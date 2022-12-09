BURRILLVILLE — Every time the Burrillville/Ponaganset/Bay View co-op hockey team walks out of its locker room and takes the ice at Levy Rink, the Broncos are reminded of what they accomplished for the first time in program history.
Sitting above the entrances to the coaches’ office in a lighted box is last season’s state championship trophy the Broncos won by sweeping La Sale in one of the bigger playoff upsets the state has seen.
“I’m definitely so excited and I would love to go back-to-back this year because that’s our goal again. We want to have a great season.” said senior captain Allie Trimble, who has appeared in five straight division finals. “We have a lot of young talent this year, but that’s a good thing. My two linemates are both freshmen, but they are talented and they both have great knowledge of the game. We have a good chance to do well again this year.”
“We absolutely have to go out there every night and defend that title,” BPBV coach Cortney Lacey said prior to Tuesday afternoon’s practice.
“They also know that every season is different and we’re a new team. We’re ready for everyone’s best shot. There are going to be ups and there are going to be downs, but we want to be playing our best hockey at the end of the year, which is what we did last year.”
The road to last season’s state title was filled with potholes because after starting the season so well and putting themselves in position to battle La Salle for the No. 1 seed, the Broncos lost four games in a five-game stretch in February and were nearly dropped all the way to the No. 4 seed. The Broncos regrouped in the playoffs and found a way to grind out one-goal victories against South County and the Rams to secure the state title.
While plenty of players delivered in the state final, the MVP of the series against the Rams was Ponaganset goalie Paige Almon. The senior is back, but she isn’t guaranteed to start every game because Burrillville junior Kirstyn Smith is also battling for the starting job.
“Paige came up huge in those championship games and she knew she had to play well if we were going to win,” Lacey said. “They will both see a lot of time and whoever is the hotter goalie at the end of the season will start. Paige has to earn it again this year, just like everyone else has to earn it. This is a new season.”
Almon and Smith will play behind the most experienced collection of defensemen in the state because the girls who kept the Rams off the scoreboard last March are all back this season. Affable Burrillville senior Katie Potter and Bay View’s Kayley Thibodeau are back for their fourth season on the varsity team.
Burrillville junior Sarah Andersen is also back, while Ponaganset sophomore Eden St. Pierre and Morgan Charrette are in the mix to skate in the second pair.
“We might rotate five girls back there or we might go with four, it just depends on how well they play because every week it might be different,” Lacey said. “We realized last year things weren’t working, so we switched things up. We might do it again this season.”
Trimble, who led the Broncos with 11 points during the regular season, is adjusting to life on a new line with a pair of precocious freshmen. Trimble will be the center on a line with talented Burrillville freshman right wing Victoria Steele and Bay View freshman left wing Maggie Buffery.
“Those two girls are so good and I’m just trying to set expectations for them and be a leader and a role model for them,” Trimble said. “They were definitely a little nervous in their first game [a 4-1 win over MCL in the Injury Fund], so I just tried to settle them down because they know what they’re doing.”
Depth won’t be a problem for the Broncos because Lacey believes she has four lines that can compete on the varsity level. The second line features veteran Burrillville center Emily Allard with Hannah Nelson and Bay View freshman Elizabeth Rothemich on her wings. Nelson and Rothemich are both converted defenseman.
“That line scored a couple of goals in the game against Mount and the thing with them is they’ll be good, they just have to learn the forward position,” Lacey said. “Little things like where to be and the system we play in our own zone. That stuff just takes time.”
The third line includes Ponaganset veteran Kelsay Wilson, Natalia Annicelli and Burrillville’s Erin Gingell. The fourth line features sophomores Rachel Palmer and Sophia Kilduff and freshman Kylie Baier.
“It doesn’t mean we’re always going to play four lines, but we have the chance to give our top two lines a break because we expect all four lines to play,” Lacey said. “We’ll put our fourth line out there against other teams top lines because we play defense and have experience back there. The potential is there to score goals and by the end of the season we’re going to be better than we were last season.”
The competition should also be better because the RIIL got rid of Division II, which means talented Smithfield/Coventry/Moses Brown will compete for the state title this season after dominating Division II. La Salle graduated a talented group of seniors, but the Rams haven’t lost a regular season game since 2019.
BPBV opens the season Saturday against East Bay at Portsmouth Abbey and they will celebrate last season’s state title prior to the home opener against South County at 7 p.m. on Dec. 16.
