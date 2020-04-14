LINCOLN — Disappointing? That’s an understatement.
Emotionally crushing? That’s more like it.
But Kyle Moison is nothing if not resilient, and that’s why he’s handling a missed opportunity at winning a national scholastic championship so maturely.
When the Lincoln High senior phenom first heard the New Balance National Interscholastic Indoor Track & Field Championships, slated for March 13-15, had been zapped from the schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic, he admitted being both stunned and angry.
Moison held the nation’s best distance this winter in the 25-pound weight throw, courtesy of a personal-best heave of 78 feet, 8.5 inches to take the state crown.
“It’s obviously devastating,” he said. “I had worked so hard over the past three years to get to where I was, and then to have it taken away, it was hard. Now we’re in danger of not having a spring season, too, and that’s tough.
“I was really looking forward to it after the cancellation of nationals,” he added. “(The) outdoor season, there’s nothing like it.
“The weather get warmer, the sun is shining, we’re throwing the hammer, shot and discus. Indoor’s great, but it can be kind of dark and gloomy. With outdoor, the kids seem to have a renewed spirit. You can appreciate all the hard work they put in as you start to see them improving.
“Plus there are more throwing events, like the discus and javelin, so you have more opportunities to do well.”
Fact is, Moison still had plenty of chances to excel in dual meets and the championship-meet campaign this winter, and did. That’s why he has been selected as Co-MVP of The Call/Times All-Area Boys’ Track & Field Team.
Naturally, he shares that lofty designation with All-Everything junior trackster Darius Kipyego of St. Raphael Academy, who produced a beyond-phenomenal campaign himself. That’s why both – and Moison’s rival/close pal Logan Coles of Woonsocket – have all been designated as New Balance All-Americans.
Kipyego’s efforts and success haven’t been lost on Moison, who spends most of his time on the other side of the fieldhouse.
“I’ve seen him run, and that kid’s an animal,” Moison laughed. “The way he runs is unlike anything I’ve ever seen. Even in races he doesn’t ordinarily compete, he still wins, and that’s something incredibly special. He’s got a special, special gift.”
For that matter, so does Moison. His list of accomplishments since indoor began back in early December is both lengthy and impressive.
It started in January, at the Northern Division Championships inside the Providence Career & Technical Academy fieldhouse, when he captured both the 25-pound weight throw (71-3 ½) and shot put (57-1 ¾). He doubled his pleasure when he did the same at the Class B meet with respective tosses of 76-1 ½ and 55-11 ½.
He also wouldn’t be denied at the state championships at PCTA on Feb. 15, when he defended his weight throw and shot put titles with superlative splats of 78-8 ½ and 59-0 ¼.
A couple of days later, the New England Weight Throw Championships were held back at PCTA, but rival and good pal Logan Coles, a Woonsocket junior, unleashed the short chain-and-ball 77-8 to win the title and edge the runner-up Lion.
A few days after that, at Roxbury, Mass.’ Reggie Lewis Center, Coles’ sophomore teammate, Tarik O’Hagan, broke the Villa Novans’ 45-year-old shot put mark with a tremendous PR heave of 60-10 ¼, and Moison again had to settle for second (59-4).
That distance happened to be another personal best, but wasn’t enough to win.
“I did, I had a good (winter) season, but – honestly – I’m not thinking about that right now,” he noted. “I like to put things that I did in the past behind me and look ahead. It’s a new season, I hope, and anything can happen. Just the fact I went out there and did what I did, I was happy with that.
“The thing is, Coach (Brian Grant) and I set up different times this season to peak, and the date they held New Englands wasn’t one of them. It was supposed to be a week later at nationals, but those were canceled.
“I had been throwing great in practice leading up to that meet. I was getting consistently-long, technically-sound throws, so I feel I was ready to maybe (vie) for a championship.”
**
Naturally, Grant agreed.
“I was very disappointed for Kyle, and all the kids who had qualified for nationals,” he said. “For most of them, it was their senior year, and they wanted to do well on the biggest of stages. For Kyle, he was ranked No. 1 in the nation going into the meet, and he had an awesome week of practice beforehand. He was ready, they all were, but then the rug gets pulled out from under your feet.
“I understand why, and we can deal with it just fine, but the timing, it still bites. He can look back on the indoor season knowing he did well. Competing can be pretty tough your senior year, especially after the success he had as a junior. When you’re No. 1 in the state or New England, everybody’s gunning for you.
“You have to be self-motivated and have your coaches and teammates push you to be better and work even harder; he handled that very well. I think he won every weight throw event in which he competed this season before finishing second to Logan.
“Last year, we were focused on the state meet to do his best and that’s where he peaked,” he continued. “This year, it was all about nationals, and I believe he was ready to uncork one … He’s such a nice kid, very polite, very well-spoken. I know he has to work hard in school to keep us his grades up so he can (remain eligible to) compete, but when he’s in the circle, he works even harder.
“What makes him so good is his mindset, ability to focus on the smallest technical aspects. He’s also very coachable and willing to try different things I throw out there so he can improve. I think some of his best throws this past season came as a result of his ability to step up his focus, his intensity, when he needed to most, and it showed in the distances.
“He brings a phenomenal energy to his competitions, which obviously helps.”
Moison claimed his most satisfying moment of the season came at the state meet, when he unleashed the weight 78-8 ½.
“If there’s any time to get a big throw, it’s in crunch time at a big meet, and that came at a great time,” he recalled. “I was so happy with that; it was an awesome feeling.”
Another such memory may surprise some, but not those who best know Moison.
“Honestly, another one came right after I walked into the fieldhouse for the Class B Championships,” he offered. “I looked up and saw Logan finishing up his tosses at the Class A meet, and I remember seeing his final throw just fly. He finished first in the (Class A) weight, and it went 77-4 ½.”
Later in the day, Moison took the weight but threw about 15 inches short of Coles.
“That was an eye opener for me; that’s when I knew I had to step back in the laboratory and do more work on my technique,” said Moison, a seven-time All-Stater who will attend Auburn University in Alabama on a scholarship later this year. “Logan pushes me, (but) so do my teammates and the other Woonsocket throwers.
“I have to say I was really distraught when I first found out about nationals; it was so hard to deal with,” he continued. “I worked so hard all season preparing to show what I could do in front of the whole country, and to have it ripped from you, that’s upsetting.
“But I also knew it was all out of my hands. I had to be introspective, look at it positively, and I think I have as time has gone on. This (social distancing, etc.) is actually better than going out into the public, then returning home and passing it on to my family.
“At the end of the day, you have to do what’s best for you, your family and community.”
