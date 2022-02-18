Burrillville holds St. Raphael in check
BURRILLVILLE – Friday night inside a packed Bronco Dome featured all the trappings of a performance that’s come to define the Burrillville High boys’ basketball team under the direction of head coach Kevin Randall.
The eighth-seeded Broncos made life extremely comfortable on the offensive end for No. 9 St. Raphael, a slumping team that hit the court minus a few key regulars for this Division II preliminary-round contest. In the end, Burrillville earned a trip to the D-II quarterfinals following a 47-32 win over an SRA outfit that ended its season with four straight losses.
Burrillville’s defense was particularly lethal during the second and fourth quarters. In the second, the Saints registered more turnovers (five) than made field goals (two). The fourth saw the visitors produce the same numbers in both categories.
“You’ve got to be able to score points,” signed SRA head coach Ruben Garces.
For the Broncos, the spark provided by senior Michael Hedquist paid major dividends. His team-high 12 points came in a variety of ways – a three-pointer followed by some nifty moves close to the rim. His crowning moment came in the third quarter as Hedquist switched hands on his way to finishing strong.
“When the crowd is into it, I’m into it,” said Hedquist.
“He’s an emotional player which you live with as a coach, but he’s been a force since [fellow senior Dean Ayotte] went down,” said Randall.
Burrillville took a 22-14 lead into halftime after Jaden White took a feed from Wes Cournoyer and buried a three right before the half. The advantage was stretched to 10 early in the third before back-to-back threes from St. Raphael teammates Jayden Cardoso (team-high 13 points) and Jonah Venditto helped to make it a manageable six-point game heading into the fourth.
Similar to the second, the Saints went cold from the field while the Broncos did just enough on the offensive end to pull away. Eli Diallo finished with 10 points while Cournoyer added nine.
Next up for the Broncos is a quarterfinal-round matchup against top seed and regular-season champ Tolman that’s on tap for next Tuesday at Jenks Middle School. The Broncos were one of two teams to defeat the Tigers during the regular season.
Clippers finally get the better of Westerly
CUMBERLAND – Down 10 at halftime, No. 12 Cumberland clamped down in the second half to upset No. 5 Westerly, 48-40, in Division I preliminary-round action Friday night. The Clippers found their rhythm behind a three-guard attack that was anchored by a strong showing at the free-throw line late.
At one point, Kalil Fofana hit six straight free throws with Jaiden Perry supplying a pair at the charity stripe. Normally a team that struggles at the line, the Clippers finished the game 10-for-15.
Fofana finished with 17 points while Jack Proctor added 16 points for Cumberland. Next up is a D-I quarterfinal-round matchup against No. 4 Smithfield. The Sentinels beat the Clippers during the regular season.
Pride fend off Warriors
CUMBERLAND – No. 11 Central Falls led by five at halftime (25-20) and was within one of No. 6 Blackstone Valley Prep at the start of the fourth quarter of Friday’s Division III preliminary-round game.
In the end, the Pride grinded out a 46-42 win that saw senior Xavier Lara pump in 25 points while Juan Bedoya added nine points. Devin Grace led C.F. with 13 points while Chunn Anderson pumped in 10 points.
Northmen tame Crusaders
NORTH SMITHFIELD – For North Smithfield, a slump has given way to a prosperous start to the postseason.
Led by Aiden Bienvenue’s 13 points, the eighth-seeded Northmen staged a 59-48 win over No. 9 Prout at Lovett Gymnaisum Friday night. Tyson Green and Alvendz Viera Dones each netted 11 points for North Smithfield which advances to face Mount Hope in the D-II quarterfinals next Tuesday.
Rogers rolls past Lincoln
NEWPORT – No. 3 Rogers started its playoff run in fine fashion with a 75-38 win over No. 14 Lincoln in Division III preliminary-round action Friday night. The Lions netted just 17 points in the first half while the Vikings posted a 40-spot on the scoreboard.
Lincoln was led by Wayne McNamara (16 points) while Tyler Dickinson added 12 points. Cam DiChiara pumped in 10 points for a Lion squad that’s slated to return most of its nucleus from this past season.
Novans bow to Sentinels
SMITHFIELD – Woonsocket saw its season come to an end Friday night as the 13th seeded Villa Novans fell to No. 4 Smithfield, 43-35, in Division I preliminary-round action. Woonsocket controlled the boards but had trouble finishing around the rim. It also didn’t help matters that the visitors endured a cold spell on the offensive end during the fourth quarter.
Justin Hill led the Novans with 11 points while Shane Perrico added eight points.
