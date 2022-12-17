BURRILLVILLE — The upperclassmen on the defending state champion Burrillville/Ponaganset/Bay View co-op hockey team's mettle isn't going to be tested in a December regular-season game.
But for talented freshmen Maggie Buffery, Victoria Steele and Hannah Nelson, Friday night's clash with undefeated South County co-op was a great opportunity to see how they handle a little bit of adversity against a team they could see in the playoffs.
BPBV didn't play well for long stretches of the second period, but the hosts still found a way to go into intermission with a one-goal advantage thanks to a slick pass from senior center Allie Trimble that was redirected into the net by junior linemate Morgan Charette.
And then the kids took over in a dominant third period. Burrillville's Steele, who might have the most potential of any player on the team, scored a power-play goal at 9:23 to extend the lead. After Katie Potter scored on a wrist shot from the right circle, Nelson, a talented Ponaganset winger, scored her second goal of the night to finish the scoring.
“The freshmen are good hockey players and they are all defenseman, so Hannah and Victoria are learning how to play forward,” BPBV coach Cortney Lacey said. “It's going to take a while for them to develop up there. As a team, we were horrible in the second period and it was because we were out of position in the defensive zone. The kids showed heart and resilience in that final period.”
“We knew this team was going to be a bigger challenge than Barrington because we played a really close semifinal last year,” Trimble said. “The freshmen are just a huge benefit to our team. We put Maggie back on defense and she always just makes the right play and finds the right person with the puck.”
BPBV (2-0 Division I) wasn't tested in its season opener when Trimble, Buffery and Emily Allard each scored a pair of goals against East Bay. The Broncos likely won't be tested again Saturday night when they travel to Cranston Vets to take on Cranston co-op. The next big test is back at Levy Rink when La Salle comes to town Jan. 6 for a rematch of last season's state final.
South County (2-1 Division I) dominated Mount St. Charles/Cumberland/Lincoln and Warwick co-op in its first two games, but the Storm could only put one shot past goalie Paige Almon and it was a power-play goal off the stick of Emily Gregoire with just two seconds left in the second period.
“The defensive zone was kind of falling apart in the second period, but we picked it back up,” Potter said. “Our defense is a very big part of our team and helped us win the title last year and I just think through resilience and perseverance we played a heck of a period. In the locker room we just picked up each other up. It was all about teamwork.”
The Broncos cleaned up their defensive-zone coverages in front of Almon in the third period, but the lead remained just one until Steele delivered her varsity goal. Potter scored just 62 seconds later when she ripped a shot from the right circle past Meredith Mason.
“It was good to see some tough competition because South County played us tough in the playoffs last year,” Potter said. “On my goal, I just saw an opening and I took it and it went in.”
Nelson, who scored the game's opening goal on a beautiful solo rush, finished the scoring at 10:54. She scored the game's first goal with 3:49 left in the first period. BPBV went up 2-0 when Buffery fed Trimble near the left circle. The senior just threw the puck toward goal and Charette directed it into the net.
South County dominated long stretches of the second period and finally scored on a nice finish from Gregoire after good work in front of the net by Samantha Haun.
“That period was not our period because we were just running around our defensive zone exhausting ourselves and not doing the right things,” Trimble said. “We fell apart and came back in the third. We just relaxed, did our jobs and made the right passes in the offensive zone.”
