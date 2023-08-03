Bradshaw, Upper Deck start off Northeast Regionals on winning note

WORCESTER – “I’m back.”
Those words were loudly exclaimed by Michael Bradshaw as he hopped off the mound at Fitton Field on Wednesday night. You too would be full of bravado if your summer pitching debut – coming in the American Legion Northeast Regionals – featured an inning-ending strikeout that stranded the potential tying run at second base.
There was still work to be done, however. No problem. With his trademark grunting accompanying each pitch he threw, Bradshaw retired Shrewsbury Post 397 in order in the top of the seventh inning. He needed just three pitches to record the final two outs – no small development considering Upper Deck Post 14 head coach Matt Allard hopes to turn to Bradshaw a few more times during the regionals.
Even though he’s closing games as opposed to starting them, the bottom line is that Bradshaw is back in the pitching fold. The Merrimack College-bound righthander passed his first test as a closer with flying colors, retiring all five batters he faced as Upper Deck kicked off the Northeast Regionals with a 4-3 win over Shrewsbury, the defending regional champion.
“It felt great to go out and be able to contribute in a big spot. I’ve been watching my boys all summer,” said Bradshaw, referring to not facing live hitters for six-plus weeks following the conclusion of his senior year at Cumberland High.
It was the fifth inning when Allard told Bradshaw to start the process of mentally preparing to take the mound for the seventh inning. The timetable was accelerated a bit after Shrewsbury trimmed a 4-1 deficit to 4-3 after opening the sixth inning with two doubles and a single among the first four hitters.
Entering with one out and a runner on second, Bradshaw zipped three fastballs past No. 9 hitter Pat Menanus for the first of three straight strikeouts he recorded in his outing. Shrewsbury leadoff hitter Drew Peris got ahead 2-0, but Bradshaw battled back with three consecutive strikes to close the frame and keep Upper Deck in front.
“That’s a spot you live for right there … big-time game with the tying run on base,” said Bradshaw. “I was able to pull through for the team and get two outs.”
Tasked with setting down the Nos. 2-3-4 hitters in the Post 397 lineup in order to get Upper Deck off on the right foot in the regional format, Bradshaw breezed through the seventh, needing just six pitches to slam the door. He turned away all five batters he faced, throwing 15 pitches (11 strikes) in the process.
“We probably went to him a little earlier than we wanted to, but he’s a bulldog. It was great to see him pitch for the first time this summer,” said Allard.
On top of his pitching prowess, Bradshaw singled sharply to right field in the sixth as Upper Deck ended up outhitting Shrewsbury, 9-7. Once again, the two-time R.I. Legion champions were forced to battle back after Post 397 struck for one run in the top of the first. Just as they’ve done countless times before this summer, Upper Deck wasted little time in responding to the deficit.
With Elijah Moffat (single) and Jack LaRose (walk) on base, Andy Ray capped off a nine-pitch at-bat with a bloop shot near the right-field line. The RBI double scored Moffat with LaRose tagging up on a sacrifice fly by Charlie Tarara that put Post 14 up 2-1.
On the mound, LaRose provided five innings of one-run ball on four hits with four strikeouts compared to two walks. Three times, LaRose stranded a baserunner in scoring position to end an inning. The UConn commit threw 75 pitches, meaning he’s eligible to pitch again in the regionals should Upper Deck advance to the latter stages of the double-elimination tournament.
“It’s like a Little League tournament. You have to keep your pitchers at a certain pitch count so they can come back,” said Allard.
A combination of hits and mistakes by the opposition helped Upper Deck build on its one-run lead in the fourth. A leadoff double by Tarara that sailed over the left fielder’s head was followed by Luke Plumer laying one down for a bunt single.
An errant pickoff attempt where the ball appeared to strike Plumer while he dove back into the first base bag enabled Tarara to easily score from third. Another successful bunt, this time by J.J. Sanzi, led to Shrewsbury throwing the ball away. The second error of the inning proved costly with Plumer touching the plate to make it 4-1.
“Whether it’s hit-or-run or steals, you’re always looking to put pressure on the defense,” said Allard.
Upper Deck did have a chance in the fifth to perhaps put the game away but squandered a first-and-third scenario with one down. In the end, Bradshaw saved the day and helped set up a Thursday night matchup against Essex, Vt.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
