FOXBORO — Some quick-hitting thoughts and observations as many of the main cogs in the Patriots’ attack finally saw some preseason action on Thursday night:
• It was a three-series, one-touchdown evening for Tom Brady. The 42-year-old quarterback was out there long enough to get the competitive juices going. More importantly, the six-time Super Bowl champ walked off the field without injury.
In other words, see you in Week 1 for the banner unveiling prior to the season opener the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Working with a makeshift offensive unit that was noticeably short on firepower, Brady completed 8-of-12 passes for 75 yards with Philip Dorsett serving as his favorite target – five catches on five targets in the first quarter against Carolina.
Was it vintage Brady? No, but it’s only August and New England’s receiving corps is presently in a state of flux. Undrafted rookie/preseason fan favorite Jakobi Meyers started opposite of Dorsett and didn’t do much to distinguish himself. Brady targeted Meyers three times in the first quarter, including on a deep throw down the right sideline. Meyers didn’t record a catch and was flagged for a holding penalty that negated a 30-yard rush by Sony Michel in the second quarter.
Right now, Brady is doing the best he can based on the available personnel – a theme that’s been repeated a few times this summer.
• Shades of Gronk? The 18-yard reception that Ryan Izzo hauled in at 12:28 of the second quarter saw him operate within a small window, with Carolina safety Eric Reid draped all over him. Brady had to come away impressed with Izzo’s effort, which helped set up a one-yard touchdown plunge from fullback James Develin.
New England is going to need someone to fill the void at tight end with Ben Watson suspended for the season’s first four games. Could Izzo be the answer?
• The Patriots forced the Panthers into a three-and-out on the game’s first series, with rookie Chase Winovich out there on first and third down. Lining up on the edge with the first teamers, Winovich looked in control in his quest to get to Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who exited the game with a foot injury.
The idea of Winovich having a key role appears to gaining traction every time he steps out there.
• It wasn’t a directional kick, the kind that Ryan Allen seemed to nail in his sleep, yet it was hard not to be impressed with rookie punter Jake Bailey’s 41-yard effort in the first quarter. Standing near midfield, Bailey let it fly, the ball traveling straight as an arrow but hanging in the air long enough so the coverage team had time to get down the field. The ball bounced near the 10 with Brandon King downing it at the eight. (King was carted off the field with 1:34 left in the first half with an apparent leg injury).
As valuable as Allen has been, it’s clear that Bailey offers more upside.
• Julian Edelman and Demaryius Thomas warmed up Thursday night, though neither wide receiver took the field while Brady was out there. Both are working their way back up to speed after missing time – Edelman with a thumb injury, while Thomas is barely eight months removed from tearing his Achilles.
While Edelman’s spot as Brady’s primary target remains undisputed, the question is whether there’s enough time for a newcomer such as Thomas to show what he can do prior to cutdown day.
Not spotted during pregame warmups was rookie wide receiver N’Keal Harry.
• Patrick Chung might not be viewed in the best light – at least outside of Gillette Stadium – after the safety on Thursday was indicted in New Hampshire on a charge of cocaine possession, but these are the Patriots. They are well-schooled in the ways of nipping distractions in the bud. External matters seem to have a way of getting appropriately dealt with before the doors swing open and the media is granted access to the locker room.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
