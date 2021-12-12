NORTH SMITHFIELD — The one constant for the Lincoln hockey team over the last three successful season was scoring. Whether it was All-Stater Colby Acciardo or Spencer Smith or Kyle Costa, the Lions always had someone who could bail them out of a tough situation with a crucial goal.
As the Lions learned in the opening weekend of the new season, they’re going to have to find different ways to win games. The shorthanded Lions opened the season with games against the reigning Division II champion – Cranston/Scituate co-op – and the favorite to win the Division III title – Coventry – and they suffered a pair of defeats.
The Lions had a rough second period in Friday’s 5-1 defeat to the Falcons and Saturday night, the difference was the final period. Devin Cormier scored goals in each of the first two periods, but Coventry freshman Collin King scored three of his five goals in the final period to secure a 6-2 non-league win at Rhode Island Sports Center.
“We ran out of gas against Coventry in the last period and we just don’t have numbers right now,” Lincoln coach Mike Forrest said. “We need to show more of a sense of urgency and cohesiveness. Right now, we’ve only played one league game and that’s what we’re trying to get across to the kids right now – we’ve only played one league game and we need to keep working.”
Junior goalie Nate Goff was clearly a positive from the weekend even though he took both defeats. The junior made a number of key saves in Friday’s game to keep his team in the content until late in the second period. He played a few minutes behind Nate Beals last season, but this weekend was his first real varsity action as he continues to get better in a position he only started to play last season.
“Nathan has done a lot of work at getting better in net,” Forrest said. “He has a coach and he’s been playing half season and this is really on his first season because he didn’t get much time last year. His biggest challenge is going to be the proper positioning and [assistant] coach Scott Cline works a lot with him on that. When he first came out last year, skating was an issue, but now he’s got that down. He made some incredible saves this weekend.”
There’s plenty of experience on the blue line, but the Lions were forced to play the Oakers without senior stalwart Ryan McPeak, who was injured in Friday night’s defeat. Senior Cam LaBree, who Forrest said has come a long with in the last three seasons, is playing more than half the game along with fellow defenseman Landon Forrest. Junior Carter Tillson has developed into a strong option on the second unit.
Freshmen Ethan Smith and Jaden Borski should join the team in time for Saturday’s rivalry clash with North Smithfield to give the Lions plenty of blue-line depth.
In Saturday’s non-league defeat, the Lions fell behind to an early King goal, but the went into the second period tied when right winger Chase Hall created an opportunity for Cormier to finish. The second period followed the same script with King scoring a short-handed goal and Cormier answering with a short-handed effort thanks to good work from freshman Adam Alfieri.
In Friday’s defeat, junior Chase Hall notched his first varsity goal.
The Lions are going to be relying on a committee approach to score goals. Cormier and junior left winger Nathan Turcotte showed in Saturday’s game they will be dangerous in front of the net, but Alfieri, Hall and Derrick Woods also need to be reliable point scorers. Junior Jake Kye should add to the scoring depth when he returns from an injury.
“Turcotte is an incredible player and he could have scored a couple of goals tonight if the goalie hadn’t made a few great saves,” Forrest said. “We know we need to be a gritty team because we’re not going to score a lot of goals. We need to show more urgency and not lose the puck in bad areas. We need to know the situations and make the right decisions with the puck.”
After the first weekend of the season, Cranston/Scituate co-op, North Kingstown and RMR are the teams at the top of Division II. With the bottom seven teams from Division II last season now in a newly-formed Division III, there are no easy nights in the state’s middle division.
“I think we can be successful,” Forrest said. “I don’t think we’re at the top, but we’ll be in the mix. D-II is going to be interesting this year. I don’t want to say it’s watered down, but it has changed, so we’ll see what happens.”
