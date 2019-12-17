CUMBERLAND — Division II forwards rejoiced when they found out Cumberland all-state goalie Jack Byrne was leaving for Worcester Academy after guiding the Clippers to the Division II title in March.
If Saturday’s season opener against Portsmouth is any indication, Division II goalies might be in trouble this season. While the Clippers routinely dominated zone time last season, they rarely blew teams out, but thanks to an influx of talented freshmen, combined with the return of scorers like Jordan Cullion and Aidan Clarey, Cumberland might take a different approach to winning games this season.
“We have some young guys and then we have some guys with experience who played on last year’s championship team,” Cumberland coach Mark Andreozzi said Monday.
“We have a good group, so they know what it takes to compete. The freshman group that we have all have a lot of experience playing hockey, so that’s a good thing to have.”
Andreozzi, who has guided the Clippers to two consecutive undefeated regular seasons in Division II (2014 and 2019), knows his biggest challenge is developing a goalie who can win in the playoffs. Because Byrne was so good in his only two seasons in net, Cumberland rarely needed someone else to stop shots.
Senior Owen Perron, who didn’t allow a goal in the final two periods of Saturday’s 5-2 win over the Patriots, is the only goalie with any varsity experience. Andreozzi also has junior Adam Connell, sophomore Savannah Joseph and freshman Jared Johnson available. The three reserves will likely see playing time in the Burrillville Winter Classic starting on Dec. 26.
“Because of what Jack did the last two years, we don’t have anyone with any real experience in net,” Andreozzi said. “We have a freshman, a sophomore, a junior and a senior who can all play. [Perron] played in the game on Saturday and was solid.”
The Clippers graduated another all-stater on the blue line, Sean Meers, but Andreozzi is confident in all three pairings. Seniors Domenic Rousseau and Ryan Taylor will likely match up with the opposing team’s top scoring line, while juniors Jake McMillen and Shea Bessette both return after playing against PSW in the Division II final.
One of the talented freshman Andreozzi is excited to see in varsity action is Jacob Lopes, who scored an unassisted goal in the third period Saturday for what turned out to be the game winner. Sophomore Nick Boisvert will be paired with Lopes.
While Cumberland is likely to slip a little on the back end, the Clippers might be a little better up front. Freshman forward Troy Senn was a revelation against the Patriots. He scored the game’s opening goal in the first period on pass from senior Keith Sisson. Senn, thanks to some shoddy defense, scored again in the third period. He added an insurance goal in the final minutes to finish off his hat trick.
At the moment, Senn is skating with Sisson (two assists) and junior Kole Sisson (two assists), but that isn’t etched in stone.
“We don’t have our lines set and I played a lot of different combinations throughout the game, we just haven’t found that chemistry yet,” Andreozzi said. “The good thing is we have three freshmen throughout the three lines. We dominated a lot of games last year, but we didn’t blow teams out because we didn’t finish. Hopefully we can score more goals.”
Cullion, a senior who scored some important goals last season, produced a power-play goal on a pass from Bessette to complete the scoring Saturday. Cullion, Clarey, senior Max Pellegrini and junior Nick Badeau all return. Freshmen Jaime Robbins, Christian Oliveira and Colin Railey provide depth on the red line.
After dropping down from Division I last season, Cumberland exceeded expectations by winning the Division II title with a 24-0-1 record. Andreozzi feels some of the coaches in the division believe the Clippers will take a step back this season, but he believes they will be contenders by March along with the likes of Lincoln, Cranston West and others.
“Where do we fit? I think we’re in the mix somewhere,” Andreozzi said. “I just don’t know exactly where because I haven’t seen enough of us compared to where I think some of the other teams are. The one thing I do know, based on Saturday, is that we’re going to compete every shift and every game. By the end, we’ll be in the mix somewhere.”
The Clippers will face the Saints in a Division II title series rematch Friday night at 6:45 at Adelard Arena. It will be Cumberland’s final league game until Jan. 5 because they’ll be competing in the Winter Classic starting on Dec. 26 against Division I Moses Brown/East Providence co-op at noon.
