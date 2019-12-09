BURRILLVILLE — The challenge for the Burrillville hockey team isn’t beating the state’s three elite parochial schools – the Broncos own a few wins over Mount St. Charles and a famous 4-3 victory over reigning state champion Hendricken at Levy last season – it’s being consistently elite.
As Burrillville coach David Farrell pointed out following Saturday’s scrimmage against Danvers, Mass., the Broncos followed up that win over Hendricken with a frustrating loss to cellar-dwelling Moses Brown.
“We say it every year,” Farrell said about taking that next step as a program. “We’re excited because we have a hard-working group. We felt that same last year, but we just struggled to score goals in key moments, so hopefully we can be better. We’re not changing the formula; come up, show up, work hard, be humble and see what happens.
“It’s great to have those successes on certain nights, but then we have those games like we did against Moses Brown. The challenge for us is to look at it as a marathon and showing up every day and working hard. We can’t focus on what we should be, we just have to work on being better than we are.”
The big advantage the Broncos have over the teams that reached the semifinals last season is continuity. Mount St. Charles, Hendricken and La Salle all saw their coaches leave for different reasons and all three schools also must replace goalies who started for at least two seasons. Burrillville, meanwhile, has Farrell back for his third season and goalie Dylan Nault is back for his second straight season.
Nault started Saturday’s scrimmage and didn’t allow a goal in the first half. He was solid last season and allowed just three goals in the first-round playoff sweep at the hands of No. 5 Smithfield last season. Fellow seniors Sam DeRotto and Cam Ducharme played in the second half Saturday and will see time in non-league games this month.
“Right now it’s probably Dylan’s job to lose because he’s played pretty well,” Farrell said. “We tell everyone that they have to show up and fight for their job every day. So far, so good for him in that respect. I thought he played well [Saturday] and we’re going to lean on our goalies and our seniors quite a bit this year. We’re real happy with all of our goalies.”
Had all of last season’s underclassmen returned, the Broncos likely would’ve had the strongest defensive corps in the league, but team’s top two defensemen aren’t back this season. Sophomore Michael Allen is still enrolled in the school, but he’s spending the season playing for the Boston Jr. Bruins U16 team in the USPHL. Senior Aidan Tupper opted not to play after an all-division campaign.
That means sophomores Ben Anderson and Mitchell Farrell are going to be counted on to log heavy minutes against the state’s top offensive lines. Sophomore Aidan Baines, who saw time in non-league games, and Jake Leclaire are expected to see a significant increase in playing time.
“We need some of those new faces to step up to help us,” Farrell said. “We have a lot of returning kids where we should be competitive, but we also have a lot of new faces. We’re not as deep this year, but we’ll be similar to where we’ve been in the last few years.”
Burrillville’s biggest issue last season was scoring goals, which means upperclassmen like Blake Hopkins, Cam Menard and Alex Carlow are going to have to increase their point production. That trio is starting the season on the same line, while sophomore Cam Desante, who scored in Saturday’s scrimmage, Troy Phillips and Austin Boutiette are currently grouped together. The third line will feature veteran Dom Savastano along with varsity newcomers Kyle Ludovici and Jack Carrao. Freshman Jack Farrell, the coach’s son, and Nate Steele will also see playing time up front.
“I don’t think I have an answer for what’s going to be different, but we need to keep working hard and score goals in practice. If you score in practice, you’re going to score in games,” Farrell said. “We’re also going to have to throw more pucks to the net and simplify our game a little, but it’s hard scoring goals at this level.”
The Broncos, after Friday night’s Injury Fund game against Smithfield, open the season Saturday, Dec. 21 against Barrington at Portsmouth Abbey. Following the annual Burrillville Winter Classic, the Broncos dive into the Division I schedule starting with Hendricken’s visit on Jan. 3. Mount comes to town Jan. 11 and the Broncos make their annual trip to Adelard on Friday, Feb. 14.
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.