out of here with a win.”
The Broncos are part of a five-team sub-division that also features Mount, Smithfield, Prout and Warwick co-op. The Broncos play their final league game of the calendar year Saturday night against the Crusaders at Levy Rink before hosting the annual Burrillville Winter Classic starting on Dec. 26.
