NORTH SMITHFIELD — The talent is clearly there for the North Smithfield hockey team to not only compete for a Division II playoff spot, but compete for a spot in the Division II title series at Brown's Meehan Auditorium.
The question for coach Ben Shatraw, based off a frustrating tie with East Greenwich Sunday at Rhode Island Sports Center, boils down to whether the Northmen's upperclassmen have the right mentality to lead the team deep into the postseason.
“I'm hoping that these upperclassmen have matured enough to be the leaders of this team,” Shatraw said after the underwhelming point against the Avengers. “They need to not be on their heels and they need to take it to teams. We preach tough hard-nosed hockey where we have two guys on the puck on the forecheck and we protect the front of our net in the defensive zone.
“These guys in here have the potential. I've seen two [D-II] championships come out of this locker room. It could happen, but it's going to take a lot of hard work and I don't think they understand that yet.”
After two straight rough seasons following back-to-back Division II titles, the Northmen returned to relevancy last season under thanks to a talented group of sophomores combined with a talented junior goalie who came into his own after seeing plenty of shots in his high school career.
Senior goalie Forest Zuba has the most varsity experience on the team and, as he showed in Sunday's game, he'll keep the Northmen in every game this season. Junior Ethan Cote and sophomore Zach Grenon could also see time in non-league games this season.
“Forest has worked hard every since he came in here as a freshman where he had an experienced guy like Deven Cote playing in front of him,” Shatraw said. “I think that really helped him and he's really worked hard to reach his goal of being the starting goalie on this team. He's going to be really good for us.”
Fellow senior Jackson Lynch, who scored a crucial goal with a superb slap shot from the top of the right circle, and Logan Weiker are expected to log most of the minutes on the blue line. Weiker played forward his first two seasons, but he transitioned back to the blue line where he has become an excellent two-way play for the Northmen.
Lynch will likely be paired with sophomore Seth Pickering, while Weiker will lead the other main defensive unit with junior Will Grant. Captain Peyton Mace and sophomore Max Mattos should also see ice time.
“We want to see our defensemen jumping up in the play and you saw that on one of the goals we scored tonight,” Shatraw said. “We had seven defensemen dressed for this game and next week it will only be six. We were trying something new this season because we want to be more competitive and we want to try to catch teams sleeping early and see if we can jump on them early.”
Offense shouldn't be a problem for the Northmen, especially with a veteran top line led by junior Luke Pasquariello and Evan Gravel, who combined to deliver a goal early in the second period. At the moment, sophomore Gary Harvey is playing on the other wing on the top line.
“They absolutely have potential to be one of the better lines in the division, but it will come with better conditioning,” Shatraw said. “Gary is a big puck-possession guy, which should help the other two tremendously getting them in scoring areas. He's a big kid, too, so he gets his body involved in the play.”
The second line features seniors Brayden Driscoll, Mitchell Prudhomme and Ryan Andreoni. Andreoni scored the final goal in Sunday's game to earn his team the point.
“Ryan and Mitchell are the offensive guys on the line and Brayden is a grinder,” Shatraw said. “Brayden is good at winning face-offs and good at knowing where he needs to be, so I'm hoping that Mitchell and Andreoni can set it up and Brayden can score some dirty goals. That line could be really big for us.”
Shatraw is also counting on a couple of freshmen to provide a different element on the third and fourth lines. Ganset Champagne and Logan Whitton will play some shifts, while sophomore Cam Cabral is playing varsity hockey for the first time.
The Northmen will best tested over the final few weeks of 2019 starting with PSW's visit to Rhode Island Sports Center on Saturday night. After a trip to Portsmouth the following week, the Northmen will make their annual post-Christmas trip to Levy Rink to take part in the Burrillville Winter Classic. They will play the host Broncos on Dec. 26 and then Coventry on Dec. 28. Shatraw will learn plenty about his team, which hopes develops into a strong defensive unit headed into 2020.
“We need to understand where we're supposed to be in the defensive zone,” Shatraw said. “Every since I started coaching here, I've always wanted to be a defensive-minded coach, but we've never had the talent to work with them as much as I wanted to. We have a lot of smart kids, including the freshmen, so that will make this easier.”
